CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO