FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fairview man was sentenced Tuesday on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., reports that, Shawn A. Kuhn, 53 of Fairview, Marion County, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Paul M. Blake, Jr. to no less than one year and no more than fifteen years in prison for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO