Amazon Brings Layaway Online in Bid to Boost Affordability
In eCommerce, it’s not just the convenience factor that will get consumers to click the buy button, especially into the all-important holiday shopping season — increasingly, there’s the affordability factor to consider too. Layaway counts among Amazon’s latest iteration of payment options, a nod to the eCommerce...
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Amazon $150M Capital Fund Targets Minority-Run Startups
Amazon is launching a new initiative that seeks to support entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds with venture capital (VC) funding. The Catalytic Capital initiative will invest $150 million into VC funds, accelerators, incubators and venture studios that provide funding to entrepreneurs from marginalized environments, generally at the pre-seed and seed stages of VC funding, according to a Wednesday (Oct. 5) press release.
Uber Founder Leading Virtual Restaurants’ Data Push
In an effort to boost his dark kitchens business, Travis Kalanick is going after restaurant aggregators. The Uber co-founder and onetime CEO is now putting his focus (and hundreds of millions of his dollars) into his CloudKitchens virtual restaurant company — and is also throwing his weight behind a group lobbying for legislation that would compel aggregators to share customer data with so-called “dark kitchens” and set a cap on the fees they charge, the Financial Times reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders
Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popular Burger Restaurant Expands To 260 Locations
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals and companies, he used Wikipedia.
Want a 3-day weekend? Work at one of these companies
The four-day workweek is spreading like wildfire. Could your company be next?. You’ve probably heard the news by now: Four-day workweeks—a perk that would’ve sounded unthinkable pre-pandemic—are all the rage. While doing away with one-fifth of the workweek may remain untenable in some industries (like banking,...
Flippy, Sippy, and Chippy will serve you now. Robots are making your fast food
Flippy is always on time, works hard, and never complains. There’s just one catch: It’s a robot. A Jack in the Box in Chula Vista, Calif., debuted the fries-making robot at the end of July, the Washington Post reports. Flippy is trained to sink baskets of food into hot oil and remove them when perfectly golden brown. It uses artificial intelligence to sense food and transfer it when it’s ready to cook or serve.
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
$931B in Government Aid Demonstrate Need for Digital Disbursements
Following the onset of the pandemic, the United States government had to respond quickly to disperse stimulus payments to about 90 million individuals in the first few months. At the same time, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was testing the limits of the relationship between government and commercial lenders through the Small Business Administration (SBA), as about 11.8 million forgivable PPP loans were approved.
msn.com
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, with plans including laying off staff and cutting spending on environmental issues, a major survey shows
Most CEOs are already preparing for a recession, which they think will slash earnings and stunt growth, according to a new survey by KPMG. Measures companies plan to take to weather the recession include cutting ESG spending and laying off staff, the survey, which canvassed the opinions of the CEOs of 400 American companies with annual revenues of at least $500 million, showed.
Grubhub Marketplace to Offer Gopuff Locations, Delivery
Restaurant food delivery company Grubhub and food and home essentials delivery firm Gopuff have launched a pilot program in which some Gopuff locations are now included on Grubhub’s marketplace. The program — which launched Tuesday (Oct. 4) in six cities — enables Gopuff to reach more customers and allows...
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Metaverse Expansion Includes Concert Series
Today in the connected economy, Walmart announced it is getting into the concert business by hosting a music festival inside its new metaverse space. Also, Mastercard teams with fraud prevention firm Ravelin to provide more secure quick commerce, and Spotify acquires Kinzen to improve its efforts at detecting harmful speech.
Restaurant Lobbying Group Preps Fight Against Delivery Apps
A lobbying organization with apparent ties to former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s dark kitchen startup is preparing to go to war against food delivery apps. The Digital Restaurant Association (DRA) was formed in March by executives at Tusk Holdings, a lobbying firm hired by Kalanick’s City Storage Systems (CSS) — the parent company of CloudKitchens, the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Today in Crypto: Investing App Stash Offers Crypto Accounts
Investing and banking app Stash will be offering more cryptocurrency access through separate accounts, a press release said. The company will now let customers buy eight of the biggest cryptocurrencies, with the company saying there will be guardrails in place to help them invest with more confidence. The offerings will...
Streamlined Corporate Cargo and Financial Flows Boost Trucker's Profits
Flock Freight Chief Financial Officer Pat Dillon is all too familiar with the inefficiency plaguing the freight business: shipments getting delivered in semi-empty trucks are raising costs for businesses that rely on trucks to keep running — and taking money out of the pockets of owner-operators. The problem is...
Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Smashburger debuts chicken wings as chain expands 'non-burger offerings'
Smashburger is introducing three chicken wing flavors as the company prepares for football season dining and actively expands non-burger options at the American burger chain.
Expanded Tink Partnership Brings Open Banking Payments to Adyen
Open banking platform Tink has partnered with global payments firm Adyen to enable instant account-to-account payments for consumers. “Open banking payments are quickly moving to the mainstream as businesses seek easier and more cost-effective ways of accepting payments,” Tink said in a Wednesday (Oct. 5) blog post announcing the partnership.
