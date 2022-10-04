Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Men arrested for assaulting girlfriends, multiple thefts reported
The Vicksburg Police department made two separate arrests for violence against romantic partners on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as receiving multiple reports of theft. Gromyko Magee, 18 of Vicksburg, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend.
Police report multiple guns stolen from unlocked vehicles in 26 hours for small Mississippi community
At least four handguns were stolen in a 26-hour-period from several unlocked vehicles, according to Vicksburg police reports. The reports were taken from various locations from early Monday morning to early Tuesday morning in the Mississippi River community of 22,000 people. Police have not reported that any of the incidents are connected.
WLBT
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
WAPT
Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
Weekend drive-by shooting, carjacking, robbery by masked men spurs Mississippi police chief to plead for city to ‘step up’ in crime fight
While thousands of people enjoyed the Ole Brook Festival in downtown Brookhaven this past weekend, local police officers were dealing with dangerous criminal activity. Brookhaven police were kept busy investigating several incidents: Someone fired gunshots into a home on West Enterprise Street Friday night around 10 p.m., a man taking out the trash from a business on Industrial Park Road was robbed by two masked individuals Friday night around 11 p.m., and a woman was carjacked in front of Gregg’s Office Supply on South Jackson Street Saturday afternoon.
vicksburgnews.com
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
WLBT
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
WLBT
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
WAPT
Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
WLBT
Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery. No further information is currently available.
WAPT
Man hospitalized after possible road rage shooting on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating what they believe is a road rage shooting. Police confirmed the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 55 near the Pearl Street exit. According to Assistant Chief Joseph Wade, Terrence Brown was driving a white Nissan Altima when someone in...
WLBT
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for repeatedly hitting his girlfriend with a broom in Yazoo City. The Yazoo City Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in Genesis Court on Jerry Clower Boulevard on September 29. According to the department, the victim told officers...
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson man arrested after being found with ecstasy in stolen vehicle
A Port Gibson resident was arrested and charged after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of a stolen vehicle and ecstasy. According to Chief Dorsey, Officer Ivory Williams and himself took into custody Cassius Cole, 19 of Port Gibson. During a traffic stop, Cole was found driving...
Mississippi manhunt ends with arrest of two teens after shooting leaves one dead and another injured
A shooting Monday in Jefferson County has left one person dead and another injured, Sheriff James Bailey said. According to Bailey, juveniles were in an argument with other individuals sitting in a vehicle and started shooting into the vehicle. Police were later informed Tuesday that one of the victims had died. The incident remains under investigation, Bailey said.
Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigating is underway after a shooting happened at an apartment complex in Fayette. Police said two young men were injured in the shooting on October 3. One of the victims later died at the hospital. His identity has not been released. Investigators began searching for two suspects in connection […]
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
WAPT
Clinton murder suspect denied bond
JACKSON, Miss. — A Hinds County judge denied bond Wednesday for aClinton murder suspect. William Edwards is accused of killing community activist and founder of the Better Men Society founder, 45-year-old Robert "Bobby" Davis. Davis was killed May 1 at a house on Hanna Drive. The bond hearing before...
