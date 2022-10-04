ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Serious Concern For Alabama Moving Forward

Alabama must navigate Bryce Young's shoulder injury to stay atop the college football hierarchy. Paul Finebaum believes the issue could soon jeopardize the Crimson Tide's undefeated season. Appearing on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t On3 Sports, the college football analyst expressed concern over the star quarterback's health moving forward.
On3.com

Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability

Ahead of Saturday's showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend's victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn't return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn't ruling him out for Saturday's game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
Yardbarker

Tennessee could present unique challenge for Alabama

Alabama is a heavy favorite against struggling Texas A&M this weekend, even with quarterback Bryce Young questionable due to a right shoulder injury. Next Saturday, however, might bring the toughest challenge of the regular season for Nick Saban's team: The Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee has launched itself into the same stratosphere...
