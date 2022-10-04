Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man Breached Fort Worth ISD SchoolLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Strong, prosperous, and growing - Mayor gives State of the CitySouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
Robson Ranch Rambler — October 2022
What comes to mind when we think about October? Cooler days, crisp apples, pumpkin everything. The other day as I was doggedly working through my task list for the week prior to leaving for a trip, it came to my mind that the year is three quarters over. Those plans to run another race and get back to online French lessons are awaiting a first step. To save face, I can recast them as future plans for a time when things are less busy. Ha!
KXII.com
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The days of the Gainesville outlet mall are more than long gone, but the city hopes to change that. “It used to be hustling and bustling, especially on weekends,” said Barry Sullivan, the Gainesville city manager. “People would drive out of the metroplex, come here, shop, very busy.”
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Did you know these eateries serve the best cinnamon rolls in Dallas?
It's the fall season and slowly and somewhat surely the weather is turning in Texas; sooner or later weekend mornings will be filled with sweaters, sweatpants, hot coffee, and cinnamon rolls.
escapehatchdallas.com
Incredible fried chicken and waffles is now on the menu at this well-regarded Frisco restaurant
Great chicken and waffles is all about the details. The Vinyard family gets the details right at their Bubba’s Cooks Country restaurant in Frisco, the family’s only restaurant where you’ll now find fried chicken and waffles on the menu. The waffle –light and fluffy waffle with an...
Costco Is Coming To Celina
H-E-B isn’t the only corporation making its mark in North Texas. Costco will soon be coming to Celina and is expected to bring in a large amount of economic growth as well. On September 30, the city of Celina confirmed the town’s suspicions of a Costco making its way to the small town. A deal, more than a year in the making, was made the same day which allows for phase one to begin. The first phase begins building on 43 acres on the corner of Ownsby and Preston. The phase includes around 200,000 to 225,000 square feet of commercial retail space. About 160,000 square feet will hold the building itself. A second phase will be 62 acres across the road, but it has not been identified what the phase will consist of.
peoplenewspapers.com
Auction of Dallas Philanthropist’s Jewelry Raises Nearly $1.9 Million
The sale of jewelry from the estate of the late philanthropist Mary Anne Sammons Cree raised $1,886,292 for the Rosine Foundation Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas, so named for Cree’s mother, from whom she inherited her spirit of giving. A 17.6-carat yellow diamond ring from Cree’s collection alone...
Second DFW Spot Planned for Chicago-Based Hot Dog Chain
Portillo’s could open in Allen in spring of 2023.
FlowaPalooza free festival in Grand Prairie: Expect food trucks, beer garden, live entertainment & more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew free could be this much fun in North Texas?. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be hosting a three-day festival, FlowaPalooza on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Everything is going down from October 7-9! There’s going to be live entertainment, food...
Harvest Happenings — October 2022
Like most communities, Harvest has several resident groups everything from hunting, crafting, moms, bunco, cancer support, dads, and networking. We love seeing neighbors connecting in areas that interest them. One of the groups that has seen a ton of growth is our Harvest Networking Group. I asked Whitney Sterling, owner...
Report: Did you know you can eat the best pizza in the country at this Dallas restaurant?
Well, the fall season is here in Texas as football is being played, the sun is still shining without it being nearly 100 degrees every day, fall fun & festivals are popping up everywhere and it's about that time to stop counting those calories.
Superfoods restaurant coming to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls, a superfoods restaurant with more than 100 locations around the country, is coming soon to Flower Mound. The chain uses organic, gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based ingredients at each of its locations, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Nautical Bowls’ menu boasts superfood bowls packed with açaí, granola, cacao, coconut flakes and lots of fruit.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Mitchell: Keep others in mind as we approach the holidays
As the holidays are fast approaching, it is the time of year when we all think of others, the families and friends in our lives as well as those in our communities. Last month, so many opened their hearts and gave graciously during North Texas Giving Day with more than $62 million raised for North Texas nonprofits. This will serve a lot of needs across our growing region, but we still have more to do.
What’s Developing: A Historic Downtown in Tarrant County Plans a Mixed-Use Development
The Tarrant County city of Mansfield has curated its historic downtown with a purpose. Amid the suburban sprawl of supermarkets, including an on-the-way H-E-B, and big-box retailers, downtown has kept its historic charm with well-maintained buildings, dozens of murals, and community events. Now, the city is adding a $65 million...
This Incredible Fort Worth, TX Mansion Set Up For a TCU Fan
According to the real estate listing for this amazing Fort Worth, Texas house property it’s set up for privacy and serenity, which can be difficult to find in the Metroplex. But when you look at the photos below you will see the enormous home surrounded by lots of trees, creating a beautiful surrounding for the home. But as you would expect when you’re looking at a home this stunning in a place like Fort Worth, you’re going to be paying for it, as the list price on this home is $4,825,000.
Gulfstream opens $35 million maintenance hub in Fort Worth
Gulfstream has finished construction on its maintenance facility at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth. The company started the project in 2020.
Around Argyle – October 2022
Fall is here, according to the calendar, even if the temperatures have yet to catch up. The holidays are just ahead. I encourage families with kids to participate in the Argyle Police Department’s second annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, October 29 from 6-8:30 p.m. APD will be holding the event in cooperation with Argyle United Methodist and other area churches. The parking lot event will feature activities for kids and parents. I am told that there will be lots of candy. Please see the APD Facebook page for details.
fwtx.com
A Few Popular Restaurants Had Some Recent Health Code Violations
Edohana Sushi, yes raw fish, on South Hulen Street and the famed Original Mexican Eats Cafe — where FDR once dined — on Camp Bowie Boulevard were immediately closed due to inadequate refrigeration. However, restaurants are allowed an opportunity to correct any uncovered errors within 48 hours of a shutdown per the inspection rules. Thankfully, Edohana Sushi passed its reinspection (phew) and reopened the same day. Mexican Eats was slightly slower to correct their ship, closing Sept. 16-18.
