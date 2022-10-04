ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Amarillo College launches Badger Bold campaign to improve student experience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College launched Badger Bold, a $45 million dollar campaign. Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history. Through the campaign, the college will improve student experience, enhance faculty and staff resources, and aim to transform the economic status of the...
KFDA

Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
KFDA

McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s presented a check of money collected for the Turn Center today. The $6,500 check was awarded to the non-profit organization as part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day. It came from several locations across the Panhandle, which started raising money in late September. The...
KFDA

7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
scmagazine.com

Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise

Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2

Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
KFDA

Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the...
KFDA

Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins

If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
