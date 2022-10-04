ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia troopers seek suspect in DEWALT batteries theft

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police are searching for a man accused of smuggling cordless DEWALT batteries in his pants. According to WVSP, the incident happened Sept. 6, 2022 at Kenny Queen’s Hardware in Lavalette. Troopers say the man came in the store and went to the batteries, then removed the batteries […]
LAVALETTE, WV
Police searching for man accused of robbing pharmacy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man officers say threatened a pharmacist and demanded medication. According to CPD, the reported robbery took place at Walgreens along Washington Street West. Officers say a man walked into the store, went directly to the pharmacy and...
CHARLESTON, WV
West Virginia State
Woman hit, killed by train in Cabell County identified

UPDATE: (5:50 P.M. Oct. 6, 2022) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman struck and killed by a train this morning on Route 2. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Tamela Brandow of Milton. The sheriff says Brandow was struck by a CSX train on […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Thousands in credit card theft stolen from church

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, thieves drained thousands of dollars in credit card funds from Norway Avenue Church of Christ in Huntington. The sheriff’s office is searching for two men. They’re wanted for questioning in a credit card theft that has led...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
1 injured in Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to a hospital after a crash in Charleston. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. near the intersection of Washington Street East and Capitol Street in Charleston. Dispatchers say one person was taken for medical treatment from the scene, but […]
CHARLESTON, WV
K-9 Unit assist leads to sentencing for methamphetamine

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WV man sentenced to 11 years for distributing 60 ounces of meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Monday, a Cross Lanes man was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for his role in a large-volume drug trafficking organization (DTO). Leo Antoine Smith, 38, is the last major defendant in a case that took down a DTO that operated mostly in...
CHARLESTON, WV
Multiple inmates treated for overdosing at South Central Regional Jail

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Monday, October 3, 2022, members of the West Virginia State Police South Charleston Detachment responded to South Central Regional Jail for multiple reported overdoses. Four inmates were administered Narcan and transported to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. Three additional inmates were transferred to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Man charged for murders in both Ohio and West Virginia

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Charges have now been filed in West Virginia against a man who investigators say was also involved in a murder in Ohio the same night.  That is according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney who says that a warrant has been issued for Wayne Leib for a felony charge of first-degree murder.  […]
POMEROY, OH
Mother of murder victim reacts to guilty verdict

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The mother of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush is sharing her reaction after the guilty verdict in his accused killer’s trial. Jaquan Hall was found guilty of aggravated murder, conspiracy, complicity, and murder Tuesday afternoon at the Meigs...
POMEROY, OH
Man arrested in Beckley after U.S. Marshals find five pounds of fentanyl

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is in jail after authorities seized five pounds of fentanyl. U.S. Marshals say they executed a search warrant at 118 Laurel Terrace in Beckley and found approximately five pounds of fentanyl, a blender, and material used to mix the substance. The substance field-tested positive for fentanyl.
BECKLEY, WV
WV Route 2 closed after woman was hit by train

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – West Virginia Route 2 is closed in both directions in Cabell County, after a woman was hit and killed by a train overnight. It happened on West Virginia Route 2, where it crosses over 46th street near the recycling plant. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in just […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV

