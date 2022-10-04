DOJ says Nevada violates Americans with Disabilities Act

The Department of Justice has found that Nevada violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to a release, the DOJ found that Nevada violates the ADA by failing to provide adequate community-based services to children with behavioral health disabilities, relying instead on segregated, institutional settings like hospitals and residential treatment facilities.

The investigation also found that Nevada lacks community-based services such as intensive in-home services, crisis services, intensive care coordination, respite, therapeutic foster care, and other family-based supports.

Those interested can read the report of Nevada's investigation here .