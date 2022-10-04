ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Stoutsville’s Local Allie Buckner Helps Rebuild the Well-Known Race Car, Raggedy Ann while Running for Miss Pumpkin Show!

STOUTSVILLE – Allie Buckner is one of the Amanda Clearcreek representatives for the Miss Pumpkin show and she is “Glad to be able to represent her school and support her community in a positive way”. Her mother, Jessica Buckner, is a graduate of Amanda Clearcreek while her father, CJ Buckner, is a Circleville graduate. Her father is also the owner and driver of the race car Raggedy Ann. Allie’s father was in a recent car accident with Raggedy Ann during War in the Woods at Brown County Dragway located in Indiana. He was able to walk away with no injuries but the car was a total loss; only being able to salvage the engine.
STOUTSVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Hidden Gems: Explore the Ravines Right Under the Streets of Columbus

When you feel the call of the wild, but your wallet sighs as little flies come out, fret not. Just beyond the busy corridors of Columbus lie portals to the woods, if you know where to look. One step and you’re immersed. You’re someone else entirely. You are not a city dwelling commuter. You are one with nature, free from the blessed daily grind, covered by the canopy of oaks and maples, wandering the dirt trails that lead to nowhere.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hebron, OH
City
Van Buren, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Trade Days this Weekend

Chillicothe Trade Days is this weekend, October 7th-9th at the Ross County Fairgrounds. Oct7th 3pm-6pm – Oct 8th 7am-6pm – Oct 9th 7am-4pm Chillicothe Trade Days is a wonderful, OLD SCHOOL style “market days” event. Hundreds of vendors selling antiques, livestock, guns, plants, crafts, etc. For more information go chillicothetradedays.com.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Daughter of a Hero Represents Family in Pumpkin Show Queen Contest

AMANDA – A 15-Year-old Amanda Clearcreek High School student is representing her school and her Hero father in this year’s Pumpkin Show Queens Contest. Jaycie Spires is a 15-year-old junior at Amanda Clearcreek high school, she is currently the Valedictorian of her class and is set to graduate with an associate’s degree in engineering at the same time she graduates high school. She is a varsity cheerleader and a varsity wrestler who placed 8th at state as a freshman, she is the 4H club president for Fairfield county shooting sports where she participates in archery rifle and shotgun projects, she is active in FFA and is a volunteer member of the school’s hope squad-a team of students and teachers committed to eliminating teen suicide through peer to peer support. She is also an avid weightlifter and competed and won the 2020 world’s strongest teen competition at the Arnold sports festival in Columbus Ohio.
AMANDA, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

5+/- Acres with cabin and misc.

PRIVATE SETTING – WOODED – MILLWOOD TWP. – GUERNSEY COUNTY – OHIO. DIRECTIONS: From I-77 – Use Exit #37 (Senecaville Lake Exit), go East on St. Rt. 313, follow for 7.71 miles, stay straight onto Meadowlark Rd., follow for 1.57 miles, turn right onto New Cottengen Rd./CR 472, follow for 1.22 miles, turn left onto Frankfort Rd./CR 75, follow for .64 miles to auction site. Signs will be posted.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Harris
WTRF- 7News

Ohio safari park will have a new campground

A 59-acre RV campground worth $7.2 million is underway at The Wilds and is expected to be ready to welcome adventure seekers late 2023 or early 2024. The future home of the soon-to-be-named RV campground, sits on the intersection of State Route 146 and Zion Ridge Road in Muskingum County. The campground will have 46 spots for […]
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Halloween 'Boo Buckets' are coming back to McDonald's

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's Boo Buckets are coming back due to popular demand for the first time since 2016. The collectible Halloween pails will be available at participating stores from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 for customers who order a kid's meal. The "Boo Buckets" feature three famous characters:...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Pet of The Week: Meet Fester

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the week maybe be a small dog but is full of energy and will grow and become a big dog. Meet Fester, he’s a three-month-old Hound/ Basset Rottweiler that 19.15 lbs. and loves being with people. Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt spoke more about Fester and how sweet and down to earth Fester is.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin
NBC4 Columbus

Brick smashes through Columbus sandwich shop’s window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sandwich-slingers at Punk Pigs are used to a lot of chaos — the restaurant’s slogan is “Grilled cheese and Anarchy,” after all — but not vandalism or broken windows. The grilled cheese restaurant in Columbus’ SoHud neighborhood is offering a reward of “free sandwiches for life” to anyone who helps […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Park Close to Pickaway County Line has a Mysterious Creation

FAIRFIELD – A park just outside of Pickaway county in Stoutsville Ohio has some mystery on how it was built, and maybe a great park to explore this fall. The location 11615 16th Road SW is owned by the Fairfield county park district which has owned the park since 1944. The park has two unique features a WPA pedestrian bridge and a cross mound.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Couple from Mansfield feeds thousands of people free meals in Fort Myers after devastation of Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A couple from Mansfield, now living in Florida, is doing their part to help feed community members as they grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida. They are cooking up thousands of hot meals everyday at their Fort Myers restaurant, FK Your Diet, and serving them for free to anyone who needs them.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Paintings
sciotopost.com

Free Event: Chillicothe Halloween Festival Starts This Weekend

CHILLICOTHE, OH – The Chillicothe Halloween Festival takes place October 7-9, 2022 in Yoctangee Park. The festival brings new experiences and community favorite activities again this year. The festival will feature over 70 vendors along with favorite food options, live entertainment from local. and regional bands, and an expanded...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Police: 79-year-old New Albany man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man with Alzheimer’s who left his home on Thursday has been found safe, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said 79-year-old John Vesper drove away from his home on Rothwell Street in New Albany around noon, but has since been located and is safe.
NEW ALBANY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ride Tickets for Circleville Pumpkin Show on Sale Now

Circleville – PSSSSTTT, you want to get the cheapest tickets in town to the Circleville Pumpkin show? This is the guaranteed cheapest price. Circleville Pumpkin show is the biggest free show on earth, there is a ton of things to do that are 100% free and that’s why thousands of people come to to Circleville each year. The show also invites a well-known ride company in for even more entertainment, those rides cost, but it’s not so bad! Online wristband all-day unlimited rids only cost 23 dollars until Midnight on the 17th. This wristband is available to use one-day Wednesday-Saturday 10 am-4 pm.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
OHIO STATE
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy