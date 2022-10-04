Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia man allegedly threatened sister with machete before she shot him
A man is in custody after allegedly threatening his sister with a machete.
Multiple inmates treated for overdosing at South Central Regional Jail
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 3, 2022, members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment responded to South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Four inmates were administered Narcan and transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Three additional inmates were transferred to...
lootpress.com
Man arrested in Beckley after U.S. Marshals find five pounds of fentanyl
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after authorities seized five pounds of fentanyl. U.S. Marshals say they executed a search warrant at 118 Laurel Terrace in Beckley and found approximately five pounds of fentanyl, a blender, and material used to mix the substance. The substance field-tested positive for fentanyl.
Eight month pregnant mother charged after using Heroin at an Oak Hill grocery parking lot
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A pregnant Oak Hill mother is charged with child neglect resulting in injury or death after she is caught using Heroin. According to WV State Police, on October 3, 2022, Brittany Nicole Hall, 23, of Oak Hill, WV, was observed in the Kroger parking lot lighting a small plastic tube and smoking an unknown substance off a square piece of aluminum foil. When the officer approached the vehicle, Hall tried to conceal items in her pocket. A search was conducted, and officers found the items in her left pocket.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for attempted murder in Beckley, accused of shaving a woman’s hair looking for a wire
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing attempted murder charges out of Raleigh County. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, on October 3, 2022, deputies responded to a domestic call. Once they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Charles Quarles, was holding a black knife in his hand and had several knives in his pocket. When deputies performed a Terry Frisk, they found crystal meth in his pocket.
Virginia man sentenced for cocaine possession could see up to 30 years behind bars
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Virginia man was sentenced Monday on felony charges of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver. Reports from Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr. indicate that, on Monday, October 3, 2022, Charles D. Faltz of Courtland Virginia was sentenced to no less than 2 and no more than 30 years in prison on the possession charge to which the defendant pled guilty on July 22, 2022.
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Two sentenced for neglect after 8 year old girl found locked in room, hungry, soaked in urine
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday hearing saw a Raleigh County man, along with his mother, sentenced for their roles in a case of Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury. According to Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons, Bobby Joe Richmond and Carol Richmond were issued sentences of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Human remains found in Fayette County may be of missing man
UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in Fayette County match the description of a missing man, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. Last night, October 2, 2022, deputies, with the assistance of the Oak Hill Police Department, followed up on a tip in the area behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. When surveying the wooden area, deputies did discover human remains matching the description of the missing individual. The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification. No further details are being released at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.
UPDATE: Missing man believed to be found dead
UPDATE: 8:27 AM, OCTOBER 3, 2022 | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A missing man from Oak Hill was believed to be found dead, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. Fridley said on the night of October 2, 2022, deputies received a tip about human remains in the area behind Tractor Supply in Oak […]
lootpress.com
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison after evading capture on ATV
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man will see prison time as a result of a 2021 incident in which an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department was led on a high speed pursuit. According to reports from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County,...
insideedition.com
Amish Boy Critically Injured After His Horse and Buggy Collides With Semi-Truck in Southern Ohio: Police
An Amish teen was critically injured when his horse and buggy collided with a tractor-trailer rig, the Ohio State Highway patrol reported. The 15-year-old boy was ejected in the crash, which killed the horse on state Highway 32 in rural Jackson County, police said. The driver of the commercial semi-truck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
Comments / 0