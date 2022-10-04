ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money

By Jacob Gallant
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago
James Crawford
2d ago

arrest them all. I'm a small business and I did not take any PPP money even though I knew it was free I didn't want to submit the paperwork.

desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WBBJ

Report reveals former booster club president stole money

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Car burglar steals Gucci diaper bag worth $1.4k

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car burglar stole $1.4k worth of belongings including a Gucci diaper bag on Sept 14. Police said the victim saw a man entering their car parked in the driveway. Officers were told the suspect took several credit cards, a ring valued at $500, and a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

West Memphis misused taxpayer funds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Claims suggesting $7 million of taxpayer funds were misused in West Memphis in 2020. The Mayor of West Memphis, Marco McClendon, spoke Thursday morning after the allegations were made. McClendon claimed that the 2020 audit details that the misuse of funds came after the city Financial...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Abston prison record shows 20 indecent exposure charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cleotha Abston-Henderson, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, committed more than 50 offenses during his incarceration beginning in 2002, according to jail records obtained by WREG. Most of Abston-Henderson’s charges are sexual in nature. Abston-Henderson allegedly committed 20 acts of indecent exposure. The Tennessee Department of Corrections […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Collierville police rammed during chase that started with stolen American flag

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A police chase that began in Collierville ended across state lines in Marshall County. The incident began when Collierville police received a call around 9:30 a.m. that someone in a maroon Dodge Ram stole an American flag from someone’s home. Officers attempted to pull the...
actionnews5.com

Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man arrested after gaining access to airplane when he forced his way through a restricted area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after forcing his way through a restricted area at Memphis International Airport, gaining access to an airplane. According to a police affidavit, on October 1, Memphis police officers were called to MEM to the baggage area where the susupect, who was dressed in all black, carrying a black backpack, gained access to the aircraft ramp, after refusing to listen to commands of airport employees to stop.
MEMPHIS, TN

