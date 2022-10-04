ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

George Cubie
1d ago

Prayers goes out to family!!There's something we're not teaching The kids is that there is a future!! 23yrs old with kids you have to change your frame of thinking!! But you cant think of their future if you cant think of yours!!!

Flessia Lawson
2d ago

Have mercy! praying for the children! Lord help us all,keep us lifted and covered in your warn blood!😥😥😥

Nell
2d ago

Lord how mercy! What is wrong with people? Praying for both families 🙏🏾

WLBT

22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
WJTV 12

Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
WJTV 12

Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
WAPT

Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
WJTV 12

Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
WAPT

Jackson police charge 14-year-old in man's shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have charged a 14-year-old with murder in connection to a fatal shooting. Officers were called before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Stuart Street. According to police , 22-year-old Marquez Myles, was allegedly shot by his 14-year-old next-door neighbor with a stolen...
WJTV 12

Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate

FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
WLBT

Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
WJTV 12

Man arrested after dogs found with injuries in Madison

Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop. On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the […]
WLBT

Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery. No further information is currently available.
WLBT

4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
WAPT

Clinton murder suspect denied bond

JACKSON, Miss. — A Hinds County judge denied bond Wednesday for aClinton murder suspect. William Edwards is accused of killing community activist and founder of the Better Men Society founder, 45-year-old Robert "Bobby" Davis. Davis was killed May 1 at a house on Hanna Drive. The bond hearing before...
WJTV 12

Man injured in possible road rage shooting on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on Interstate 55 in Jackson. The shooting happened on I-55 northbound near the Pearl Street exit. Police found a white Nissan Altima occupied by Terrence Brown, who had been injured. Brown was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
WAPT

Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
