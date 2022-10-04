ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

weisradio.com

4 Injured in Single Vehicle Crash

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report, a Piedmont woman and three children were injured Tuesday night when the vehicle they were in went out of control and hit a tree. The accident occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Cherokee County road 6. All four were transported by ambulance to Anniston Regional Center for treatment.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday, October 6th

Johnny Washington, 66 of Centre was arrested on failure to appear charges on a previous charge of Under the influence of alcohol by the Centre Police Department. Brandon Morrison, 36 of Leesburg was confined to the County Detention Center on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Police Report Anniston Man Missing

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that a resident was reported missing on September 30, 2022. The Anniston Investigative Division is looking for Deangelo “Dee” Allen. Investigators have learned that Mr. Allen may be in the Wellborn area and is described as a 31-year-old Black Male with Brown Eyes and Black Hair, he is also approximately 6′ 1″ and 205 lbs with multiple tattoos.
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL

