counton2.com
Lane closures to impact traffic on Highway 41
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Portions of Highway 41 in Charleston county will be closed over the next few weeks as construction crews begin work in the area. The work is part of the Highway 41 Project, which “aims to improve roadway capacity and ease traffic congestion along the corridor.” During this phase, crews will be assessing soil conditions in the area.
Army Corps of Engineers surveys erosion damage from Hurricane Ian
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Sand dunes across the Lowcountry kept people safe from Hurricane Ian, but now they are going to need some repairs after the storm eroded sand from the shores. “All things considered the town made out very very well. We can’t find anywhere on Sullivan’s Island where the ocean penetrated behind that […]
Crews battle morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews and Charleston fire crews responded to a structure fire that happened Thursday morning. Crews responded to a fire in progress around the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. St. Andrews Fire said controlling the fire was challenging due to “hoarding conditions,” however, crews were able to […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville residents saw inches of standing water from Hurricane Ian
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) -- Hurricane Ian flooded the Clemson Terrace neighborhood in Summerville. The standing water left behind from the storm turned yards into ponds. Several inches of the ground were covered as the rain came down Friday. The Town of Summerville closed its facilities Friday, September 30, as they...
live5news.com
Crews respond to early-morning house fire in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters responded to a home in West Ashley Thursday morning for a reported structure fire. Crews with the St. Andrews and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the 700 block of Catawba Road just after 6:30 a.m. and found a working fire. St. Andrews Chief Fire Marshal...
Homes, cars damaged after garbage truck fire in Cane Bay neighborhood
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Whitesville Fire Department (WFD) responded Tuesday to a garbage truck fire in the Silent Bluff neighborhood of Cane Bay. According to WFD, crews arrived shortly after 12:30 p.m. to find “a well involved garbage truck threatening several structures and vehicles.” Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the fire and limit […]
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
live5news.com
Community help needed to restore historic Black schoolhouse
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The community is invited on Saturday to take part in the restoration process of the historic Long Point Schoolhouse. The school was built in 1904 during the Jim Crow Era when schools were segregated. After discovering materials from the 1800s, John Wright with the African...
Fire burns two homes in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two homes were damaged during a Monday afternoon fire in downtown Charleston. Charleston and Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a two-story, single-family home that was burning off Reid Street just before 2:30 p.m. “A working fire dispatch was requested, sending additional units from Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and North Charleston Fire Departments,” […]
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
live5news.com
Dorchester County Council pushes amendments to one-cent sales tax to final reading
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County Council is pushing amendments regarding a one-cent sales tax to a third reading. Dorchester County Council members say they want the language on the tax to be transparent to the voters who will decide on the tax in a referendum on the November ballot.
The Post and Courier
Boat company creating 38 new jobs in Dorchester County
North Charleston-based New Wire Marine recently announced plans to pave the way for 38 new jobs over the next five years thanks to the company's $1.8 million investment in the expansion of its operations. The 12-year-old machinery production firm specializes in delivering American-made, professional-grade marine goods, including custom-made marine switch...
The Post and Courier
New affordable housing complex, Grace Homes, facing structural concerns, tenant complaints
When Grace Homes opened on Charleston's East Side, local officials lauded the mixed-income affordable housing development as a model for the future. Two years later, the complex at the corner of Cooper and Nassau streets has serious structural problems and tenants are concerned about a range of quality-of-life issues. The...
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crews investigate crash involving train, dump truck
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A train and a dump truck have collided in the Ravenel area, firefighters say. The St. Paul’s Fire Distrct says the crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the railroad crossing along Salters Hill Road near Drayton Street. Officials have requested a helicopter for assistance. There has...
charlestondaily.net
Volunteers Wanted for Charleston Beerfest – Volunteers receive a free shirt and festival admission!
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
live5news.com
‘I have to start all over’: Hanahan family loses home after Ian downs tree
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Rose Klauss was working from the Hanahan house that she rents on Friday when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry. She was taking a customer’s call when she heard a loud boom. Her family in the living room started screaming. The storm caused her neighbor’s tree...
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
live5news.com
3 displaced after 2-alarm downtown fire damages second building
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that damaged an abandoned two-story home and also an adjacent building Monday afternoon. The fire, in the 30 block of Reid Street, was reported to Charleston County 911 dispatchers at 2:29 p.m. The damage the...
