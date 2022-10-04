Read full article on original website
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Court
Laila Evans was crowned as Vicksburg High School 2022 Homecoming Queen this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 VHS Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
vicksburgnews.com
Fall break to begin Friday for VWSD students
The Vicksburg-Warren School District will be observing fall break on Friday, Oct. 7 through Tuesday, Oct. 11. Teachers will return on Oct. 11 for Professional Development. Students will return on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at their normal schedule.
thewestsidegazette.com
Alfred Street Baptist Church Designates $1 Million to Jackson State University for Support During Water Crisis
(Black PR Wire) — Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, MS, which began in late August 2022. When the city of Jackson water treatment...
vicksburgnews.com
Alex Lawson named as homecoming queen at Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Vicksburg native Alex Lawson has been named as the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College homecoming queen. Lawson is a cheerleader for MGCCC and announced over Facebook her recent selection as homecoming queen. Mississippi Gulf Coast CC will have its homecoming on Oc. 15.
Vicksburg Post
National Night Out helps Vicksburg community engage with law enforcement
The annual National Night Out event was hosted by Vicksburg Police Department on Tuesday evening. The nationwide public event is an opportunity for law enforcement to engage with the community by hosting a cookout where families can enjoy music, games and free food. Around noon that day, Retired Vicksburg Police...
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel Academy crowns 2022 Homecoming Queen
Taylor Rhea Palmer was crowned Homecoming Queen for Porter’s Chapel Academy this past Friday. Click through the gallery to see the entire 2022 PCA Homecoming Court. Congratulations, Ladies!
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
Vicksburg Post
City of Vicksburg to re-advertise animal shelter with revised specs
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is taking the city’s proposed new animal shelter plans back to the architects and engineers. The board at a special called meeting Thursday rejected the bids for the project it received Monday and authorized City Clerk Walter Osborne to re-advertise the project for bids with new specifications.
Hinds County declines to apply for ARPA funds
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Administrator Kenneth Wayne Jones said the county did not apply for the most recent round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. In this rounds, cities and counties were eligible for a one-to-one or a two-to-one funding match. According to Jones, sitting out this round could bring more money […]
Vicksburg to hold amnesty period for past due fines
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg will hold an amnesty period for past due fines starting in October. If you owe past due fines and a contempt of court warrant has been issued for your arrest, you can avoid being arrested and have your warrant dismissed if you voluntarily come to the Municipal […]
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
Unclaimed Money, College Savings booths open at State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Treasurer David McRae announced the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed during the Mississippi State Fair. The booths will be in the Mississippi Trade Mart from Thursday, October 6 through Saturday, October 15. “Mississippi’s State Fair is a great […]
Vicksburg Post
Warren Central swimmer Mateo Byrd is the Post’s Athlete of the Week
Mateo Byrd achieved his quest to swim everything — and to become The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week. The Warren Central swimmer received 238 of 664 votes cast in an online poll by The Post’s readers to become the latest winner of the weekly award. Vicksburg...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Supervisors update County Prosecutor job description
The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to update its county prosecutor job description. The position, formally known as county attorney, will be up for election in 2023. Given the current state of the office, held by Ken Harper, the board determined the position would be best executed in a part-time capacity.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Main Street budget uses two funds to cover expenses
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen renewed and set a special 5.05 mill property tax on Sept. 9 for downtown Vicksburg to support the city’s Main Street program. However, the special tax is only one part of Main Street’s total budget for fiscal 2022. The Vicksburg Main...
Best friends go from JPS students to teachers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For Kyla Cousin and Kiara Johnson, their venture into teaching is just beginning. “It’s been exciting. I’ve always worked in daycares. I’ve always done this work, but never as a teacher. It’s like a dream come true,” said Johnson, a teacher at Van Winkle Elementary. It’s not coincidence that the two […]
Vicksburg Post
A Downtown perspective: Penleys downsize on space, upsize on life
When Betty and James Penley decided to downsize from their family home to a smaller dwelling, they were spinning their wheels over what to do. “We couldn’t make a decision,” Betty Penley said. “We looked around. We really couldn’t figure out what we were doing. The children were grown, and James had his law practice. We couldn’t figure out where we wanted to be.”
Vicksburg Post
James Edward Rouch
James Edward Rouch died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 80. Mr. Rouch was born November 20, 1941, in Kansas City, MO to the late Francis James and Ethel Mae Pickett Rouch. He graduated from Louisiana Polytechnical Institute (now Louisiana Tech) in 1965 and moved to Vicksburg, where he began his career at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in 2006 as a Mechanical Engineer. He was a founding member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
