UPDATE: OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Human remains found in Fayette County match the description of a missing man, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. Last night, October 2, 2022, deputies, with the assistance of the Oak Hill Police Department, followed up on a tip in the area behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. When surveying the wooden area, deputies did discover human remains matching the description of the missing individual. The remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for identification. No further details are being released at this time. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO