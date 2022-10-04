ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man facing charges following deadly crash on Apache Trail

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rPaAs_0iM3SUFV00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged in connection with a deadly July crash that killed a pedestrian from Memphis .

According to Metro police, 49-year-old Kevin Messer was charged on a grand jury indictment accusing him of vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash that happened on July 14 in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash

Police said the investigation shows Messer was driving a Ford Focus east on Apache Trail when he hit 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter who was trying to cross the road. Excessive speed appears to be the contributing factor.

Messer, who was already jailed on unrelated charges, is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

One dead after getting hit by car on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police reported that one person died after getting hit by a car at 1:30 a.m. on the corner of Wallace Road and Nolensville Pike. The pedestrian was identified as a 69-year-old Nashville man. According to a passing motorist, the man, for an unknown reason, fell...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apache Trail#Police#Ford Focus East#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Man hits officer in the face while cuffed in squad car: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is facing charges after he reportedly managed to hit an MPD officer in the face while handcuffed in the back of a squad car. Dewy Ivey of Byhalia, Mississippi, was arrested early Friday morning. According to court documents, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was driving down Crump Boulevard […]
BYHALIA, MS
WREG

Suspect wanted for fatal Whitehaven shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has released footage of a fatal shooting in Whitehaven. Police say the shooting happened in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Street at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Video shows the suspect approaching a white sedan as it pulls away from a home. The suspect shoots at the vehicle several […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy