Beaumont, TX

Here are all the changes coming to Beaumont's Target

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you've been inside the Beaumont Target recently, you might notice some construction going on. A temporary bathroom is currently in place outside of the location. Construction storage containers are located in the parking lot. Some areas of the store are closed off, such as the former Pizza Hut. Some merchandise has been moved around, too.
BEAUMONT, TX
Plate lunch fundraiser being held to help with medical expenses

Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions as one starts the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting...
ORANGE, TX
House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
11-year-old dead, three flown to hospital after rollover wreck on Interstate 10 westbound near Smith Road

BEAUMONT, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a major wreck that claimed the life of an 11-year-old and injured many others. The deadly accident took place early Sunday morning. Troopers believe that a Chevrolet Trailblazer SUV was traveling west in the outside lane around 5:45 a.m., when an unknown vehicle made an unsafe lane change and cut off the Chevrolet.
BEAUMONT, TX
Have You Ever Noticed The Whiskers On The Buc-ee’s Sign?

If you have ever taken a road trip from Southwest Louisiana, chances are you have stopped at a Buc-ee's a time or two. If you haven't then you are missing out. It seems like every weekend, my Facebook feed is filled with folks stopping by the massive store and taking pictures in front of it.
BAYTOWN, TX
TxDOT announces Intercoastal Canal Bridge lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a Port Arthur bridge closure planned this weekend. TxDOT said motorists in Sabine Pass should expect alternating lane closures on SH87 at the Intercoastal Canal Bridge Saturday and Sunday. The lane closures are planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The closures are planned...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Frank David Claybar

Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Van Edward Jordan

A Glimpse of the Life of Reverend Van Edward Jordan, Sr. Van Edward Jordan, Sr. was born on November 2, 1965, in Kirbyville, Texas, to the late Helen Frederick and Willie Jordan. Van was an Orange, Texas, resident for twenty-eight years before moving to Port Arthur, Texas. He accepted Christ and was baptized early at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Van was a First Sixth Street Baptist Church member. On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, he went home to be with his Savior.
BEAUMONT, TX
Two men arrested, facing felony charge after armed robbery turns into shootout and ends in wreck

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Two men already facing a felony charge could possibly face more charges after an armed robbery gave way to a shooting that ended in a wreck. All three incidents took place on Friday, October 7, 2022. Deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Interstate 10 and FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu shortly after 11:20 p.m., after receiving a call about a shooting and a vehicle in a ditch.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
