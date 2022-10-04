Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
KC has chillier temperatures arriving Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pleasant breezes and warm conditions Thursday evening as temps fall back into the 70s. A few clouds roll in ahead of a strong cold front that will pass through early on Friday. Some clouds and even a passing scattered shower are possible with this system.
kshb.com
Much cooler weather Friday in Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. The wind will pick up and shift to the northwest Thursday night as a strong, dry cold front passes through. Highs are much cooler Friday, frosty Saturday morning. Rain is possible by the middle of next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Tonight: Mostly clear...
KMBC.com
Sunshine and a warmer afternoon Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scattered light sprinkles and showers will continue off and on in spots through noon with more sunshine later today. High 80. Sunny and blustery Thursday. High 78. Scattered clouds and sunshine and much cooler Friday. High 58. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning. Low 36. Sunny and chilly Saturday. High 63. Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday and Monday. Highs in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s.
KMBC.com
Much cooler temps are marching toward KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday night lows are set to be in the low to mid-50s. Thursday will be sunny and warm during the day once again. But a temperature change is in store for Friday. Much cooler temperatures arrive heading into the weekend. The highs will be in...
kshb.com
A cold front will arrive late Thursday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Temperatures will drop Thursday night with a dry cold front. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and nice. Some sprinkles possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 60°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and staying warmer than normal. Wind: W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°. Thursday: Mostly sunny with the...
KMBC.com
Kansas City's drought is the culprit behind a steep increase in water main breaks
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Several neighborhoods in the Kansas City area received warnings Thursday morning about possible low water pressure. The issue? Damaged water lines. Just ask yourself when was the last time you really needed an umbrella in Kansas City?. The area is in the midst of a...
KMBC.com
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Increasing clouds today and warm. High 82. Mostly cloudy Wednesday morning with a brief shower possible, but not likely. More sunshine Wednesday afternoon. High 79. Blustery Thursday with sunshine and cooler. High 76. Chilly Friday with scattered clouds and sunshine. High 56. Patchy frost is possible Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Sunny and chilly Saturday afternoon. High 61. Scattered clouds and sunshine Sunday. Warmer. High 73. Mostly sunny next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.
KMBC.com
KC Water cancels boil-water advisory for parts of Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Water has canceled the precautionary boil-water advisory for customers within two areas in Kansas City, Missouri. The city asked people living in the Northeast Industrial District, Historic Old Northeast, Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods to boil their water Wednesday, following a water main break near the city's water treatment plant.
Kansas City company to attempt World Record Thursday
A Kansas City company hopes 1,000 people will show up in the Power & Light District to help set a world record Oct. 6.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 7-9
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 7 through Oct. 9.
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!
My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ causes delays on Kansas City highway
HBO's "The Last of Us" caused traffic delays for drivers on Kansas City's I-435 between Holliday Drive and Kansas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
kcur.org
Millions of birds are migrating across Kansas under cover of night, and they need your help
A head-spinning number of birds will fly over Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Scientists say they need your help. For starters, turn off any outdoor lights you can this time of year. Shut your blinds and curtains to keep your kitchen and living room lights from spilling into the night so that fewer birds die on their journey south by colliding into buildings or landing in cities and suburbs packed with danger.
Deanna Rose to close temporarily after suspected avian flu outbreak
Five birds at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park have died in recent days from suspected cases of avian flu. As a precaution, the attraction will close Wednesday and Thursday.
kcur.org
Coyotes have been spotted in the Kansas City suburbs. Here’s how you can protect your pets
Coyotes have been spotted in multiple suburbs around the KC Metro, including Fairway, Roeland Park and Overland Park. Here are some steps you can take to protect your pets from roaming wildlife. Are you living in the Kansas City area with a dog or cat? You may want to go...
