Food & Drinks

CNET

National Taco Day 2022: 17 Places to Get Free Tacos and Other Tasty Deals

National Taco Day is Tuesday, Oct. 4. Though the roots of this popular Mexican dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived, the modern taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as a slang term for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that miners used to detonate ore.
CNET

National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals

National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
FanSided

Check out these National Taco Day deals!

We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
Channel 3000

