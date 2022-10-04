Read full article on original website
Related
Homeless Man Arrested for Felony Assault
On Tuesday at 5:46 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 500 block of East 4th Street for a report of an assault. Upon arriving, contact was made with the victim. She reported that she was struck in the face with a blunt object by the suspect. Contact was made with...
northwestmoinfo.com
Independence Man Arrested On Numerous Charges In Ray County
An Independence man is facing a number of charges after being arrested Thursday evening in Ray County. The Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Independence resident Michael S. Rogers was arrested at 7:28 P.M. Wednesday ion charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing, and property damage in excess of $750.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charges and Warrant
A Kansas City man is facing a felony level drug charge and was found to be wanted by the U.S. Marshalls Office after being arrested Wednesday in Ray County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Kansas City resident Jesse E. Rogers was arrested at 6:02 P.M. Wednesday on a charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also found to be wanted on a felony warrant from the U.S. Marshalls Office.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sedalia Police Reports For October 6, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of South Warren Avenue for a report of found property. Officers arrived on scene and met with Cali Lynn Colgan, who reported a bicycle was abandoned. The bicycle was taken to the Sedalia Police Department for safekeeping.
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week
Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
Former Chillicothe hospital worker’s murder trial moving to new county
Former Chillicothe, Missouri, hospital worker Jennifer Hall faces murder charges from a 2002 case where she's accused of killing a patient.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Guilty verdict delivered by jury in Linn County child molestation case
Linn County Prosecuting Attorney Shiante McMahon reports a man was found guilty on October 4th of two counts of first-degree child molestation in connection with events from 2013. Sentencing for Will Hoskins is scheduled for December 6th. The case was re-investigated by Sergeant Preston Sandner, formerly of the Brookfield Police...
kmmo.com
HOUSTONIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Houstonia man has been charged with three felonies in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Jason James allegedly struck a vehicle parked at a residence in Hughesville. According to the vehicle’s owner, James appeared intoxicated and became irate when the resident declined to let him in the residence. James fled the area in his vehicle.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Monday at 9:05 am, Troopers in Ray County arrested 21-year-old Joseph D Grieme of Carrollton for alleged possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, no valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid plates, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
Sedalia Police Actively Investigating Bruce Disappearance 14 Year Later
This story has been updated with information from the Sedalia Police Department. I saw the post on the Missouri Missing Facebook Page on the 14th anniversary of her disappearance. Sedalia resident Dana Jane Bruce went missing on October 4, 2008. The next day, October 5, 2008, she was reported missing after family and friends became concerned when she never returned to pick up her children. 14 years later, sadly, there isn't much to add to the original report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 4, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Pettis County Deputies were on a routine patrol in the 3600 block of South Limit Avenue early Saturday morning when they observed a white male subject walking from the rear of a closed business. The male was holding a bicycle. Deputies pulled into Premier Realty Group, 3611 South Limit Avenue, to speak with the male subject. The subject in question, was identified as Jeremy Cass Andrews, 52, Homeless. Andrews stated he did not have a place to live, and he had been riding the bicycle all night. Andrews stated he had been in and out of parking lots along South Limit Avenue, looking for money on the ground. Deputies passed his information to Dispatch. Dispatch advised Andrews had an active warrant from Barry County for his arrest. Andrews was arrested for his Failure to Appear warrant on original charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, felony Delivery of a Controlled Substance into a County Jail, and misdemeanor Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Andrews was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday
Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
kjluradio.com
Hallsville man accused of abandoning dead girlfriend granted continuance
A Boone County man’s murder trial is delayed. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Wednesday. But on Monday Boone County Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs agreed to grant Jones a continuance. Jones is charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical...
KMZU
Carroll County searching for suspect in thefts
CARROLLTON, MO - Carroll County law enforcement is asking for public information regarding recent thefts in Carrollton. Footage shown from a local gas station depicts a white, male subject with a partial face covering, wanted by police. The images are posted on the Facebook pages of the Police, and Sheriff's...
kmmo.com
HOLDEN MAN FATALLY INJURED IN ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Holden man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Thursday, October 6. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 23-year-old Rayne Shields failed to negotiate a curve, skidded sideways, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle. Shields was pronounced deceased...
kchi.com
Chula Man Arrested Following Incident With A Handgun
A Chula man was arrested Sunday following an incident in Chula. The report states a deputy responded to an incident where a bag containing a firearm was dropped at a location in Chula and the person created a disturbance. The report states a handgun was allegedly taken without permission from a home where the suspect was staying. The deputy arrested 52-year-old Marty James Thorne of Chula for alleged stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
Comments / 0