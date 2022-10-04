ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Cruz Means Business in Suit & Tie with 5-Inch Heels for ‘On the Fringe’ Premiere in Madrid

By Aaron Royce
 2 days ago
Penelope Cruz suited up — literally — for the premiere of her newest film, “En Los Márgenes.” The Spanish-Belgian thriller film, whose title translates to “On the Fringe,” also stars Luis Tosar, Adelfa Calvo and Christian Checa.

At a photocall for the film in Madrid today, the Oscar-winning actress
struck a pose in a classic pantsuit. Her ensemble featured a black blazer and trousers, worn over a white collared shirt and black silk tie. The set was instantly reminiscent of classic staple menswear suiting over the decades — as well as recent women’s takes on the suit and tie ensemble, seen on Zendaya, Janet Jackson, and Bella Hadid this year. Irina Shayk even donned an all-leather take on the outfit at the 2022 Met Gala, courtesy of Burberry — and wore similar attire to Cruz’s at Armani’s spring 2023 fashion show in September.

When it came to footwear, the “Vanilla Sky” star boosted her ensemble with a set of platform pumps . Her black satin pair featured thick front soles, pointed toes and thin golden outsoles. The style included towering 5-inch stiletto heels for a sharp height boost, as well. However, this wasn’t Cruz’s only occasion in the sky-high heels; she wore the same pair exactly one year ago in October 2021, paired with a frayed black Chanel skirt suit and fishnet tights while promoting her film “Parallel Mothers” — also in Madrid.

Cruz’s footwear lineup often includes chic heels by Chanel, as she’s one of the luxury brand’s longtime global ambassadors. However, the star has also worn sandals by Versace, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet over the years. When off-duty, she’s been spotted in Sergio Rossi and Isabel Marant boots, plus sleek Christian Louboutin pumps.

Discover Cruz’s elegant red carpet style in the gallery.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Fringe#Madrid#Suiting#Spanish#Armani#Chanel
