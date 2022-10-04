Read full article on original website
One killed, several injured in crash that shut down I-59 in Springville for hours
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Update: Authorities released the deceased person's name. Sean D. McKnight, 29, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was killed when the box truck he was driving crossed the median of I59 and collided head on with a Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Calvin Bell, Jr., 29, of Bessemer. After the...
weisradio.com
4 Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report, a Piedmont woman and three children were injured Tuesday night when the vehicle they were in went out of control and hit a tree. The accident occurred at 11:25 p.m. on Cherokee County road 6. All four were transported by ambulance to Anniston Regional Center for treatment.
Piedmont Police Stats for September 1st thru 30th, 2022
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
3 New Yorkers charged in Alabama home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy shows News 19 a day in her life on patrol
Have you ever wondered what a day in the life looks like for a Sheriff's Deputy?
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Thursday, October 6th
Johnny Washington, 66 of Centre was arrested on failure to appear charges on a previous charge of Under the influence of alcohol by the Centre Police Department. Brandon Morrison, 36 of Leesburg was confined to the County Detention Center on a Court Order by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Today...
Accident shuts down all lanes on I-59 in St. Clair County, expect major delays
Those lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time, so drivers should expect major delays.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 09/26/22 to 10/02/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 09/26/22 to 10/02/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 814 calls for service. There were 98 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 40 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 14 felony arrests. There were 25 misdemeanor arrests. There were 19 traffic accidents, 113 traffic stops, and 28 traffic citations. 17 warrants were served. There was one animal picked up and no animal related citations issued.
1 airlifted to hospital after Amtrak train hits car on tracks in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — A person was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a train hit a car that was trying to cross the railroad tracks. County officials said they received a call just before 10 a.m. regarding a crash near the Hyde and Temple Street intersection in Lithia Springs.
WAFF
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators find human remains of missing person
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found human remains on Sept. 30 that have been identified as a missing person. Investigators found the human remains in Blount County after receiving a tip. The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were positively identified as James Tracy Denson.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
Police Report Anniston Man Missing
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has posted on their Facebook page that a resident was reported missing on September 30, 2022. The Anniston Investigative Division is looking for Deangelo “Dee” Allen. Investigators have learned that Mr. Allen may be in the Wellborn area and is described as a 31-year-old Black Male with Brown Eyes and Black Hair, he is also approximately 6′ 1″ and 205 lbs with multiple tattoos.
Citizen’s Firearms Class Offered by Calhoun County Sheriff
Calhoun County, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its quarterly Citizen’s Firearms Class on October 6th, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Sheriff’s Office multi-purpose room. The class will last approximately 2 hours.
Ga. man charged in shooting that killed his step-father, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man is now facing charges after his step-father was shot and died, according to Floyd County police. Officers say that 31-year-old Rocky James Fair and his step-father, 55-year-old Raymond Gene Johnson Jr. got into a heated argument last month. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
From a school bus to a ‘Hobbit House,’ check in to these unique Alabama Airbnbs
ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that it’s officially fall, some will start planning upcoming holiday vacations — or staycations. One wooded community in Attalla, about an hour north of Birmingham, offers a unique collection of Airbnbs, hoping to help visitors unleash their inner child. “You feel like you’re in the middle of nowhere. You’re surrounded […]
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
18-year-old killed in Blount County crash
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the teen was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
