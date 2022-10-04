Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. VIDEO: ‘We’ll never forget them’: Community mourns loss of Dalhart firefighters. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department update. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: ‘We’re...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo Whataburger donates over $7,000 to High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe
Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. VIDEO: Amarillo Economic Development Corp. working to get European Companies to the Panhandle. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department update. Updated: 13 hours ago. VIDEO: 1 man...
Check out employers around our area at the Amarillo Job Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is teaming up with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for the Amarillo Job Fair on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will feature employers from all around our area offering full and part-time jobs in technical, healthcare, management, production, customer service, sales, […]
KFDA
Amarillo College launches Badger Bold campaign to improve student experience
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College launched Badger Bold, a $45 million dollar campaign. Badger Bold is the first comprehensive campaign in the school’s 93-year history. Through the campaign, the college will improve student experience, enhance faculty and staff resources, and aim to transform the economic status of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
‘We’re only serving 28% of the kids:’ Amarillo Area CASA in need of volunteers to serve more children in the foster care system
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is looking for those with a heart for children to become volunteers and give back to those in the foster care system. Volunteers serve as a court appointed special advocate, walking alongside a child throughout the entirety of their case. “They advocate for...
KFDA
Project Clean-Up: Neighbors come together to beautify Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For this week’s Project Clean-Up, three locations were in clean up mode to help make Amarillo a more beautiful city. Everything from pallets, brush, limbs, mattresses and box springs were hauled off to dump spots at Bones Hooks Park where several roll-offs are set up to take the trash.
FirstBank Southwest promotes new Amarillo Market President
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — FirstBank Southwest announced the promotion of a new Amarillo Market President. FBSW announced the promotion of Matt Mathias as Amarillo Market President. FBSW said Matt has been with FBSW since 2018, and in the financial services industry for over 22 years. After graduating from West Texas A&M University, Matt has served […]
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
KFDA
McDonald’s presents check for the Turn Center today
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s presented a check of money collected for the Turn Center today. The $6,500 check was awarded to the non-profit organization as part of McDonald’s Gives Back Day. It came from several locations across the Panhandle, which started raising money in late September. The...
KFDA
Barfield Hotel finalist in ‘Texas Downtown President’s Award’ helping put the Panhandle back on the map
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barfield hotel is now a top two finalist in this years Texas Downtown President’s Award Program. The recognition from the state is helping put eyes on the hotel and the Panhandle. “It gives us statewide recognition and it shows people all the growth and...
KFDA
7 runners to represent RMHC as team Amarillo in Chicago marathon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Seven local runners are representing the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Amarillo this Sunday in the Bank of America Chicago marathon. In order to join the team, the runners not only had to prepare physically, but also raise money. Each participant raised at least $1,750 for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Amarillo dental practice offering free dental care, oral cancer screenings this week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A dental practice is offering free dental care and oral cancer screenings tomorrow. Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental is hosting their third semi-annual Full Smile Day. Anyone who needs immediate dental care or oral cancer screenings but don’t have access to dental...
scmagazine.com
Family Medical informs 234K patients of possible data compromise
Family Medical Center Services recently informed 233,948 patients that their data was potentially compromised after a “network data security incident” on July 26. FMC is a network of 75 primary care clinics in Amarillo and Canyon, Texas. Upon discovering the incident, FMC deployed measures to stop the proliferation...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo Trial Live Blog: Day 2
Welcome to The Amarillo Pioneer live blog for the second day of the trial in the lawsuit between local businessman Alex Fairly and The City of Amarillo over the city’s use of anticipation tax notes to fund civic center renovations. To read more about the background of the trial...
KFDA
Opportunity School to host LIPS 2022 this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Opportunity School will be hosting LIPS 2022 this Thursday, Oct. 6. The event will be Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza starting at 6 p.m. Former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician Marlin McKay and his jazz ensemble will perform throughout the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
This Is Interesting: Ever Seen Amarillo’s Official Sister-City?
Something I've walked past a million times is the story of our sister-city. It's true. Our sister-city is Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas, Mexico. Have you ever been to, or seen, our official sister-city?. Tuxtla Gutiérrez And Amarillo. Downtown, between the Civic Center and Hodgetown, there's the Centennial Plaza. A...
KFDA
Good News: New member joins NC10 First Alert Weather Team
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10′s First Alert Weather Team has a new member on board — literally. Tanner Brammer has joined our team as the newest meteorologist. Brammer took a spin in the Weather Atlas and noticed some differences between the weather here and his home state of Virginia.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly vs The City of Amarillo: What to Know Before the Trial Begins
If the gubernatorial debate between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke last week was any indication, property taxes will be a key issue when voters head to the polls in November. However, while there are important differences between each of the gubernatorial candidates, the biggest decision regarding property tax bills across the state this fall probably won’t be made at the ballot box in November. Instead, it will likely be made in Potter County District this week.
Comments / 0