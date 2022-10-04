ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

opelikaobserver.com

Bureau Celebrates Graduates of Opelika DRC Lite Program

OPELIKA — On Friday, Sept. 23, seven participants from the Opelika Day Reporting Center Lite graduated from the program, celebrated by a commencement ceremony at Southern Union State Community College. After a processional, Opelika DRC Lite Administrator Robert Pritchett and DRC Lite District Manager Chris Causey acknowledged all guests...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Auburn plans second $139 million high school to open in 2027

Auburn City Schools is making preparations for a second high school to be opened in 2027, a move that will help the district accommodate its growing population. The total construction cost of the new school is projected to be $139 million, according to the district. The plan states that the...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
Opelika, AL
WTVM

Callaway Gardens promotes anti-bullying campaign by reading

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reading is fundamental and in connection to Pumpkins at Callaway, Spookley, the Pumpkin with Callaway Resort and Gardens, read to a group of children. Clubview Elementary got a chance to hear the story read to them. The book centered around a pumpkin, which was slightly different...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
tallasseetribune.com

Fall Festival coming to Tallassee

Once again the Tallassee Chamber of Commerce is returning to Tallassee City Hall. With the downtown utility project and sidewalk improvement projects on going, the chamber will host a fall festival on the grounds of city hall — just like it did for Summerfest. “We had a great turnout...
TALLASSEE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Communities Mourn Opelika Icon

OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

New BTW Magnet High School expected to be complete by January

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new beginning could be just months away for students and teachers at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School. Crews are nearing the final phases of construction on the new Bell Road campus. “We’re getting into the real heavy finishes of things,” said Montgomery Public Schools’...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Brewer Elementary students receive almost 2,000 new books

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Brewer Elementary School in Columbus has about 500 students, according to its principal, Patricia Woodall. Each one of them received four free, new books this past Friday thanks to a collaborative project between insurance company Aflac Inc. and audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG’s KPMG Family for Literacy (KFFL) program. Aflac […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Methodist church along Dexter Avenue has been a house of worship for generations, but now it is the new permanent home of Valiant Cross Academy. The building will serve middle school students. “I have to pinch myself to realize that this is actually Valiant Cross’...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Valley High School transitions to virtual learning for 2 days due to flu outbreak

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley High School will transition to virtual learning due to the recent outbreak of the flu virus among students and staff. According to the Chambers County School District, the office is monitoring the cold and flu outbreak at the high school that began last week. Last Thursday, 75 students and 5 staff members were out due to being sick. As of Tuesday, October 4, 163 students were absent - with only two staff members sick.
VALLEY, AL
WSFA

ASU hosting homecoming events this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has a week of events planned as the Hornets gear up to face Jackson State Saturday. Cigars and football party - The Nest - 7-9 p.m. Tuesday. Miss ASU coronation - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 6-8 p.m. Wednesday. “Wine Down Wednesday” sip and chill...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Harris Co. High School students learning all about flowers

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s something creative going on behind the doors at Harris County Schools Science & Technology Center. High school students learning the basic principals of floral design. “Learning the principals of balance and proportion, basically we have to know all the things that doesn’t look...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

The wait is over: Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again

Downtown Auburn has a grocery store again. A Publix store opened at 138 Gay Street on Wednesday morning. The new 20,000-square-foot store sits adjacent to Samford Hall and Toomer’s Corner and is within easy walking distance of Auburn University. It offers a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. “We just...
AUBURN, AL
Real News Network

Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it

On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
COTTONTON, AL

