George Cubie
1d ago
Prayers goes out to family!!There's something we're not teaching The kids is that there is a future!! 23yrs old with kids you have to change your frame of thinking!! But you cant think of their future if you cant think of yours!!!
Flessia Lawson
2d ago
Have mercy! praying for the children! Lord help us all,keep us lifted and covered in your warn blood!😥😥😥
Nell
2d ago
Lord how mercy! What is wrong with people? Praying for both families 🙏🏾
22-year-old man dies after found in vehicle outside Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a vehicle outside a Jackson home. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with several gunshot wounds in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive, police say. He was rushed to the...
Two Vicksburg men arrested in separate assault cases
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men for allegedly assaulting their girlfriends in separate incidents. Police said Gromyko Magee, 18, was arrested on Tuesday, October 4 and charged with felony domestic violence following an incident that occurred earlier that day in which he assaulted his girlfriend. Magee appeared in court on Wednesday where […]
Father of Jaylen Lewis demands answers after son’s shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The father of Jaylen Lewis wants to know about Capitol Police’s checks and balances after his son was shot and killed by one of the department’s officers. According to Lewis’ family, Capitol Police shot into his vehicle and hit him in the head. He died later at a hospital. Family members […]
Man found shot multiple times in his car dies at hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Rayquean Houston, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday morning. Houston was sitting in his vehicle in the 4700 block of Norway Drive when he was found, but it's not known where the actual shooting took place, according to police public information Officer Sam Brown.
Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
Jackson police charge 14-year-old in man's shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have charged a 14-year-old with murder in connection to a fatal shooting. Officers were called before 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 1000 block of Stuart Street. According to police , 22-year-old Marquez Myles, was allegedly shot by his 14-year-old next-door neighbor with a stolen...
Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
Man shot, injured while driving on I-55 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 55 North near the Pearl Street exit Wednesday in a possible road rage incident. Police found a white Nissan Altima with multiple bullet holes on I-55, occupied by the driver Terrance Brown. Brown suffered...
Man arrested after dogs found with injuries in Madison
Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop. On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the […]
Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed just over two weeks ago. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins was found shot to death inside his home. Investigators said his grandmother discovered him dead while...
JPD: 14-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man with stolen gun
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has been arrested in what police are saying is the murder of a 22-year-old. The 14-year-old, whose name was not provided by Jackson police, shot the man with a stolen weapon on Stuart Street on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as Marquez Myles....
Richard’s Disposal employee shot in the leg during his work break
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Richard’s Disposal employee was shot while on a work break Tuesday in the 3100 block of Northside Drive. Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting victim, Bobby Jones, 24, was taken to a hospital for surgery. No further information is currently available.
4-year-old Flowood child found safe, missing child alert canceled
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for four-year-old Nikolas Balderas of Flowood, Mississippi. According to MBI, the child has been located and is safe. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
EXCLUSIVE: Bond set at $5 million for mother charged with striking, biting her infant daughter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Municipal Court judge has ensured the mother accused of abusing -- even biting -- her four-month-old child doesn’t get out of jail anytime soon, setting her bond at $5 million after a court appearance Monday. Court documents obtained exclusively by 3 On Your...
Clinton murder suspect denied bond
JACKSON, Miss. — A Hinds County judge denied bond Wednesday for aClinton murder suspect. William Edwards is accused of killing community activist and founder of the Better Men Society founder, 45-year-old Robert "Bobby" Davis. Davis was killed May 1 at a house on Hanna Drive. The bond hearing before...
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for repeatedly hitting his girlfriend with a broom in Yazoo City. The Yazoo City Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in Genesis Court on Jerry Clower Boulevard on September 29. According to the department, the victim told officers...
Man injured in possible road rage shooting on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot on Interstate 55 in Jackson. The shooting happened on I-55 northbound near the Pearl Street exit. Police found a white Nissan Altima occupied by Terrence Brown, who had been injured. Brown was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for […]
Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
