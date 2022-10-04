ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Benedict football reaping benefits of dedication, sitting at 5-0

(WACH) - The Benedict College football team is reaping the rewards of a dedicated team. "Guys have shown resiliency through it all, and we found a way to go 1-0 every week." That's been the mentality for the benedict football team the past five weeks, putting the tigers on top of the SIAC East division 5-0.
"It's beyond dollars": Gamecocks announce first of its kind NIL deal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — (WACH) - The South Carolina women's basketball team is helping defeat type 2 diabetes. "This is something that's near and dear to me," said head coach Dawn Staley. "I didn't know to impact it in a way that it could help other people and then steps in Rewind."
skyWACH Weather visit to Seven Oaks Elementary 2nd Graders

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The second graders at Seven Oaks Elementary School had a special visit from Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight Wednesday. This was Josh's first time to the school and the student scientists were excited to have him there!. Josh and the second graders were able to talk...
WACH Fox weather visits the Doby's Mill 2nd Graders

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight had a great visit with the 2nd graders at Doby's Mill Elementary School Tuesday. The students were already in their weather unit in science and impressed Josh, already knowing so much information!. Riley Horlback helped Josh give the weather forecast. Easten...
Getting a bit warmer for Friday before we chill out over the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — We finally hit the 80s!. For the start of October, temperatures should normally be in the 80s. But, we've been consistently below average so far. Heading into the end of the work week, we're getting a little bit warmer. Temperatures should be closer to the...
Rapid Shelter Columbia makes progress towards November 1 deadline

Construction is underway on a multi million dollar project Columbia leaders say could be a fix for the Capital City's homeless issue. The project is supposed to be ready to November first. "It's really been amazing how aggressively we've been able to bring people together and start building the rapid...
Lower Richland student charged with gun on school property

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lower Richland High School student has been charged after bring a gun onto school property, the Richland County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday. Deputies say school administrators were made aware around 3:30 p.m. of the 17-year-old having a gun in their car. Upon investigation,...
FBI alerts of Hurricane Ian relief scams days after storm aftermath

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — FBI officials are alerting everyone to be aware of scams posing as relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Investigators tell WACH FOX News criminals are getting craftier: now going door to target residents in areas affected by hurricanes. Officials say scammers may even call, text, or email you with promises to quickly provide aid for victims.
Newberry Middle School goes into lockdown after active shooter hoax

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — At approximately 11:08 a.m., Newberry Middle School received notification of an active shooter on campus. As law enforcement was responding, the on-site SRO and staff determined this was a part of the active shooter hoax. For safety precautions and while investigations were being completed, the...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

