Oklahoma State

kgou.org

Deteriorating drought conditions have some Oklahoma farmers feeling déjà vu

As the weeks and months have gone by, Oklahoma’s drought map has changed from yellow to dark red, indicating higher drought severity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, every portion of the state is experiencing some level of drought. Extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories, jumped from 47% in August to 64% at the end of September.
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
News On 6

Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Hosts Hunter Education Course

Deer season is officially underway in Oklahoma. Archery season kicked off Saturday and next weekend is all about the kids for youth gun season. Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to talk about a Hunter education course taking place this weekend, hosted by the ODWC.
oklahomawatch.org

Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma

When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
KTEN.com

Eight-year plan to improve southern Oklahoma highways

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved an eight-year construction plan this week. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation now has plans for $8.4 billion worth of projects, including widening Interstate 35 in Love County from the Red River to Mile Marker 15. The eight-year plan includes funding to begin...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

How important is education in Oklahoma's race for governor?

Before they were political foes, Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister were united. In 2020, when both were Republicans, the pair stressed the need to be vigilant in schools. This was mere hours after COVID-19 had infamously shut down an NBA basketball game in downtown Oklahoma City. “We...
TheHorse.com

Two Oklahoma Quarter Horses Test Positive for WNV

The Oklahoma State Veterinarian Office confirmed two horses tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) at private facilities in Okmulgee and Noble counties. On Oct. 3, an unvaccinated 15-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Okmulgee County tested positive for WNV. She was febrile, depressed, and had muscle fasciculations (twitching) of the face and neck beginning on Sept. 20. She is recovering.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Oklahoma best in US for veteran disability compensation

(KTEN) — Oklahoma was just named the No. 1 state in the country for veteran disability compensation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The country-wide recognition is nothing new to the Sooner state when it comes to helping vets. O.B. Brewer, a veteran who visits the Sulphur Veterans...
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KOCO

New efforts made to preserve Native American languages in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There were new efforts on Tuesday to preserve the Native American languages that are so important to our tribal neighbors. There were different backgrounds and communities represented but they all shared the same struggle and goal: to preserve their Native languages and their student’s identities.
