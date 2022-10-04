Read full article on original website
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
969wsig.com
Hospital accused in racketeering scheme
A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
cbs19news
More information on felony arrests released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information regarding several arrests that occurred on Wednesday. Five people were arrested on felony charges in the Verona and Fishersville areas. Two of those people, Richard Edward Moore and Michael Paul Donovan, are facing...
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
royalexaminer.com
Supervisors appear reluctant to forward Data Centers as a by-right use regardless of zoning amendment creating new Light Industrial District
Following a detailed presentation by County Planning Director Matt Wendling on the procedural requirements for authorizing the development of Data Centers in Industrial or Light Industrially zoned areas either by-right or by individual Conditional Use Permit (CUP) approval, on Tuesday, October 4, the Warren County Board of Supervisors authorized advertisement for an October 25th public hearing on a zoning amendment on the new zoning district and uses within it.
WHSV
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
pagevalleynews.com
Luray considering $750,000 loan to purchase 2,400 remote-read water meters and other news
LURAY, Sept. 27 — During last week’s work session, the Luray Council discussed the potential purchase and installation of about 2,400 remote water meters that will allow the Town to distribute more accurate billing and quickly pinpoint problems such as leaks. A public hearing regarding a $750,000 General...
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
WHSV
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
royalexaminer.com
Springtime Garden Center owner Ann Orndorff calls upcoming retirement ‘bittersweet’
Her customers say they will be lost without her. She says she will dearly miss her customers and vendors, but it’s time to go. Ann Orndorff, the owner/operator of the Springtime Garden Center on Warren Avenue in Front Royal, says that after 26 years of daily work—sometimes through the night to tend to new plants under threat of frost—she is ready to slow down, travel, enjoy time with her family and perhaps sign up to foster kittens in need of care before being adopted. Laughing, she said, “I told my son, Colby, that I might become a ‘crazy cat lady’!”
630 WMAL
Excessive Force Lawsuit Filed After Virginia Man’s Death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father’s arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian...
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
cbs19news
Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
pagevalleynews.com
PCPS announces plans to fill District 1 vacancy on school board, candidates have one week to apply
LURAY, Oct. 6 — On Thursday, Page County Public Schools publicly advertised and announced plans for filling the vacancy left on the Page County School Board by the recent passing of District 1 member Tommy Lansberry on Sept. 22. Those interested in the appointment have about a week to apply.
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
Student accused of filming girl in high school bathroom in Leesburg
Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording a girl in a high school bathroom without her knowing it.
wsvaonline.com
Fort Valley man’s trial date set
A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
hburgcitizen.com
A month before school lawsuit reaches court, arguments fly in media appearances and affidavit
As the Harrisonburg City School Board and a group of parents and teachers prepare to go to court over interpretations of teacher training materials given last year, Superintendent Michael Richards filed a sworn statement that counters some of what one of the teachers has been saying to media. Deborah Figliola,...
Prince William Co. schools discuss potential teacher, staff unions
MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — At a Tuesday night school board meeting, Prince William County’s elected officials discussed the newly-unveiled draft collective bargaining resolution, which would allow teachers and other school workers to form a union. Educators and advocates with the Prince William Education Association were pleased that two years after Virginia legislators voted […]
