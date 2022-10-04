The Cannon Falls Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers to deliver meals or they may be forced to cut back services in the city. “We’ve been trying to recruit, send flyers, send mailings, we just can’t get anyone,” said Nicole Pelzl, the volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels in the area. “Business-wise in Cannon Falls, we have two businesses, one bank and Cannon Equipment, they’re currently helping out for businesses, but the rest is a lot of people who are retired and some people are able to go on their lunch break.”

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO