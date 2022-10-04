VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Valley High School will transition to virtual learning due to the recent outbreak of the flu virus among students and staff. According to the Chambers County School District, the office is monitoring the cold and flu outbreak at the high school that began last week. Last Thursday, 75 students and 5 staff members were out due to being sick. As of Tuesday, October 4, 163 students were absent - with only two staff members sick.

