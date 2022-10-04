ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

KC has chillier temperatures arriving Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pleasant breezes and warm conditions Thursday evening as temps fall back into the 70s. A few clouds roll in ahead of a strong cold front that will pass through early on Friday. Some clouds and even a passing scattered shower are possible with this system.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

Much cooler weather Friday in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through. Highs are much cooler Friday, frosty Saturday morning. Rain is possible by the middle of next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Sunshine and a warmer afternoon Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered light sprinkles and showers will continue off and on in spots through noon with more sunshine later today. High 80. Sunny and blustery Thursday. High 78. Scattered clouds and sunshine and much cooler Friday. High 58. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Low 36. Sunny and chilly Saturday. High 63. Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday and Monday. Highs in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Much cooler temps are marching toward KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday night lows are set to be in the low to mid-50s. Thursday will be sunny and warm during the day once again. But a temperature change is in store for Friday. Much cooler temperatures arrive heading into the weekend. The highs will be in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas City, MO
kshb.com

A cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with a dry cold front. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Some sprinkles possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°. Thursday: Mostly sunny with the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds today and warm. High 82. Mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with a brief shower possible, but not likely. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon. High 79. Blustery Thursday with sunshine and cooler. High 76. Chilly Friday with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 56. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Sunny and chilly Saturday afternoon. High 61. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. Warmer. High 73. Mostly sunny next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KC Water cancels boil-water advisory for parts of Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water has canceled the precautionary boil-water advisory for customers within two areas in Kansas City, Missouri. The city asked people living in the Northeast Industrial District, Historic Old Northeast, Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods to boil their water Wednesday, following a water main break near the city's water treatment plant.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help

A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
KANSAS STATE

