Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Senior living community celebrates remodeling with ribbon cutting, band music, cheerleading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Oaks at Maple Ridge, a senior living community, was recently remodeled, according to Debbie Seeley of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate, Oaks at Maple Ridge and the Chamber chose to hold a ribbon cutting. As residents, staff and others watched from the front porch of the facility, […]
Columbus Police Department participating in National Faith & Blue Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) plans to host four local events as part of the 2022 National Faith & Blue Weekend, “one of the largest police-community outreach events,” according to a press release from the CPD. They will take place from Friday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 10. This will be National […]
opelikaobserver.com
Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program
OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027
Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Callaway Gardens promotes anti-bullying campaign by reading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading is fundamental and in connection to Pumpkins at Callaway, Spookley, the Pumpkin with Callaway Resort and Gardens, read to a group of children. Clubview Elementary got a chance to hear the story read to them. The book centered around a pumpkin, which was slightly different...
tallasseetribune.com
Fall Festival coming to Tallassee
Once again the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is returning to Tallassee City Hall. With the downtown utility project and sidewalk improvement projects on going, the chamber will host a fall festival on the grounds of city hall — just like it did for Summerfest. “We had a great turnout...
opelikaobserver.com
Communities Mourn Opelika Icon
OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
WSFA
New BTW Magnet High School expected to be complete by January
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new beginning could be just months away for students and teachers at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. Crews are nearing the final phases of construction on the new Bell Road campus. “We’re getting into the real heavy finishes of things,” said Montgomery Public Schools’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Chamber of Commerce to Host Upcoming Snopelika Christmas Parade, Tree Lighting
OPELIKA — On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the Christmas season in Opelika with a plethora of Christmas events all occurring on one magical night. The night will begin at 5 p.m. with Opelika’s annual Christmas Parade, sponsored by Jackson Services. The...
Brewer Elementary students receive almost 2,000 new books
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Brewer Elementary School in Columbus has about 500 students, according to its principal, Patricia Woodall. Each one of them received four free, new books this past Friday thanks to a collaborative project between insurance company Aflac Inc. and audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG’s KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL) program. Aflac […]
Columbus church to host religiously themed journey during Halloween season
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For many, the Halloween season is about scary creatures such as vampires, ghosts and witches. But others, especially many Christians, prefer a more religiously themed scary experience. Faith Outreach Ministries, located at 1858 Midtown Drive in Columbus, will be holding its annual End of Times Journey on Oct. 28, 29, 30 and […]
columbusstate.edu
3 from CSU honored as local 'Rising Stars’ by ‘Chattahoochee and the Valley’ magazine
In the 15th edition of its annual “Rising Stars” list, “Columbus and the Valley” magazine has recognized and profiled three emerging community leaders with ties to Columbus State University. Ashley Schley earned her master’s degree in public administration from CSU in 2016. A member of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
WTVM
Valley High School transitions to virtual learning for 2 days due to flu outbreak
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley High School will transition to virtual learning due to the recent outbreak of the flu virus among students and staff. According to the Chambers County School District, the office is monitoring the cold and flu outbreak at the high school that began last week. Last Thursday, 75 students and 5 staff members were out due to being sick. As of Tuesday, October 4, 163 students were absent - with only two staff members sick.
WSFA
ASU hosting homecoming events this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has a week of events planned as the Hornets gear up to face Jackson State Saturday. Cigars and football party - The Nest - 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Miss ASU coronation - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. “Wine Down Wednesday” sip and chill...
Formerly homeless college student has 4.0 GPA, dreams of owning a welding company
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding. “Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in […]
WTVM
Harris Co. High School students learning all about flowers
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s something creative going on behind the doors at Harris County Schools Science & Technology Center. High school students learning the basic principals of floral design. “Learning the principals of balance and proportion, basically we have to know all the things that doesn’t look...
Opelika-Auburn News
The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again
Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn City Schools gears up for second high school, setting a date and talking transition plans
Auburn City Schools Board of Education met Tuesday morning for a work session to discuss updates about enrollment and construction plans including the addition of a second high school. As the City of Auburn has continued to grow, student enrollment in Auburn City Schools has also significantly increased. Out of...
Real News Network
Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it
On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
Comments / 0