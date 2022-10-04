Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Two men involved in a rollover in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) -One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro this morning. Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trl. They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in the...
KXII.com
Ardmore man arrested for attempted burglary
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested for planning to burglarize a wrecker yard. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Alexander Barfield was caught trespassing at the McGehee Wrecker Yard in Marietta with a Kobalt saw. documents allege Barfield was going to break into...
Purcell Register
Deadly head-on accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatality traffic accident at Main Street and Green Avenue in Purcell last Saturday morning. The OHP said Cherie Hudson, 62, of Purcell was killed in the accident when her 2016 Toyota Corolla was struck head-on by a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Timothy McPherson, 64, of Maysville.
OHP: Motorcyclist dies in crash following pursuit
Authorities are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed while running from a Pontotoc County deputy.
howeenterprise.com
Howe Police seize half-pound of crystal meth
HOWE, Texas – A call for a medical emergency at a residence in Howe this morning led police to finding more than a half-pound of methamphetamine. At around 9:45 a.m., a man called 911 to report his 47-year-old girlfriend was suffering a medical crisis, and when Howe police and Howe Fire Department arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. Life-saving measures were ineffective and the woman, who will not be identified, died at the scene. The investigation into her death is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
KXII.com
Man hospitalized after ATV rollover crash
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man was sent to the hospital after being thrown nearly five feet from his ATV Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Wilson Road, one mile west of Durant at 9:19 p.m. Troopers said 41-year-old Randall K. Herndon was northbound...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Pontotoc County Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 3W approximately 14 miles west and six miles north of Byng. Troopers said 55-year-old Jeffery Black was traveling northbound...
KXII.com
Dickson teacher taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after a hit-and-run in Ardmore sent a Dickson teacher to the hospital. Family of the victim told News 12 that Casey Reynolds was driving her motorcycle and turning from Broadway onto Commerce Street when a driver hit her and ran over her bike before driving off.
KXII.com
Bryan County Sheriff takes home first place at annual competition
BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is shooting high marks at the annual Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association “Pistol Match”. Sheriff Johnny Christian won first place in the Sheriff division and Undersheriff Joey Tucker won third place in the Undersheriff division.
Meth Use On The Rise In Rural Oklahoma, Police Say
Law enforcement in rural Oklahoma have reported seeing a resurgence of a drug that devastates communities big and small. The Maysville Chief of Police in Garvin County said on Tuesday methamphetamine users and dealers were on the rise. Police in Maysville said most of their drug arrests come from traffic...
KXII.com
Man pronounced dead after struck by train
VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) -A man in Valley View is dead after being struck by a train over the weekend. Valley View Police said the Heartland Flyer Amtrak train was going south alongside I-35 when 65-year-old Cirilo Flores Ramirez, who was crossing the tracks on Krahl Road, became trapped on the tracks between the arms.
KXII.com
Denison Police host third annual community-wide event
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to strengthen not only the community’s spirit but also the partnership between the police department and the community. Residents of Denison were invited to the third annual National Night Out hosted by the Denison Police Department. The event...
kswo.com
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early Sunday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Comanche. The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road. The driver then overcorrected...
KXII.com
Whitewright woman searching for driver after hit-and-run
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright woman is looking for answers after she says she was in a hit-and-run on Friday. Natalie Belcher said she was getting into her car on East Cherry Street in Sherman when another car turned the corner, hit her, and drove away. Belcher said her...
KTEN.com
Dallas North Tollway takes aim at Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) --Grayson County leaders continue to look at the possibility of the Dallas North Tollway connecting into Grayson County. The existing toll road originates in downtown Dallas and currently runs north 33 miles to U.S. 380 in Prosper, Texas. Construction is already underway to extend the Tollway another 13 miles north to the Collin-Grayson County line.
KXII.com
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
KXII.com
Denison kicked off its annual Amnesty Program
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The City of Denison kicked off its bi-annual Amnesty Program for any violators with Class-C misdemeanors. The program allows anyone affected to reduce their fine by taking in non-perishable food items to the Denison Municipal Court. Ten food items will reduce a fine by $50 and 20...
KXII.com
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The days of the Gainesville outlet mall are more than long gone, but the city hopes to change that. “It used to be hustling and bustling, especially on weekends,” said Barry Sullivan, the Gainesville city manager. “People would drive out of the metroplex, come here, shop, very busy.”
KXII.com
New York based company settles in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
KTEN.com
Water bills going up for Denison customers
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison water customers will soon be paying more when they turn on the tap. A few months ago, the city hired an outside firm to design a new water and wastewater rate along with a comprehensive plan. City spokesperson Emily Agans said the price hike...
