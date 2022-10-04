Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man arrested for criminal homicide after fatal Harrisburg teen shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lemar Lester, 19, was arrested by Harrisburg Bureau Police on Thursday, Oct. 6, in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Harrisburg on Sept. 27. The shooting took place at about 8:30 p.m. on the 1900 block of Boas Street. The victim was...
Arrest made in killing of 15-year-old Harrisburg boy: police
The 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting Kymire McKinney in Harrisburg last week was arrested on Thursday, according to police. A warrant was issued for Lemar Lester Jr. on Friday, just days after McKinney was found in the 1900 block of Boas Street with a gunshot wound to the head. Charging...
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County continue to look for 2 shooters who injured 16-year-old at hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County continue to look for two shooters after a 16-year-old girl was shot at a hotel Wednesday afternoon. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the area around the Budget Host Inn in East Lampeter Township. Police said the victim was in a second-floor...
1 injured when ‘dozens’ of shots fired near Harrisburg playground: police
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries when dozens of shots were fired near a Harrisburg playground on Thursday night. Police were called to the 2300 block of North 5th Street around 6:30 p.m., which borders one side of the Emerald Street Playground. An officer at the scene confirmed that one person...
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
abc27.com
Teen shot at Lancaster County motel, police investigating
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured in Lancaster County. At 1:30 p.m. on October 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Budget Host Inn 2140 Lincoln Hwy East for a reported shooting inside a motel room. Officers...
wdac.com
Lancaster County Man Gets Prison Sentence
LANCASTER – A jury in Lancaster County Court convicted a Lititz man of sexually assaulting two minor victims between 2008 and 2011. 55-year-old Shane Richardson was convicted of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault. He was sentenced to 4 ½ to 17 years in prison. In January 2021, the victims reported to Manheim Township Police they had been assaulted by Richardson while living at his residence after their parents divorced and lost their home. Richardson was a family friend. Richardson will have to register as a lifetime sex offender and have no contact with the victims or their families.
Cumberland County man reported missing, may be at special risk of harm: police
Police are looking for an 81-year-old man in Cumberland County who they say may be confused and at special risk of harm or injury. Kenneth Krone was last seen Thursday in the 2300 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township, state police said. He could be driving a blue 2008 Sebring Chrysler convertible with the PA Registration PZ 70G7.
Police: Scammer posing as Med-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Pa. attorney general charges 19 people, 13 businesses in car ‘title washing ring’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 19 people and 13 separate businesses for car “title washing.” The people are charged for coordinating to purchase totaled vehicles, falsifying inspection information, and submitting fraudulent title applications to PennDOT. The participants include used car dealers in and outside of Pennsylvania […]
Teen injured in shooting at central Pa. motel: police
A 16-year-old girl was shot while inside a Lancaster County motel room on Wednesday, according to police. Although her injuries were deemed serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The girl was inside a second-floor motel room at the Budget Host Inn in the 2100 block of...
wdac.com
Recognize The Supermarket Thief?
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are searching for a supermarket thief. On Tuesday, September 27, the Giant food store at 1360 Columbia Avenue reported several retail thefts that had occurred. It was reported that between August 29 and September 22, the same female suspect had shoplifted on seven different occasions. The total loss for the seven thefts was over $162. A picture of the suspect was released and can be seen below. If you recognize the suspect, contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.
Central Pa. police chief fired following supervisors meeting: report
The police chief in a Lancaster County township has been fired, WGAL-TV8 is reporting. The manager in Manor Township said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff, the story said. No reason was given for the firing. Lt....
2 Men Shot Through Locked Central PA Hotel Door, Injuring Girl: Police
A 16-year-old girl suffered "serious injuries" in a shooting at a hotel in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police say. East Lampeter Township police were called to the shooting at the Budget Host Inn located at 2140 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster around 1:30 p.m., the department said in a release around 5 p.m.
Remains found in Susquehanna River identified as missing Harrisburg man: coroner
The remains of a man who has been missing from Harrisburg since December were found in the Susquehanna River last week, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar was last seen on the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg on Dec. 23, Lower Paxton Township police said at the time.
Police looking for people connected to Harrisburg warehouse shooting
Police are asking for help identifying a group of people they say are connected to a shooting that injured four people at a pop-up warehouse party last month. A shooting broke out just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 25, in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street, police said. Although the shooting took place along Woodlawn Street, police said the party that the people involved were attending was at a warehouse that has an address around the corner on Elder Street.
Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as...
PennLive.com
Ex-corrections officer settles grievance with Pa. county over her firing
SUNBURY – Northumberland County has settled for $95,000 a grievance of a fired corrections officer who beat criminal charges against her. The settlement approved Tuesday by the county commissioners with Holly N. Olvany, 51, of the Sunbury area, was accomplished without admission of liability. She claimed the county did...
WGAL
York County man charged with third-degree murder in death of Harrisburg woman
A York County man is charged in the October 2020 homicide of a Harrisburg woman. Cody Gerber, 31, is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emily Pritsch in his Franklin Township home. The coroner said Pritsch died of multiple traumatic injuries...
PennLive.com
