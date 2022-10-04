Read full article on original website
City of Columbus hosts annual Snowplow Roadeo to prepare drivers for winter season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Snow Warriors are gearing up for another season and the City of Columbus Snowplow Roadeo is the best way for drivers to prepare for the winter. ABC6/FOX28 's Meteorologist Andrew Buck Michael took part in the rodeo to see if he had what it...
I-270 reopened after emergency utility repairs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UPDATE: All lanes of I-270 have reopened after emergency utility repairs were made. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270 will close in both directions at 8 p.m. Thursday between I-670 and I-70 for emergency utility repairs. The closure will include all ramps between both...
'It looks like a war zone,' Johnstown resident describes devastation in Florida after Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It looks like a war zone in many places," Johnstown resident Tammi Thompson said in a Facebook post after arriving in Port Charlotte, Florida. ABC6/FOX28 spoke to Thompson last week before Hurricane Ian hit. She told us her family recently sold some of their land in Johnstown to an investor following the announcement of Intel's arrival to her neighborhood.
1 person killed in two-vehicle crash in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was killed and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County Wednesday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison was driving a 2013 GMC pickup on US 62 north of SR 753 around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday when he traveled left of center and struck the left side of a Volvo tractor-trailer.
Ex-Columbus woman admits to stealing identity of deceased baby, $1.5M COVID relief fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Columbus woman pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to 16 counts of wire and passport fraud. The U.S. Department of Justice said Ava Misseldine, 49, stole the identity of a baby who died as an infant and used the infant's identity to get a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, and pandemic relief loans.
City and tourism leaders say $10 rent deal for Crew stadium worth it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Questions continue to be raised about the $10 annual rent deal that helped keep the Columbus Crew in the city and built the team a new stadium, Lower.com Field. But tourism leaders in Columbus said the deal is worth it for what it brings to the city.
Video: Things kids flush down the toilet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Members from Columbus GreenSpot received a tour of the Columbus Department of Public Utilities Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant. A lot of science, engineering and water were involved but that wasn't all. Columbus GreenSpot shared a video of a variety of items that kids have flushed...
Emergency crews work 8 hours to control grain dryer fire in Ross County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than 50 emergency personnel worked more than eight hours Thursday to control a fire at a grain dryer in Ross County. Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, construction workers working on the Yellow Bud solar project saw what appeared to be a fire near grain bins nearby.
Traffic Alert: Greenlawn Avenue in Columbus to be closed Tuesday evening
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Department of Public Services announced that Greenlawn Ave will be closed on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. Greenlawn Avenue at I-71 and the exit ramp from I-71 southbound to Greenlawn will be closed while the Columbus Division of Sewers and Drains perform its triannual floodwall gate closure.
Columbus leaders announce new initiative to connect police officers with local youths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is set to announce a new initiative to connect Columbus police officers with local kids through sports and other programs. Ginther, along with First Assistant Chief of Police LaShanna Potts and Charon Barnes with the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department, will...
McDonald's 'Boo Bucket' Halloween Pails are officially returning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's official! The iconic Halloween Pails are returning to McDonald's!. After 6 years, McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin will make their way back to the popular fast-food restaurants. McDonald's also shared five ways customers can reuse their buckets. The fan-favorite Halloween buckets will be available...
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Linden area neighbors say retribution is not a solution to fight crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said a case of street justice is likely to cause more heartache than relief for the loved ones of an overdose victim. Devon Robinson, 26, was arraigned on murder charges Wednesday. Robinson is one of multiple people accused in the deadly of shooting Mario...
Woman charged with murder in deadly east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a woman has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting at a nightclub on the east side. Amara Marie Battle, 28, is charged with murder in the death of Shamira Rhodes, 30, according to police. A 17-year-old girl and a 42-year-old...
Second suspect in deadly Short North beating in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The second suspect wanted in the murder of a Short North bartender is in custody. Chrystian Foster was arrested Tuesday morning after turning himself in at the county jail, police said. Dwayne Cummings is the other suspect charged in the deadly beating of Gregory Coleman.
Shots fired outside Marion-Franklin High School during football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police responded Thursday night to reports of shots that were fired outside Marion-Franklin High School. Police said it happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday. CPD said officers did not find any victims. Columbus City Schools said a football game was being played when the...
Columbus Crew late on $10 annual rent payment for Lower.com Field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The wheeling and dealing to keep the Crew in Columbus and build the team a new stadium led to an annual rent of just $10 for the team. So why was the team late in paying such a paltry sum? Activists are asking that question; they think the money spent on the stadium should go to affordable housing in the city.
All 5 suspects in Linden gas station shooting that left woman critically injured arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said Tuesday all five suspects in a shooting at a Linden gas station that left a woman critically injured have been arrested. Jawara Scott, 20, Kewhyon Hartwell, 17, Syreeta Roberson, 16, Diarene Cozart, 15, and Chrishawn Roberson, 15, have all been arrested and charged with felonious assault, according to Columbus police.
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience coming to Columbus in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that it will team up with Lighthouse Immersive Studios to develop the Disney Animation Immersive Experience. Walt Disney Animation Studios will join forces with North America’s top creator of experiential projection exhibitions to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films. The audience will feel like they've entered the worlds of Disney characters and become one with them.
2 men killed in shooting at Mt. Vernon Plaza
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday at the Mt. Vernon Plaza. Police said officers were called to the area of 1050 Atcheson Street at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday on the report of two people who were shot. Two men were found...
