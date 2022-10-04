LANCASTER – A jury in Lancaster County Court convicted a Lititz man of sexually assaulting two minor victims between 2008 and 2011. 55-year-old Shane Richardson was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault. He was sentenced to 4 ½ to 17 years in prison. In January 2021, the victims reported to Manheim Township Police they had been assaulted by Richardson while living at his residence after their parents divorced and lost their home. Richardson was a family friend. Richardson will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and have no contact with the victims or their families.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO