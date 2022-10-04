Read full article on original website
WTRF
Matthews and Stevenson reunite at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From Washington to West Virginia, things have come full circle for Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson. They grew up about 30 minutes away from each other. Their paths first cross elementary school and then they became teammates through high school. Matthews went to Woodrow Wilson...
WBOY
Baylor at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Baylor game information. Time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium...
WTRF
Plitzuweit brings Beilein approach, terminology to WVU
WVU's newest hoops coach shows shades of one of its best. Prior to being hired as the women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t have many personal ties to West Virginia. One tie she did have is a familiarity with former West Virginia men’s hoops head coach, John...
WTRF
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
voiceofmotown.com
The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening
Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
WTRF
Smith, Quinerly earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week
West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
WTRF
McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday,...
Day one of state golf championship closes
WHEELING, W.Va – The WVSSAC high school golf state championships got underway today in Wheeling as West Virginia’s best took on the Jones course at Oglebay. In Class AAA, it was a solid day for Morgantown as the Mohigans finished fifth out of the eight teams but 19 strokes back of first place Wheeling Park. […]
Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate.
Morgantown woman admits to role in Michigan to West Virginia drug ring
A Morgantown woman has admitted to her role in a drug ring that trafficked large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine from Detroit, Michigan to West Virginia.
WDTV
Districts still dealing with teacher shortages
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
WDTV
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
East-West Stadium undergoing upgrades and renovations
Upgrades and renovations are being made to East-West Stadium in Fairmont.
Local music teacher recognized by West Virginia governor for outstanding presentation
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local teacher was just surprised by the governor of West Virginia, thanking her for making the Mountain State *sound* wonderful! Glen Dale Elementary Music Teacher Kathleen Fox says she was not expecting such prestigious recognition during the first competition in the West Virginia Governor’s Cup Marching Band series. She […]
wtae.com
Mother says son was attacked by several football players at a game
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are investigating the attack of a 13-year-old boy. His mother, Ashley Capiross, said several students who were on a youth football team beat her son up after a game. Watch the report from Armstrong County in the video player above. She said,...
West Virginia missing man’s remains identified at Coopers Rock
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
