Page County, VA

969wsig.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

More information on felony arrests released

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information regarding several arrests that occurred on Wednesday. Five people were arrested on felony charges in the Verona and Fishersville areas. Two of those people, Richard Edward Moore and Michael Paul Donovan, are facing...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
EDINBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Supervisors appear reluctant to forward Data Centers as a by-right use regardless of zoning amendment creating new Light Industrial District

Following a detailed presentation by County Planning Director Matt Wendling on the procedural requirements for authorizing the development of Data Centers in Industrial or Light Industrially zoned areas either by-right or by individual Conditional Use Permit (CUP) approval, on Tuesday, October 4, the Warren County Board of Supervisors authorized advertisement for an October 25th public hearing on a zoning amendment on the new zoning district and uses within it.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
VERONA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’

Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
FRONT ROYAL, VA
630 WMAL

Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed After Virginia Man’s Death

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian...
cbs19news

Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Fort Valley man’s trial date set

A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
FORT VALLEY, VA
DC News Now

Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

