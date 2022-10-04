ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

WESH

Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater

DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
DELTONA, FL
WESH

3 arrested after Polk County deputy shot, killed by friendly fire

POLK CITY, Fla. — Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, whotragically died as a result of friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Floodwaters continue to rise in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Weather
Politics
FEMA
Environment
mynews13.com

Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL

