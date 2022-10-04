Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start
A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty …. A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can't get enough. Greenville now sipping, strolling in new social districts. The City of Greenville launched its...
Greenville among 3 NC cities to receive faster internet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet announced that residents and businesses in North Carolina communities such as Greenville, Fayetteville and Raeford are the first in the state to have access to even faster internet. Metronet is the nation’s largest independently owned, 100% fiber optic company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. The customer-focused company provides cutting-edge fiber optic […]
Twin Rivers YMCA offering 24-hour open house event
NEW BERN, N.C. — The Twin Rivers YMCA will be hosting a 24-hour open house event beginning Friday at 11:30 AM. Community members, guests and members of the YMCA will have access to the fitness facility and scheduled events through Saturday at no cost. The fitness facility will be open overnight and activities will take […]
Washington Co. woman almost threw away $200,000 prize
RALEIGH, N.C. – After nearly tossing her $5 scratch-off ticket in the trash, Jacqueline Leigh of Roper decided to check her ticket one more time and found a $200,000 prize waiting for her. “I really was about to throw it away,” she said. “But I went back and looked at it again and that’s when […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
Former ECU coach part of growing trend by ACC coaches to beef up staffs, help steer programs￼
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Natrone Means first arrived at North Carolina to play for Mack Brown as a promising running back, then went on to an NFL career that included a touchdown-scoring appearance in the Super Bowl. More than three decades later, he’s again working to help Brown’s Tar Heels, though now in the kind of […]
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
Suspect wanted for murder arrested in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect who was wanted in the shooting death of another man back in August was arrested Monday night. Greenville police arrested Ja’Len Everett, 19, at a location on East Corbett Street. It was a joint effort between the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, the GPD Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, […]
Jacksonville police warning customers about utility bill scam
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing. Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers […]
Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ECU student government taking action against Theta Chi chapter after latest incident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The student government association at East Carolina University is taking action against the school’s Theta Chi chapter after its latest troubles. The actions come after at least a third report of drink tampering and sexual assault reported at the fraternity. The ECU Student Government Association passed a resolution asking for the […]
Suspect in death of Greenville store clerk turns himself in, facing murder charge
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect wanted in the death of a store clerk last week has turned himself in and was being booked by Greenville police. In a statement from Greenville police Thursday afternoon, officials said Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center to be processed. […]
Washington City Council to vote on social district resolution Monday
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Washington City Council on Monday will vote on a resolution to designate a social district within the city’s downtown Harbor District. State law defines a social district as “A defined outdoor area in which a person may consume alcoholic beverages sold by a permittee.” The resolution calls for a social district to […]
MrBeast thinks TikTok will go away soon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Maybe TikTok is going the way of the Dodo? Greenville’s social media star MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has over 100 million followers on YouTube. He recently jumped on a podcast called “Full Send Podcast” and stated how he thought TikTok won’t last long. Why would MrBeast make such […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Craven County man released after drug, other charges arrested after search warrant
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man is facing drug charges after his arrest by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. Daryl Delshawn Staton, aka “Candoo,” 38, was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at 3750 River Road Lot 1 in Vanceboro. Deputies found 59 grams of cocaine, nine grams of methamphetamine, in […]
Man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant will face death penalty
The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in 2020 will face the death penalty when his case goes to trial.
Comments / 0