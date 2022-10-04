ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Graham, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Mcclellan
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Devin Moore
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News

One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game. The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored...
GAINESVILLE, FL
flcourier.com

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#22 Yards#American Football#College Football#Gators
WCJB

Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hawthorne, Dunnellon pick up Tuesday night football victories

(WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets moved to 5-0 on the high school football season with a 21-12 win over winless Gibbs in Tuesday night action as teams completed the week six schedule by playing make-up games following Hurricane Ian. The Hornets took their first lead on a touchdown run by CJ...
HAWTHORNE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 Florida men accused of stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from restaurant

PALM COAST, Fla. - Two Florida men were arrested in Flagler County after a deputy sheriff caught the duo stealing used cooking oil from a local restaurant. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville, were arrested Thursday morning for stealing $5,000 worth of cooking oil from Woody's Bar-B-Que off State Road 100 and I-95 in Palm Coast, deputies said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
fox35orlando.com

Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider

The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy