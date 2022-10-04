If you’re searching for gnocchi recipes that use either the homemade or store-bought versions, you’ve come to the right place. These cute mini dumplings are next-level delicious pillows of heaven. And they’re so easy to customize as they can be topped with a variety of sauces or served with any type of vegetable you have on hand. Plus, making dinner with them is super quick if you use pre-made gnocchi—just open the package and toss ‘em in. And gnocchi recipes come together with minimal clean-up since you can often make the whole dish in one skillet.

RECIPES ・ 12 HOURS AGO