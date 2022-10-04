BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured many others. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in the outside lane around 5:45 a.m., when an unknown vehicle made an unsafe lane change and cut off the Chevrolet.

