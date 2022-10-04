Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes seeing an ‘uptick’ along star-studded recruiting trailThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Residence hall compost program to help Ohio State reach 2025 zero-waste goalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
sciotopost.com
Stoutsville’s Local Allie Buckner Helps Rebuild the Well-Known Race Car, Raggedy Ann while Running for Miss Pumpkin Show!
STOUTSVILLE – Allie Buckner is one of the Amanda Clearcreek representatives for the Miss Pumpkin show and she is “Glad to be able to represent her school and support her community in a positive way”. Her mother, Jessica Buckner, is a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek while her father, CJ Buckner, is a Circleville graduate. Her father is also the owner and driver of the race car Raggedy Ann. Allie’s father was in a recent car accident with Raggedy Ann during War in the Woods at Brown County Dragway located in Indiana. He was able to walk away with no injuries but the car was a total loss; only being able to salvage the engine.
columbusunderground.com
Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus
When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Trade Days this Weekend
Chillicothe Trade Days is this weekend, October 7th-9th at the Ross County Fairgrounds. Oct7th 3pm-6pm – Oct 8th 7am-6pm – Oct 9th 7am-4pm Chillicothe Trade Days is a wonderful, OLD SCHOOL style “market days” event. Hundreds of vendors selling antiques, livestock, guns, plants, crafts, etc. For more information go chillicothetradedays.com.
sciotopost.com
Daughter of a Hero Represents Family in Pumpkin Show Queen Contest
AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student is representing her school and her Hero father in this year’s Pumpkin Show Queens Contest. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
Farm and Dairy
5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.
PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
Ohio safari park will have a new campground
A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
Adopt Andy for $18 and get a forever friend who loves attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has 130 dogs ready to be adopted into a new 4Ever Home. This week’s pet of the week is “Andy.” This 1-year-old has had a tough start. When he was found on the streets, he had health issues that were causing him to […]
Halloween 'Boo Buckets' are coming back to McDonald's
COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
WHIZ
Pet of The Week: Meet Fester
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Hound/ Basset Rottweiler that 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke more about Fester and how sweet and down to earth Fester is.
Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
sciotopost.com
Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation
FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
NBC4 Columbus
Warm ahead of biggest cold front of the season in Columbus area
It has been a beautiful day, an ideal day after a cool start near 40. We will see mostly clear skies and little to no wind tonight. A few more clouds will return late, with lows only in the middle to upper 40s, pretty close to normal. Thursday, clouds will...
WKYC
Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
sciotopost.com
Free Event: Chillicothe Halloween Festival Starts This Weekend
CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival takes place October 7-9, 2022 in Yoctangee Park. The festival brings new experiences and community favorite activities again this year. The festival will feature over 70 vendors along with favorite food options, live entertainment from local. and regional bands, and an expanded...
Police: 79-year-old New Albany man found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday has been found safe, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon, but has since been located and is safe.
sciotopost.com
Ride Tickets for Circleville Pumpkin Show on Sale Now
Circleville – PSSSSTTT, you want to get the cheapest tickets in town to the Circleville Pumpkin show? This is the guaranteed cheapest price. Circleville Pumpkin show is the biggest free show on earth, there is a ton of things to do that are 100% free and that’s why thousands of people come to to Circleville each year. The show also invites a well-known ride company in for even more entertainment, those rides cost, but it’s not so bad! Online wristband all-day unlimited rids only cost 23 dollars until Midnight on the 17th. This wristband is available to use one-day Wednesday-Saturday 10 am-4 pm.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
