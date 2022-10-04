Read full article on original website
State Fair of Texas: Food favorites of 2022
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The State Fair of Texas has finally kicked off, but we're wondering...What foods have stood out to you so far?
1st Ever Buc-ee’s In Texas Panhandle Approved And Set To Open!
We've heard the rumors for a while, but it looks like it's finally happening! Get ready TEXAS because another Buc-ee's is set to hit Texas. And, for a first, it will be the first one in the Texas Panhandle!. NEW BUC-EE'S SET FOR AMARILLO, TEXAS IN 2023!. According to KSAT...
New Alamo Statues Featuring African Americans Tell A More Complete Story of the Texas Revolution
When Lubbock-based sculptor Eddie Dixon received a phone call about sculpting a statue for the Alamo, the caller wanted to know if he was familiar with the historic figure he would be capturing in bronze. “They contacted me in 2015 or 2016 and asked if I knew who Emily [West] Morgan was,” Dixon says. “I said, ‘yes.’”
A guide to renter's rights in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Not long ago, when North Texas was looking at a very hot forecast, we received a message from a local apartment tenant living in a unit that was a stuffy, humid 81 degrees inside at night because the air conditioning wasn’t working. Yet the forecast...
Non-Native Texan Shocked by This Strange Texas Tradition
Homecoming season is here, which means a slew of traditions are underway. Whether you're preparing for the big football game, a spirit rally, or the Homecoming dance, this is a time when students crank up their school spirit and get ready to celebrate. One of the biggest things Texans prepare...
Whataburger now has a breakfast bowl...for now
The Texas icon is rolling out a new breakfast product. But it won't be permanent.
$1M Texas Two Step prize winner bought ticket at Albertsons
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The latest $1 million Texas Two Step prize winner bought their ticket at an Albertsons in Fort Worth. The winner, who's from Watauga, claimed the ticket from the Sept. 26 drawing. The claimant chose to remain anonymous.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (10-14-25-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Happy birthday, Big Tex! The beacon of the State Fair turns 70 today
DALLAS — Happy Birthday, Big Tex!. Oct. 4 marks his 70th birthday after debuting as the beacon of the State Fair of Texas in 1952. Prior to donning the size 70 cowboy boots and 75-gallon hat, he sported a different set of boots and hat in Corsicana. Prior to...
4 Castles to Tour in Texas
If you’ve caught yourself wistfully scrolling the new castles category on Airbnb, or your child is dead set on a princess costume for Halloween, it might be time for you both to indulge in your fairy tale fantasies by venturing out to these real(ish) castles in Texas. And we’re...
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
Rent Costs Flattening in North Texas, Experts Predict Price Drop in Coming Months
If you've been paying rent at all in the last two years, you've probably felt the burn in your wallet. Rent costs reached all-time highs in North Texas in 2021 and earlier this year, as demand for housing – both for-sale homes and rentals – soared to new heights and spurred a housing frenzy.
Flu is already appearing in North Texas
DALLAS — The last two North Texas flu seasons have been notable because they were almost non-existent. With COVID protocols like masks and distancing in place, North Texas mirrored much of America. Now that masks are mostly off, risk is up. And the flu virus has already started to...
John Ramirez set to be executed in Texas on Wednesday
Sign up for The Brief, our every day e-newsletter that retains readers up to velocity on essentially the most important Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi comfort retailer clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, regardless of the objection of the Nueces County district legal professional. And though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three earlier occasions, his legal professional mentioned he has no additional authorized alternatives to cease the state’s newest try to put him to dying.
Katy resident claims massive $19M Lotto Texas jackpot
KATY, Texas — Someone in Katy has claimed a massive Lotto Texas jackpot. According to the Texas Lottery, the Katy resident won a $19 million jackpot on Sept. 17 from a ticket bought in Willis. That winning ticket matched all six numbers. The winner, who has chosen to remain...
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
Texas resident claims $19 million lotto jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
