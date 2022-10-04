ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALA-TV FOX10

The Gulf Islands National Seashore highlights fall programming

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Gulf Islands National Seashore highlights its fall programming in the Mississippi District including the return of the ranger led tours of the bayou via kayak on Saturdays, B.A.R.K. Ranger program on Sundays, and special events like the Davis Bayou Community Campout happening on Oct. 29th -30th.
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a Facebook post by Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR). “Last night, we received a call from Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator)...
