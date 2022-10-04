ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
WSAV News 3

Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
STATESBORO, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Long County, GA
Fort Stewart, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Fort Stewart, GA
WJCL

Police in Chatham County searching for missing 20-month-old toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 7:11pm :Chatham county police will end ground search after sunset but will continue with night-flight helicopters that have heat-seeking technology. Update 2:49 p.m.: Buckhalter Road has reopened. Update 2:14 p.m.: Police have shut down Garrard Avenue between Chatham Parkway and Louis B Mills as the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for toddler missing from coastal Georgia neighborhood continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Co#Wtoc#Brookhaven Loop
yourislandnews.com

2 injured in Trask Parkway crash

On Saturday evening, Oct. 1, the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision on Trask Parkway and Bruce K Smalls Road resulting in two occupants suffereing potentially serious injuries. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews arrived on scene to a two-vehicle collision between a...
SHELDON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

3 people arrested following armed robbery at Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people in connection with an armed robbery on Georgia Southern Saturday were arrested. The robbery was reported on campus at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct. 1. Officials say none of those arrested are Georgia Southern students. According to the victim, three males approached him near...
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Faith and Blue event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is national Faith and Blue weekend and the Effingham county Sheriff’s office is coming together with several organization to continue bringing the community together and you are invited to join. Sammy Mcduffie is from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and is also the...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Bulloch County Deputy interrupts burglary in progress

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) interrupted a burglary in progress Monday morning. According to BCSO, deputies responded to the Pine Inn Mobile Home near Register, Ga for a report of a burglary in progress. Deputies canvassed the area based on a description of the crime given […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy