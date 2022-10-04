Read full article on original website
National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals
National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals
National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
Check out these National Taco Day deals!
We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
Celebrate National Taco Day with Grilled Tacos and Pico de Gallo
One of the reasons I like national food days is that they give me an excuse to try to new recipes. October 4 is National Taco Day, so I decided to try Grilled Tacos with Pico de Gallo, a simple yet flavorful meal which appears in Curtis Stone's What's for Dinner?
Taco pie recipe: How to make this crunchy, hearty meal
In honor of National Taco Day, try this twist on the classic taco by making it into a pie. This recipe is a savory dish with beef, sour cream, cheese and more — perfect for a dinner idea.
