20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Elon Musk's surrender on buying Twitter could deliver a $255 million profit to a Florida hedge fund, report says
A hedge fund in Florida could make a profit of more than $250 million as Elon Musk revives his Twitter buyout. Pentwater Capital bought 18.1 million Twitter shares for roughly $725 million in the second quarter, according to CNBC. That stake would be worth about $980 million if Musk completes...
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has scored a $250 million gain on Twitter stock by calling Elon Musk's bluff, report says
The Icahn Enterprises chief built a $500 million stake in Twitter as he expected Musk to ultimately buy the social media company.
Much Wow: Elon Musk Revives $44B Twitter Offer, Keeps Dogecoin Out Of Doghouse
Dogecoin DOGE/USD skyrocketed over 10% between noon and 1 p.m. Tuesday before beginning to consolidate slightly down off the 24-hour high of $0.0665. The sudden surge was prompted by news that Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s offer to purchase Twitter, Inc TWTR for $54.20 per share is back on the table. Musk attempted to back out of deal in July, prompting a lawsuit from Twitter, and is set to wind up in court on Oct. 17 for the trial.
Twitter accepts Elon Musk’s multi billion dollar offer to buy app at $54.20 per share
TWITTER has confirmed it will accept Elon Musk's multi-billion dollar offer to buy the company. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO revealed his intentions to go ahead with the purchase in a recent letter to Twitter. The official Twitter Investor Relations account tweeted: "Twitter issued this statement about today's news:. "We...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Media worries as Elon Musk closes deal to buy Twitter: 'Be afraid, be actually afraid'
Members of the media renewed their anger against billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday after reports showed him closing his deal to officially buy Twitter. Fox Business reported Twitter intended to close the deal for Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media company at $54.20 per share, the original offer Musk made in April. Shares from Twitter stock quickly soared after the announcement which also received approval from Twitter shareholders.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter if deal to buy it goes ahead
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump and press ahead with ‘everything app’ X
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter at original price
Elon Musk has offered to move forward with a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share after months of wrangling with the social media company, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows. In the filing, dated Monday, Musk ‘s attorneys signaled his intent to continue to closing...
Elon Musk is willing to buy Twitter for the originally agreed upon $44 billion after trying to back out. Twitter says it plans to close the deal at that price.
Elon Musk told Twitter he is willing to pay $54.20 per share, a source confirmed with Insider. The billionaire attempted to back out of the deal in July and was set to face Twitter in court October 17. A Twitter spokesperson said the company intends to close the deal at...
Why Elon Musk Capitulated On Twitter Deal And What Would Be The Hard Part For Him Now: Analyst Shares Thesis As He Ups Price Target
The uncertainty that prevailed since April over the Twitter deal has almost come to an end following Musk renewing his interest. Musk knew his chances of a victory in Delaware court were slim, Daniel Ives says explaining the rationale behind the development. In a U-turn, Elon Musk decided to go...
Twitter Analyst Reacts To Elon Musk Dodging 'Game Of Thrones' Court Battle: 'Writing Was On The Wall'
Shares of Twitter Inc TWTR are surging Tuesday after it was reported that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is resuming his planned buyout of the social media platform. Here's why one Twitter analyst is saying the news isn't too surprising. The Twitter Analyst: Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has a...
Exclusive: M&A Expert Julian Klymochko Says This Was 'The Dagger' To Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter
Big news came out Tuesday that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has had a change of heart and submitted a renewed offer to acquire social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR at the original $54.20 per-share price he walked away from. Benzinga talked to a merger and arbitrage expert to break down the new deal.
Judge Grants Elon Musk's Request For Stay In Twitter Trial: Tesla CEO Has Until This Date To Close On $44B Deal
UPDATE: The judge in Twitter's lawsuit against Elon Musk has ruled that Musk has until 5 p.m. Oct. 28 to close on an acquisition of the social media platform in order to avoid a trial. Kathaleen McCormick ruled Thursday over Twitter's objections that the social media platform's lawsuit against Musk...
Dogecoin Loses Momentum From Musk Twitter Acquisition News
Elon Musk's favorite memecoin, dogecoin (DOGE), appears to have lost the momentum it was gathering following Tuesday's news that the Tesla (TSLA) CEO's purchase of Twitter (TWTR) was back on the table. The Shiba Inu dog-meme-inspired crypto was trading at around $0.063 at the time of writing, a decline of...
