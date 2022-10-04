Read full article on original website
Coroner identifies Rockford murder victim, killed in 12th Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner says Cleonta Day, 31, was shot and killed last night while driving his car in the 600 block of 12th Street. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found […]
31-year-old man identified in Rockford shooting on 12th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The victim’s name has been released by the Winnebago County Coroner after a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Cleonta Day, 31, of Rockford died Tuesday after a shooting in the 600 block of 12th Street. Investigators say Day was found lying on the road near the...
Suspect arrested for home invasion of 77-year-old Freeport man
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have charged Jessee Entler, 33, in connection with a home invasion involving a 77-year-old victim. According to the Freeport Police Department, the crime happened in the 500 block of E. Wyandotte Street at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the suspects entered the house through an unlocked door. They then […]
Man killed in Wednesday night shooting in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police confirm one man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting. They found a 31-year-old man lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue […]
Rockford school bus involved in crash at Auburn St and Greenview Ave
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Authorities responded to an accident involving a Rockford Public School District school bus at Auburn Street and Greenview Avenue. At least two people were loaded into ambulances at the scene, around 3:50 p.m. Thursday. A maroon SUV suffered damage in the crash. Authorities at the scene said the incident was “fairly […]
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the...
Man tries to chase person who broke into his car on west side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
Rockford Police asks for community’s help to find attempted robbery suspect
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for help to find a suspect that they said tried to rob a local business. The robbery happened just before 6 p.m. last Tuesday at Quality Resale near W. Riverside and N. Main. Investigators said that the suspect was armed when they entered the store. […]
Neighbors concerned about pedestrian safety in Janesville following crash that killed 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. – A group of neighbors in Janesville is asking city leaders to make some structural changes to their streets following the death of a young boy on East Memorial Drive. Last week, a 9-year-old boy was hit and killed less than half a mile away from his...
