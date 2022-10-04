Read full article on original website
Benedict football reaping benefits of dedication, sitting at 5-0
(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is reaping the rewards of a dedicated team. "Guys have shown resiliency through it all, and we found a way to go 1-0 every week." That's been the mentality for the benedict football team the past five weeks, putting the tigers on top of the SIAC East division 5-0.
"It's beyond dollars": Gamecocks announce first of its kind NIL deal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is helping defeat type 2 diabetes. "This is something that's near and dear to me," said head coach Dawn Staley. "I didn't know to impact it in a way that it could help other people and then steps in Rewind."
'It was the biggest surprise of my life:' $1M Midlands winner reacts to winning ticket
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her lunch hour, a Midlands woman cashed in a lottery ticket worth $1 million. She bought the ticket at the King Fuel on Two Notch Rd. in Columbia on her way to work, but waited until she got to her desk to scratch it.
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
skyWACH Weather visit to Seven Oaks Elementary 2nd Graders
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The second graders at Seven Oaks Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Wednesday. This was Josh's first time to the school and the student scientists were excited to have him there!. Josh and the second graders were able to talk...
WACH Fox weather visits the Doby's Mill 2nd Graders
LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a great visit with the 2nd graders at Doby's Mill Elementary School Tuesday. The students were already in their weather unit in science and impressed Josh, already knowing so much information!. Riley Horlback helped Josh give the weather forecast. Easten...
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Schools across South Carolina Wednesday morning received shocking calls that were threatening and/or notifying officers of "shots fired" in the facilities. After hours of investigating, officials now say this is part of a "TikTok prank" where someone calls a school threatening to “shoot them...
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
Students sent into panic after shooting hoax prompts lockdowns across SC schools
BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WACH) -- A social media challenge prompted lockdowns and evacuations at 18 elementary, middle, and high schools across South Carolina after unknown callers claimed there was an active shooter on school grounds. The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to Blythewood High School on Oct. 5 with roughly 150...
"Overall, as a parent, I'm frustrated": Parents shaken up after school shooting hoax
Blythewood, S.C (WACH) — A day after a social media hoax caused chaos at almost two dozen schools, schools are still reeling from its effects. Blythewood High School did not have class on Wednesday. Richland School District two officials say it was a day for parents, students and teachers...
Getting a bit warmer for Friday before we chill out over the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — We finally hit the 80s!. For the start of October, temperatures should normally be in the 80s. But, we've been consistently below average so far. Heading into the end of the work week, we're getting a little bit warmer. Temperatures should be closer to the...
Coroner identifies pick-up truck driver who died in 18-wheeler tractor trailer crash
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a pick-up truck versus 18-wheeler tractor trailer collision that occurred on Oct. 4 at approximately 9:16 am. Officials say the collision occurred on Interstate 26 westbound near the 72-mile marker in...
Rapid Shelter Columbia makes progress towards November 1 deadline
Construction is underway on a multi million dollar project Columbia leaders say could be a fix for the Capital City's homeless issue. The project is supposed to be ready to November first. "It's really been amazing how aggressively we've been able to bring people together and start building the rapid...
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
Lower Richland student charged with gun on school property
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lower Richland High School student has been charged after bring a gun onto school property, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday. Deputies say school administrators were made aware around 3:30 p.m. of the 17-year-old having a gun in their car. Upon investigation,...
Man shoots his wife and then takes his own life, Lexington sheriff says
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that started Tuesday morning with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, a woman was shot by her husband during the incident at their home on Haskell Road.
FBI alerts of Hurricane Ian relief scams days after storm aftermath
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — FBI officials are alerting everyone to be aware of scams posing as relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Investigators tell WACH FOX News criminals are getting craftier: now going door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. Officials say scammers may even call, text, or email you with promises to quickly provide aid for victims.
Officials identify Gilbert man who shot wife, led police on a chase before taking own life
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Gilbert man who led police on a chase before ending his own life has been identified by the Lexington County Coroner's Office Tuesday Night. Officials say William Burow, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lexington deputies say...
Newberry Middle School goes into lockdown after active shooter hoax
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — At approximately 11:08 a.m., Newberry Middle School received notification of an active shooter on campus. As law enforcement was responding, the on-site SRO and staff determined this was a part of the active shooter hoax. For safety precautions and while investigations were being completed, the...
Fairfield County EMS station unmanned for more than week, officials seek help
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – All hands on deck. That’s what Fairfield County council members are calling for after a weeklong shutdown of an emergency response station. The reason: not enough workers to keep it going. For nine days in the past month, the EMS station closest to...
