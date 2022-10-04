ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

A guide to renter's rights in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
LoneStar 92

Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition

Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#State Fair Of Texas#Texas Star#Soul Food#Dallas Area Rapid Transit#The State Fair
DFWChild

4 Castles to Tour in Texas

If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
BELLVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lyft
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Uber
WFAA

Flu is already appearing in North Texas

DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday

Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot

KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on Sept. 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
KATY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
352
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy