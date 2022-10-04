Read full article on original website
KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK
KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO
Related
WESH
Seminole County begins to collect debris from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County has started its debris removal and collection on Thursday. Debris is a common observation in so many Central Florida neighborhoods. "Our roads are piled up with debris, it's sometimes hard to get in and out of the driveway," Kenyon Coson, a resident said.
WESH
Orlo Vista residents 'in survival mode' after flooding destroys homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After promises to fix flooding problems in Orlando's Orlo Vista neighborhood, people there faced rising water again when Hurricane Ian dumped historic rainfall. This comes just months after the area received a grant to lower pond levels, but the work is still in the planning...
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
WESH
Volusia County firefighters' home floods during high-water rescues
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Though at least five people lost their lives in Volusia County due to the hurricane, many more were saved, rescued by first responders who risked their own lives to do it. Later, some of them came home to find their own hurricane disaster. "It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Osceola County sheriff assesses flood damage in Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee to assess flood damage in the area caused by Hurricane Ian. “Today, we were focused on the situation, the physical remnants of the aftermath of Hurricane Ian,” Moody said....
WESH
Residents in Deltona dealing with smelly floodwater
DELTONA, Fla. — It has been nearly a week since Hurricane Ian swept through Central Florida, and yet people in Deltona are still dealing with flooding. “Everything that the water touched. It’s ruined,” said Lisandra Acevedo. Wednesday was the first day she was able to get back...
WESH
Volusia County beach visitors advised to use caution due to debris, hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The beaches in Flagler and Volusia Counties were hammered by Hurricane Ian. In Volusia County, there are oceanfront properties that are now unsafe due to erosion and piers in both counties took a pounding. Despite all that, people are on the beach walking because there's...
WESH
Orange County leaders estimate at least $172 million in hurricane damage
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County mayor, along with other leaders, provided an update on hurricane recovery efforts Thursday afternoon. For the most part, they said it's going well. Of course, it depends on where in the county you live. Some areas, county leaders say, will be looking...
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Orlando residents sift damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at flood-ravaged condo complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents are sifting through damage at an Orlando condo complex that saw dozens of rescues after Hurricane Ian. A week after the storm hit, floodwater receded from Dockside at Ventura, but waterlogged belongings remain. [TRENDING: ‘We were part of the swamp:’ Gatorland talks recovery after Hurricane...
WESH
3 arrested after Polk County deputy shot, killed by friendly fire
POLK CITY, Fla. — Three people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, whotragically died as a result of friendly fire while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old...
click orlando
‘Everything is damaged:’ Osceola County family of 10 struggles after losing home to Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – An Osceola County family is struggling to stay afloat after Hurricane Ian passed through, flooding the family’s home in the process. It was difficult for Leanne Criswell to hold back tears as she looked at her Kissimmee home, which she had dreamed about having with her husband Kenneth Williams and eight children.
Food, assistance coming to residents of Lake County devastated by Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Relief is coming to people living in the devastated area of northeast Lake County. Much of the community of Astor remains underwater, and several neighborhoods on the Saint Johns River started taking on a lot of water on Saturday. Many of the homes are surrounded.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
Floodwaters continue to rise in Osceola County
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Bay News 9
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
WESH
Volunteers provide thousands of meals for Volusia County residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach saw Central Florida's highest rainfall levels and strongest winds during the hurricane. Despite spread damage and flooding, food is still getting to people who need it the most. "It's 31 inches of water when it all started out and now we're down...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
👋Plea for help on social media leads to 50+ volunteers showing up at Sanford restaurant
SANFORD, Fla. – This isn’t a story about devastation, but a story about community and support. A Sanford business owner is sharing a special experience that brought together dozens of neighbors, helping her get back to business quickly after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida. “Hollerbach’s has been here...
mynews13.com
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of SR 528 reopen in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — All westbound lanes of SR-528 have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning. Traffic is moving again on westbound SR-528 after a crash Wednesday morning. Original report:. A crash has the westbound lanes of State Road 528 blocked Wednesday morning. The crash happened on 528 at...
Comments / 1