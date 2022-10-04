Read full article on original website
Related
FBI joins case as crews search for toddler missing for more than 24 hours
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department now says the FBI is helping in the search for a missing 20-month-old boy who disappeared. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing Wednesday morning. During a...
wtoc.com
Search continues for Chatham Co. toddler last seen Wednesday morning
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is still holding on to hope that their 1-year-old child will be found. Quinton Simon disappeared from his home Wednesday morning on Buckhalter Road. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said all options are still a possibility. They don’t know if this was...
Raleigh News & Observer
Soldier, wife found dead after their kids couldn’t get inside home, Georgia cops say
A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their south Georgia home after their kids were locked out and struggling to get inside, local outlets report. Deputies were called to a home in Ludowici where they discovered the bodies of a man and wife on Wednesday, Sept. 28, WTOC and WSAV reported, citing the Long County Sheriff’s Office.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
fox5atlanta.com
Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beaufort High School shots fired report deemed a hoax by police
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — No victims or a shooter were found at Beaufort High School following reports of shots fired. At approximately 9:30 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Parkway, for the report of shots fired. Police and other first responders rushed to more than 20 […]
yourislandnews.com
2 injured in Trask Parkway crash
On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
wtoc.com
FBI involved in investigation into ‘shots fired’ call at Beaufort High, other S.C. schools
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement and other emergency services responded to Beaufort High School on Wednesday morning for reports of shots fired. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, as of 11:11 a.m. the school had been cleared. No shooting victims or shooter were found. The FBI...
WJCL
Chatham County Health Department confirms rabid bat following attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Hilton Head Island visitor attacked by a raccoon. A bat in Savannah has tested positive for rabies after health officials say it bit the hand of a resident. That resident is now recovering from the bite and is expected to be OK. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYFF4.com
Georgia Southern student accused of molesting teen in dorm room after meeting her online, police say
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia Southern University student is behind bars accused of molesting a runaway he was communicating with on Snapchat, according to a police report. The report says Georgia Southern University police found the 13-year-old in a dorm in Freedom's Landing on Lanier Drive on Sept. 26.
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
WTGS
36-year-old man ran into traffic, killed after being struck by vehicle in Savannah: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that killed a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers say they responded to White Bluff Road at Abercorn Street around 10:40 a.m. Oct. 3 and found Johnathan Beck suffering from serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle.
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
wtoc.com
3 people arrested following armed robbery at Georgia Southern
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people in connection with an armed robbery on Georgia Southern Saturday were arrested. The robbery was reported on campus at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. Officials say none of those arrested are Georgia Southern students. According to the victim, three males approached him near...
wtoc.com
Faith and Blue event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
Comments / 1