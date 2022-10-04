Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
Related
Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'
Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
mmanews.com
Photo: Rose Namajunas Makes Modeling Return For Victoria’s Secret
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas has done some modeling for beauty retailer Victoria’s Secret during her ongoing UFC hiatus. Namajunas hasn’t fought since a split decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 274 back in May. She lost her strawweight title after re-gaining the belt and then defending it in a rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 268.
Nate Diaz Knocks Out San Francisco 49ers Mascot With One Punch (Video)
Nate Diaz took out the mascot for the San Francisco 49ers with one punch recently. Recently, Diaz was spotted with the mascot at a 49ers game for a fun little video collaboration. The mascot approached Diaz wearing a 49ers title belt. Diaz gave him a punch that knocked him down,...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daniel Cormier: Just Because A Fight With Brock Lesnar In WWE Makes Sense, Doesn't Mean It'll Happen
Daniel Cormier talks about potentially crossing paths with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Daniel Cormier is going to referee inside the Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules as Seth Rollins battles Matt Riddle. Now that the door is open for Daniel Cormier to do more with WWE, fans began to wonder whether or not WWE could host a match between Cormier and Brock Lesnar. Cormier and Lesnar have a history with one another, having a brief confrontation in the octagon at UFC 226 following Daniel Cormier's KO victory over Stipe Miocic.
Video: Is Bo Nickal's UFC debut opponent the right matchup?
Just two days after his second Dana White’s Contender Series appearance, Bo Nickal had his UFC debut set. In his first fight with the promotion, the decorated collegiate-wrestler-turned-highly-touted MMA prospect will meet Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout will...
Henry Cejudo takes issue with Dustin Poirier being added to the men’s pound-for-pound rankings: “There is no way you can put guys that have been knocked out and submitted”
Henry Cejudo has taken exception to Dustin Poirier featuring in the UFC’s pound for pound rankings. While he may not currently be an active member of the roster, the fact that Henry Cejudo is back in the USADA testing pool indicates that he’ll be ready to return to action sooner rather than later. Even if he wasn’t, though, the man known as ‘Triple C’ is still able to offer a fascinating insight on mixed martial arts, as he’s been doing ever since he retired.
Ex-UFC fighter Aspen Ladd signs deal with PFL
(Editor’s note: Story updated to reflect revised statement from Ladd, which doesn’t mention new featherweight division.) Aspen Ladd has a new home. Just one week after parting ways with the UFC, Ladd (9-3) has signed with PFL to compete at women’s featherweight, promotion officials announced Tuesday. “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Invicta FC signs prospect Elisandra Ferreira, fighter who lost recent controversial title bout in Calgary
Elisandra Ferreira is the newest addition to the Invicta FC atomweight division, the company announced Tuesday. A date and opponent for her promotional debut is yet to be decided, Ferreira told MMA Fighting. “I think I’ll probably make my debut on the December card,” Ferreira said. Ferreira has...
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Mamed Khalidov To Headline KSW 77 On Dec. 17
The Lead-Up Pudzianowsk is a former title holder of the ‘World’s Strongest Man’. At 45 years old, the strongman champion is still going strong in his MMA career, having won his last 5 fights by knockout. He last put on a monstrous KO highlight against Michal Materla at KSW 70 back in May.
Chael Sonnen believes Bo Nickal will end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282
Chael Sonnen has explained how and why Bo Nickal could end up fighting Darren Till at UFC 282 in December. While he may not be on the best run of form right now, Darren Till is still one of the most recognisable names in the middleweight division. ‘The Gorilla’ has made a habit of making waves through social media and as we look ahead to the next couple of months, he has the opportunity to finally get back in the win column when he goes head to head with Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282.
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jade Cargill: It'd Be A Total Disrespect To Go After The World Title, I'm Making My Title Mean More
Jade Cargill is biding her time before she decides to become the AEW Women's World Champion and in the meantime, she is making her championship belt mean more. Jade Cargill is 38-0 in AEW. She is also the first and only AEW TBS Champion as her legacy continues to build, a match for the World Championship seems inevitable. For now, she is happy biding her time and building her legacy but when the time comes, Jade plans on owning the division and shutting it down.
SmackDown Faction, Raw Announcer Set To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT
It's Fight Night on a Tuesday. WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw that The Brawling Brutes, the team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will be appearing on the October 4 episode of NXT. Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, have roots in NXT with Butch departing for the main roster shortly after the transition to NXT 2.0.
AEW Dynamite (10/5) Preview: Anniversary Week Starts With Scissoring Day, TNT Title Match, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight begins a very special week for AEW as they celebrate AEW Dynamite's third anniversary. Chris Jericho, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and more are all still here after 3 years but the landscape certainly looks different and tonight will be a celebration. Tonight will also be a celebration of scissoring.
Sammy/Andrade Update, Dynamite Anniversary Notes, Saraya Brawls! | Day After Dynamite #30
Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) is with his After the Week co-host and Fightful's own Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) today to talk about the anniversary edition of Dynamite and all of the backstage drama surrounding it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWE Raw On 10/3 Records Lowest Key Demo Rating Since July, Viewership Number Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/3. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 3 averaged 1.599 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.674 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.40 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.45 rating...
NFL・
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
Bound For Glory Go-Home | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/6/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Ness (@Skinny__Kravitz) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 6, 2022. - Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee. - Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich Contract Signing for Bound For Glory. - Alex Zayne vs. Juice Robinson on BTI. - BFG Predictions. - Your Questions!
Fightful
13K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0