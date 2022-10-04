While thousands of people enjoyed the Ole Brook Festival in downtown Brookhaven this past weekend, local police officers were dealing with dangerous criminal activity. Brookhaven police were kept busy investigating several incidents: Someone fired gunshots into a home on West Enterprise Street Friday night around 10 p.m., a man taking out the trash from a business on Industrial Park Road was robbed by two masked individuals Friday night around 11 p.m., and a woman was carjacked in front of Gregg’s Office Supply on South Jackson Street Saturday afternoon.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO