ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Matthews and Stevenson reunite at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – From Washington to West Virginia, things have come full circle for Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Erik Stevenson. They grew up about 30 minutes away from each other. Their paths first cross elementary school and then they became teammates through high school. Matthews went to Woodrow Wilson...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Baylor at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more

West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. WVU football at Baylor game information. Time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Plitzuweit brings Beilein approach, terminology to WVU

WVU's newest hoops coach shows shades of one of its best. Prior to being hired as the women’s basketball head coach, Dawn Plitzuweit didn’t have many personal ties to West Virginia. One tie she did have is a familiarity with former West Virginia men’s hoops head coach, John...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

West Virginia football took a tough loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but there were plenty of Mountaineers that had strong showing in Austin. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Basketball
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Silence From Shane Lyons is Deafening

Morgantown, West Virginia – While the entire world of West Virginia athletics is swirling with rumors and speculation surrounding the potential firing of head coach Neal Brown, the director of athletics, Shane Lyons, has remained mum. Lyons, who has been unconditionally supportive of Brown over the past three seasons,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Smith, Quinerly earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention

Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly and fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team have earned Honorable Mention status on the 2022-23 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced Wednesday. The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women’s basketball coaches, who were not allowed...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Fan Offers Idea for New Look of Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

To take a brief pause from all of the “sky is falling” talk surrounding the West Virginia football program, a fan offered an interesting idea for a new inverted look for the Mountaineers’ field. A Twitter user who refers to himself as “Mountaineer Messiah” tweeted a video...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown gives injury updates, looks ahead to bye week

West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown was the only man to take the podium at WVU’s weekly press conference on Tuesday. The Mountaineers look to lick their wounds before hosting Baylor for the first prime time game in Morgantown of the Neal Brown era. Here’s what the head...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12 Conference#Timeouts
WTRF

McCabe named Big 12 Runner of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University cross country team has been named the Big 12 Runner of the Week, the conference announced on Tuesday. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native won her season debut at the Live in Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Day one of state golf championship closes

WHEELING, W.Va – The WVSSAC high school golf state championships got underway today in Wheeling as West Virginia’s best took on the Jones course at Oglebay. In Class AAA, it was a solid day for Morgantown as the Mohigans finished fifth out of the eight teams but 19 strokes back of first place Wheeling Park. […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown ranked best West Virginia city to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent study ranked the best small American cities to live in and gave Morgantown a top-50 score in the nation for quality of life. Five West Virginia cities were included in the Wallethub ranking: Morgantown, Parkersburg, Charleston, Wheeling and Huntington. A total of 1,319 American cities were ranked based on […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Actually fun facts about West Virginia

West Virginia is rich with history, from the Civil War to inventing some world-changing things. But there are also things about West Virginia that are just pretty cool. Here are a few you can throw out at your next dinner party or tailgate.
HEPZIBAH, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Districts still dealing with teacher shortages

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is teacher appreciation day around the area. It comes in the midst of a major state-wide teaching shortage. Some counties, like Mon County, are still dealing with it. Mon County Superintendent Eddie Campbell says they are coming up short with substitute teachers and other staff...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break

Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy