State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Gov. signs, vetoes bills to distribute federal, state funds across Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.
kgou.org
Deteriorating drought conditions have some Oklahoma farmers feeling déjà vu
As the weeks and months have gone by, Oklahoma’s drought map has changed from yellow to dark red, indicating higher drought severity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, every portion of the state is experiencing some level of drought. Extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories, jumped from 47% in August to 64% at the end of September.
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
News On 6
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Hosts Hunter Education Course
Deer season is officially underway in Oklahoma. Archery season kicked off Saturday and next weekend is all about the kids for youth gun season. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to talk about a Hunter education course taking place this weekend, hosted by the ODWC.
oklahomawatch.org
Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
KTEN.com
Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
publicradiotulsa.org
How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?
Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
TheHorse.com
Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV
The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation
(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KOCO
New efforts made to preserve Native American languages in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — There were new efforts on Tuesday to preserve the Native American languages that are so important to our tribal neighbors. There were different backgrounds and communities represented but they all shared the same struggle and goal: to preserve their Native languages and their student’s identities.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Election Board releases new data on registration numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Election Board has released new data on new registration numbers. Oklahoma is a little more than a month away from election day. The Nov. 8 election is jam-packed with races and issues for voters to decide on. KOCO 5 got a better idea...
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election, especially concerning the future of public education in this state. The post There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
KOCO
Stitt signs bill preventing OU Health from getting relief money if gender-affirming care to minors continues
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that prevents OU Health from getting federal COVID-19 relief money if the hospital group continues providing gender-affirming care to minors. Stitt signed Senate Bill 3 into law, and it goes into effect immediately. "By signing this bill today...
