Philadelphia, PA

Eagles-Cardinals: 15 players to watch in Week 5 matchup

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles improved to 4-0 with a 29-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not all is well as four starters could miss the Week 5 matchup at Arizona.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder), right guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (forearm), and linebacker Patrick Johnson (concussion) exited Sunday’s win with various injuries.

Pro Bowl Kicker Jake Elliott was injured after a defender collided with him during a field-goal attempt that resulted in a roughing-the-kicker call.

Before the game, running back Boston Scott (ribs) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) were ruled out with their own ailments.

With Philadelphia set for a Wednesday walkthrough, we’re previewing fifteen players to watch in Sunday’s late afternoon showdown.

1. Cardinals LB/S Isaiah Simmons

Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals

Simmons saw a season-high in snaps during Sunday’s win after combining for just 31 over the past two weeks.

Week 4 was his second start of the season, and the former Clemson star has all the physical attributes to impact a game.

2. Kyler Murray QB Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Murray and Jalen Hurts contrast in quarterback styles, but Sunday’s matchup offers excellent potential for offensive fireworks.

So far, through four games in 2022, Murray is on his way to throwing more passes than any other quarterback in NFL history this season, per Pro Football Talk.

Murray has thrown 173 passes this season, equating to 735 pass attempts in a 17-game season. That mark would break the NFL record of 727, set by Matthew Stafford with the 2012 Lions.

3. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

An early MVP candidate, Hurts has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,120 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions through four games.

Hurts leads the league with 9.1 yards per attempt and has rushed for 205 yards with four TDs.

4. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Goedert has 16 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown this season and has played like one of the top pass-catching tight ends in football.

On Sunday, he’ll face his former teammate, mentor, and another talented tight end when Zach Ertz takes the field for Arizona.

5. J.J. Watt DE Cardinals

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

After going into atrial fibrillation on Wednesday and getting his heart shocked back into a rhythm the following day, Watt logged the most snaps in a single game for an Arizona lineman this season.

Watt finished with three tackles, two batted passes and nearly had a sack while playing 41 of a possible 51 defensive snaps in the win over Carolina.

6. Eagles DT Jordan Davis

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is quickly becoming a game wrecker and a guy capable of collapsing the pocket around a quarterback.

7. Rondale Moore WR Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Moore saw little to no limitations in his 2022 debut on Sunday after dealing with hamstring issues since training camp.

Moore finished the afternoon with three catches on five targets for 11 yards. His longest catch of the day was seven yards, and he’ll be a player to watch for the Cardinals.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

9. Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Benjamin logged 16 snaps on Sunday, racking up 36 yards on five carries (7.2 yards per attempt) and adding another nine yards on one catch.

A change of pace running back, Benjamin offers the Cardinals another dynamic athlete.

10. Zach Ertz TE Cardinals

The former Eagles star is a new father and has 22 catches on the season for 181 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals’ top tight end.

11. James Conner RB Cardinals

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

One year after becoming a touchdown machine, Conner is having a down year, logging just 45 carries for 145 yards and one score on the year.

12. Eagles CB Zech McPhearson

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Darius Slay is dealing with a forearm injury, and if he’s held out of Sunday’s matchup for cautionary reasons, McPhearson will be tasked with slowing down Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown at key moments.

13. Eagles DB Josiah Scott

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

One of the lowest-rated defenders on Sunday, Scott could be tasked with being the main defender again in the slot if Avonte Maddox can’t play.

14. Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Nfl Rams At Cardinals

Hollywood exited Baltimore because he wanted more deep ball opportunities while playing with Kyler Murray.

Brown will test Philadelphia deep with 30 catches for 339 yards and one touchdown this season.

Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals

