ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Spot in fossil fuel ban pilot project opening up

By By Chris Lisinski -State House News Service
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmheU_0iM3XDAV00

BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–West Tisbury officials have asked to formally withdraw from a new pilot program allowing a group of cities and towns to restrict fossil fuel infrastructure in the building sector, tipping over a domino that could lead to groundbreaking new regulations in Boston or another municipality.

The tiny Martha’s Vineyard community was one of 10 that secured a spot in line for the groundbreaking program created in an August clean energy law, but its leaders quickly became concerned they might not fulfill housing requirements added to the legislation in the final steps of its passage.

New law aims to correct legislative “oversight” in clean energy grant program

Those fears crystallized into formal action on Thursday. West Tisbury Town Administrator Jennifer Rand wrote to the Baker administration seeking to pull her town from the list — a move that would free up a spot for another Massachusetts community to roll out regulations mandating new buildings or major renovations shy away from energy sources such as natural gas and oil.

While West Tisbury “would very much like to participate,” Rand said, the town “cannot meet the required affordable housing criteria.”

“In stepping aside, we hope to make way for a large, diverse municipality to be part of the pilot, providing an opportunity for a greater impact on this program,” Rand wrote, urging the Department of Energy Resources to pick a replacement “promptly.”

Greenfield awarded grant for clean energy projects

Other major American cities including New York, Los Angeles and Seattle have started the process of reining in greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector by requiring some combination of electric-powered heat, appliances and hot water in construction or renovation, rather than natural gas or oil.

The Massachusetts law sought to explore the impacts of steps like that in a small, “demonstration” group of 10 cities and towns, and it outlined two different processes for municipalities to win admission into the program.

All 10 original spots must be awarded in the order cities and towns sent the Legislature their home rule petitions, and if any drop out, DOER selects a replacement municipality that has also submitted a home rule petition but no longer needs to heed the queue — the administration can pick any alternative community from the pool of applicants, regardless of whether it held the 11th or 51st spot in line.

Now comes a waiting game of undetermined length. DOER, part of the Baker administration for the next three months until the next governor takes office, has sole authority to select a new city or town from a still-minute pool to take West Tisbury’s spot in the pool.

So far, the department is remaining mum about how it will proceed. Asked when DOER would name a replacement and what cities and towns were eligible, a Baker administration spokesperson who agreed to communicate only on background said the department is still reviewing the law and expects to develop a formal process to implement the pilot program, which will include a schedule outlining when DOER will accept applications from municipalities.

Sen. Mike Barrett, who co-chairs the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee and played an integral role in crafting the legislation launching the program, said he hopes that DOER moves quickly to accept West Tisbury’s letter as a formal withdrawal. “That would be an extremely helpful step and formally open up one of the 10 spots,” the Lexington Democrat said.

But the department is not exactly on the clock, according to lawmakers. Fellow TUE Committee Co-chair Rep. Jeff Roy of Franklin said there are few hard dates outlined in the section of the law, other than a July 1, 2023 deadline to promulgate optional regulations governing the pilot program, an 18-month window for cities and towns to meet the affordable housing targets, and reporting requirements down the road.

Barrett said a specific timeline for confirming a withdrawal and filling an open slot is “a level of detail the statute leaves unaddressed.” “This is effectively up to DOER at the moment,” Barrett said. Both lawmakers said they think it would be within reason and good-faith operation for DOER to take several months to figure out the logistics of the pilot program before choosing a city or town to fill West Tisbury’s spot.

At this point, there are only two potential successors: Boston and Somerville. City councils in both communities approved home rule petitions — H 5291 for Somerville, H 5317 for Boston — in the last two months looking to win state approval to limit fossil fuel use in their building sectors. They would be the 11th and 12th municipalities in line, so either community will need some kind of action from DOER to secure a spot in the pilot program or additional legislative authorization to pursue the action they want.

By the time DOER is ready to select another community, it might have far more options. Barrett said he expects news of West Tisbury’s attempted withdrawal to trigger “intense interest” in taking its spot.

Roy added that he hopes to see a designated environmental justice community, where residents are disproportionately burdened by the impacts of greenhouse gas emissions and pollution, secure a place in the program. “One of the things that was important to us in considering this type of legislation was to make sure it wasn’t just wealthy communities that were having an opportunity,” Roy said. “We wanted to have something that went across the board and could apply to any community. If they weren’t complying with 40B, we didn’t think they should be part of the process.”

West Tisbury’s home rule petition (S 2941) landed in mid-June, when it was clear to cities and towns that lawmakers were considering some kind of program allowing local fossil fuel bans in the building sector but before the Legislature added affordable housing requirements as a prerequisite to participation. Those requirements — either achieving at least 10 percent affordable housing stock under the state’s Chapter 40B law or approving a zoning ordinance allowing multi-family housing by right in a “district of reasonable size” — were crafted as an olive branch to Gov. Charlie Baker, who voiced concerns that allowing cities and towns to require all-electric infrastructure in new buildings could stymie production of housing in an already-strained market.

With an affordable housing stock of just 1.9 percent, West Tisbury is well short of the 10 percent threshold and will not be able to complete the zoning change alternative. “The Town of West Tisbury passed this legislation overwhelmingly because we believe that we must reduce carbon emissions from our building stock in order to meet our climate goals, as well as to meet the State and Federal goals of 50% reduction in emissions by 2030,” Rand wrote. “Stopping the use of fossil fuels in new buildings and major renovations is a first, essential step in achieving these goals.”

Seven of the original 10 communities already surpassed the 10 percent affordable housing target in the most recent state data: Acton, Aquinnah, Brookline, Cambridge, Concord, Lexington and Lincoln.

The other two, Arlington and Newton, lagged below 10 percent, but officials there are optimistic they can qualify by reaching that target in the coming months or by securing local approval for the zoning change alternative.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Wu blocks new artificial turfs in Boston parks, refrains from calling it a ban

Mayor Michelle Wu last week halted the installation of a new artificial turf field in a city park, but city officials stopped short of calling the move a ban. “The City has a preference for grass playing surfaces wherever possible,” a city spokesman said in a statement to GBH News. “There is no ban on the installation of turf in the City of Boston.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Tisbury, MA
Government
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Tisbury, MA
City
Lexington, MA
Boston, MA
Business
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Boston, MA
Government
City
Somerville, MA
West Tisbury, MA
Business
City
Acton, MA
Boston, MA
Industry
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed

Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
NECN

Developer Earns Key OK to Develop Roxbury Parcel, as Rival Drops Out

A team led by The HYM Investment Group won a key endorsement on Monday in its bid to develop a nearly eight-acre, city-owned parcel in Roxbury, though a Boston Planning and Development Agency official revealed that its only competitor dropped its bid late last week. A BPDA-convened committee of Roxbury...
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Fearing Hill project pollution covered under insurance policy

The developers of the Fearing Hill solar field said they are prepared to cover the costs of pollution or other damage that may stem from the project’s construction. The project, discussed by the planning board at their Oct. 3 meeting, is a proposed 20-acre solar field that would sit on 44 acres of land on 91 and 101 Fearing Hill Road. It requires the developer, Wareham MA 3, LLC., to clear-cut much of the forest on the property.
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Environment#Affordable Housing#Greenhouse Gas#Infrastructure#Legislature#Business Industry
WNAW 94.7

Here’s Why They Put Trees In Massachusetts Malls Back In The Day

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may have heard us talking about a recent YouTube video that was posted showing the inside of the now defunct Berkshire Mall. Included in the video's beginning was information and photos of the mall's inception. By September of '88 the mall was open and ready...
Dorchester Reporter

Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods

Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS Boston

Some Roxbury residents concerned about plans to redevelop vacant lot

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - One piece of land with endless possibilities. After years of false starts, there may be a big step tonight toward transforming a spot in Roxbury right across from Boston Police Department Headquarters. There are two bids for the property and the two plans share similarities. The land in question is right off of Tremont Street, blocks from Melnea Cass Boulevard.After many years and many proposals, the 7.7 acres of vacant land that has come to be known as Parcel 3, could soon be developed into stores, labs and affordable housing.People who live and work...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

32K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy