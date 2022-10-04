Read full article on original website
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
Letter to the Editor: Not forgetting sacrifices
I got inducted into the military in 1966, a skinny 19-year-old who stood tired, cold and scared in the old Minneapolis Federal building with some 200 average Minnesota boys as we took a solemn oath to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”. Some of those boys...
Brooklyn Park Resident Turns House into ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum’ for Halloween
Cory Hoffarth transformed his home on West River Road in Brooklyn Park into what he calls the ‘Psychotic Bliss Asylum.’. “I like the more sinister kind-of feel,” said Hoffarth, who says he had 554 kids make it to the door of his home for candy last year. But...
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
Cannon Falls School Board: District receives $100,000 donation from Gemini; plus more
Despite the fireworks that took place in the middle of last Monday’s Cannon Falls School Board meeting, the meeting featured plenty for the district to celebrate. The district received a $100,000 donation from Gemini for a Maker Space at the Middle/High School. The new lab will focus on robotics, drones, engineering, computer numerical control/fabrication and digital communications. This is in addition to the new shop and tech area that is part of the upcoming bonding project.
University of Minnesota confirms "fungal growth" in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirmed it collected samples of a "fungal growth" inside some air vents in one freshman dorm after students raised concerns about their health.A spokesman said in a statement that the school's department of environmental health and safety continued its inspections at 17th Avenue Residence Hall Wednesday and the student housing staff is "working directly with affected students on temporary relocation options."Natalie Heer, a freshman who lives in the dorm, heard rumors about potential mold from other residents in the building so it prompted her to check her vent. "I was just astonished when I looked...
Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
Cannon Falls Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers
The Cannon Falls Meals on Wheels program is in desperate need of volunteers to deliver meals or they may be forced to cut back services in the city. “We’ve been trying to recruit, send flyers, send mailings, we just can’t get anyone,” said Nicole Pelzl, the volunteer coordinator for Meals on Wheels in the area. “Business-wise in Cannon Falls, we have two businesses, one bank and Cannon Equipment, they’re currently helping out for businesses, but the rest is a lot of people who are retired and some people are able to go on their lunch break.”
Former KARE 11 anchor Pat Miles opens up about loss, planning for own mortality in new book
MINNEAPOLIS — Even at 72 years old, Pat Miles' golf swing is as smooth as butter. “It's always been a place where I can go and get away from the world,” said Pat Miles, Hall of Fame broadcaster and former KARE 11 anchor. The golf course is her...
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
Letter to the Editor: Candidates communicated brilliantly
Here's highlights from the League of Women Voters-sponsored session on Sept. 13 at the Red Wing bandshell. The debate brought forth for Senate District 20, Steve "Draz" Drazkowski (R) and for House 20A seat, Pam Altendorf (R). I met Draz at Red Wing's Toastmasters Club while improving his speaking skills...
Letter to the Editor: Top priorities for candidate
Let me introduce myself … I am Diane C. Johnson ,and I am running for Cannon Falls City Council. I find Cannon Falls to be a beautiful city with great schools, parks and trails. We have thriving industries and businesses. We are a strong and diverse community. We have...
See the Adorable Puppies of Spotted In Rochester, Minnesota
A while back we featured the winner of Rochester's Pup Cup, a fun, playful, and beautiful Great Dane named Moose. Seen here looking awesome. I shared that story in the Spotted In Rochester community and asked for their awesome pups. So, I proudly present to you the collection (some didn't make it because they looked super professional or had watermarks).
School board candidates give thoughts on issues
Candidates for the Cannon Falls School Board met with voters Sunday afternoon at a forum at Our Saviour’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Eleven of the 12 candidates attended. Moderator and organizer of the forum Jack Schlichting set the tone. “This organization is the most important in our community for a...
Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington
The annual The Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington has thousands of used books for sale along with music, movies, puzzles, games and more!. The 28th annual Book’em Used Book Sale starts on October 8 and goes through October 22!. This isn’t your typical used book sale –...
Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple
EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Tips for getting your house ready for the cold winter months
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures drop this weekend, it's a good time to think about what you need to do to get your home ready for winter. You probably know to turn off your outdoor water, but it's also a good idea to check your hoses. Empty them out and make sure there's no water inside, which could freeze, expand, and crack the hose.
