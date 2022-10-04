Read full article on original website
Beaumont: City Issues RFP for the Purchase and Development of 555 Main Street
Beaumont (Jefferson County) — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a request for proposal regarding the purchase and redevelopment of 555 Main Street in downtown Beaumont. A 2.701-acre riverfront lot, the city is interested in receiving proposals from developers that have the financial resources and vision to create...
Man hit and killed by 18-wheeler on Highway 69 in Port Arthur, investigation underway
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler. It happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022 on U.S. 69 southbound near an IHOP after 9 p.m., according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso. At this time, the circumstances...
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. (Editor's note: The above video is from an August 31, 2022 newscast.) Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman...
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
Port Arthur houses one of the most important safety resources in Southeast Texas
The hardest working female in Southeast Texas and beyond can normally be found in Port Arthur. She’s driven. She lives to work. She doesn’t make mistakes. And she understands four foreign languages. She also happens to be able to smell and detect more than 2,000 odors at barely...
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
11-year-old dead, three flown to hospital after rollover wreck on Interstate 10 westbound near Smith Road
BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured many others. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in the outside lane around 5:45 a.m., when an unknown vehicle made an unsafe lane change and cut off the Chevrolet.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield
A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
DPS says Kountze ISD bus driver failed to yield at stop sign and hit a bicyclist
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that a Kountze ISD school bus driver hit a bicyclist at about 6:20 Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 69 at Paula Road, just north of the Lumberton city limits. According to investigating troopers, the school bus, driven by Patrick Goff,...
TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures
The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
Main Event Beaumont location scheduled to open in December or January
BEAUMONT, Texas — Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave And Busters, is opening in Beaumont soon. It will open either December 2022 or January 2023, according to the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Construction is underway at the site near I-10 and Walden Road. Many city leaders...
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
Two people rescued from burning home after Saturday fire in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — An investigation is underway after two people had to be rescued from a burning home in Bridge City. It happened on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Firefighters from the West Orange Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Bower Road shortly after 5 p.m., to assist the Bridge City Volunteer Fire Department with a structure fire.
Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town
The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
'DogtoberFest' taking place in downtown Beaumont Saturday
Southeast Texas can expect a parade, games, contests, and arts and crafts. Parking is free and so is admission.
Liberty County deputies going to Florida to assist victims of Hurricane Ian, asking for donations
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Texans are no strangers to severe storms and are always ready to help after extreme weather brings destruction and devastation others. Several Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies are going to Florida on Tuesday to help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. Hurricane Ian...
