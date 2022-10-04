ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

DOJ says Nevada violates Americans with Disabilities Act

By Bronson Christian
 2 days ago
The Department of Justice has found that Nevada violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to a release, the DOJ found that Nevada violates the ADA by failing to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities, relying instead on segregated, institutional settings like hospitals and residential treatment facilities.

The investigation also found that Nevada lacks community-based services such as intensive in-home services, crisis services, intensive care coordination, respite, therapeutic foster care, and other family-based supports.

Those interested can read the report of Nevada's investigation here .

fed up AMERICAN
1d ago

This has been an issue for over 20 years & now those children are adults with worsened issues. Doctors push you toward pschychiatrist for drugs to vegetate kids that otherwise could've been treated by other methods & now their on the streets homeless & unattended.

ken hubbell
1d ago

thats sad WHERE IS ALL THIS MONEY GOING PEOPLE first is the schools with this we tax that I'm sure nobody sees any of the money from and now it's this this is sickening

