HOWE, Texas – A call for a medical emergency at a residence in Howe this morning led police to finding more than a half-pound of methamphetamine. At around 9:45 a.m., a man called 911 to report his 47-year-old girlfriend was suffering a medical crisis, and when Howe police and Howe Fire Department arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. Life-saving measures were ineffective and the woman, who will not be identified, died at the scene. The investigation into her death is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

HOWE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO