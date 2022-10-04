ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont: City Issues RFP for the Purchase and Development of 555 Main Street

Beaumont (Jefferson County) — The City of Beaumont has officially issued a request for proposal regarding the purchase and redevelopment of 555 Main Street in downtown Beaumont. A 2.701-acre riverfront lot, the city is interested in receiving proposals from developers that have the financial resources and vision to create...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
12NewsNow

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

11-year-old dead, three flown to hospital after rollover wreck on Interstate 10 westbound near Smith Road

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured many others. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in the outside lane around 5:45 a.m., when an unknown vehicle made an unsafe lane change and cut off the Chevrolet.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Driver injured by piece of metal striking windshield

A Jasper man underwent treatment for facial injuries after a piece of metal struck the windshield of his pickup truck during the noon hour on Friday. It happened on U.S. Highway 190 east near Farm to Market Road 1408. According to DPS Sergeant Shana Clark, 73-year-old Calvin Starkie was driving...
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys barn and storage building west of town

The quick response and immediate action of local firemen saved a home and at least two other nearby structures on Thursday afternoon when a fire broke out in a large barn located west of Jasper. The volunteers of both the Japer and Beech Grove Fire Departments were dispatched to the...
JASPER, TX
