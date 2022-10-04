Mercedes-Benz, Gucci and trips to Vegas: 5 Mid-South IRS employees accused of stealing COVID relief money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after forcing his way through a restricted area at Memphis International Airport, gaining access to an airplane. According to a police affidavit, on October 1, Memphis police officers were called to MEM to the baggage area where the susupect, who was dressed in all black, carrying a black backpack, gained access to the aircraft ramp, after refusing to listen to commands of airport employees to stop.

