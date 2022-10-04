ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Blue Jays-Orioles rained out; doubleheader set for Wed.

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFBXS_0iM3WNSU00

Tuesday’s game between the Baltimore Orioles and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays was postponed due to inclement weather, setting up a season-ending doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

The Orioles announced that Game 1 of the single-admission doubleheader would begin at 12:35 p.m., followed by Game 2 about 30 minutes after the first game’s completion.

Neither team is playing for more than bragging rights in the final two games of the regular season. The Blue Jays have clinched the first wild-card spot in the American League (the No. 4 seed) and cannot improve their position.

The Orioles, though eliminated from the playoff race, reached 82 wins on Sunday to ensure their first winning season since 2016.

Toronto planned to start right-hander Mitch White (1-6, 5.21 ERA) on Tuesday opposite Baltimore right-hander Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34). Updated pitching plans were not yet known.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch White
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Sam Haggerty
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Dean Kremer heading to big stage in WBC

The 2022 season was a breakout campaign for the Baltimore Orioles as a whole. That is especially the case with Dean Kremer. He had just one win in 17 appearances over parts of two seasons, a solid minor league arm who looked as though he would possibly be a back of the rotation starter in the majors. That changed this season as he finally found success, transforming into the type of pitcher that could make a be a solid addition to a contending rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Orioles' home attendance in 2022 among lowest in MLB

Despite being competitive during the season, the Baltimore Orioles had one of the lowest home attendance crowds in 2022. Not including Wednesday's season-ending doubleheader, Baseball Reference said the Orioles had just over 1.3 million fans attend home games this season. That works out to an average of just over 17,000 per game.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Yankees#Blue Jays Orioles#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays#Rangers#Mariners
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: The surprising Baltimore Orioles and the great pick-me-up of 2022 | COMMENTARY

On the way to the last Orioles games of the 2022 season Wednesday afternoon, a day of work or school for most, a woman at the bus stop said she had just come from a job interview at the nearby nursing home. She needed a new position, she said, because her last — taking care of a heavy, elderly woman at home — had been too hard on her back. “I can’t wait to get home to take a Tylenol,” the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE – As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy