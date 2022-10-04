Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grace Marketplace’s mission to end homelessness.Matthew C. WoodruffAlachua County, FL
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Related
Billy Napier, Ty'Ron Hopper Reflect on Transfer Ahead of Gators vs. Tigers
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper has emerged as one of the SEC's top playmakers following his offseason from Florida.
Florida football: Billy Napier makes depth chart changes ahead of Missouri
Last week against Eastern Washington, Florida football head coach Billy Napier made several notable changes to the depth chart. Kamari Wilson and Justus Boone had their first starts and we saw Jaydon Hill get on the field for the first time since 2020. Heading into Missouri, Napier has once again...
SI's October Recruiting Rankings: Gators, Trojans Flip Spots
Florida and USC trade spots in Sports Illustrated's latest recruiting class rankings.
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Florida
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Florida Gators. Here is how to watch and listen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12
Florida Gators land in the top 12 for priority 2024 running back target and Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson.
WCJB
Former basketball player Patric Young shares his journey to walk again with Florida Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida Gators basketball player Patric Young offered words of inspiration to the current team as he works to regain the ability to walk following a car accident. Young met with the basketball team to encourage them to take advantage of the time that they have,...
wuft.org
Gainesville residents and restaurants deal with congested city on game weekends
Gainesville resident Elizabeth Scott chose not to attend the University of Florida’s home football opener in September, having dealt with what she called the game day “laughable nonsense” for 19 years. But this didn’t stop 90,799 other fans from attending the home opener football game and contributing...
Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game
Billy Napier explains the Florida Gators' short week schedule in preparation for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Florida vs. Missouri schedule, game time how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 8 Time: 12 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPNU network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News
One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game. The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored...
Florida football: Urban Meyer and Tom Brady are cut from the same cloth
Urban Meyer, the former head coach of Florida football, was very good at what he did. He could recruit, innovate, and run a program with extremely high expectations. Meyer didn’t exactly run the cleanest of ships in Gainesville, but most fans were willing to look the other way with two national titles hanging up in the trophy case.
flcourier.com
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
WCJB
Hawthorne, Dunnellon pick up Tuesday night football victories
(WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets moved to 5-0 on the high school football season with a 21-12 win over winless Gibbs in Tuesday night action as teams completed the week six schedule by playing make-up games following Hurricane Ian. The Hornets took their first lead on a touchdown run by CJ...
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant
PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
WCJB
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuft.org
‘Do It For You’: University of Florida cheerleader embraces identity through hairstyling
For University of Florida senior Nile Bostic, it’s important to work for what she wants, in spite of expectations. Through hairstyling and cheerleading, she learned what brings her joy. Even though her hairstyles can take hours, Bostic finds value in connecting with her clients and “appreciates the quality time” while she’s behind the chair.
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Independent Florida Alligator
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0