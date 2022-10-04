RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]

WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO