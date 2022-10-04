Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW
Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
hypebeast.com
Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield
Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.
A Pair of A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck 70 Styles Are Releasing Soon
Converse has tapped A-Cold-Wall* for its latest collab. This time, the fashion-forward label has reimagined one of the sneaker company’s most iconic silhouettes. After delivering the Aeon Active CX collab in April, Nike, the parent company of Converse, announced via its SNKRS release calendar that a new A-Cold-Wall* x Converse collection will be released next week. The highlight of the pairing are the two collaborative Converse Chuck 70 styles. The shoes feature technical details including a reflective 3M panel on the lateral side, with A-Cold-Wall branding by the translucent midsole. Like past Chuck 70 releases, The classic Converse All Star patch appears...
Timberland Steps Into Sustainability with New Sky Boots
Timberland is giving its signature work boots a height boost for fall. The 70-year-old VF Corp-owned brand has revamped its women’s signature boot silhouette with a brand new style. Deemed Sky, the $160 style features a lace-up silhouette modeled after Timberland’s staple 6-inch boot, featuring leather uppers with its signature gold hardware eyelets, woven laces and quad-row stitching. The shoe is notably sustainable, featuring leather in hues of black, gray, and white with a Silver rating by the Leather Working Group. It also features the brand’s staple “wheat unbuckle” tan, as well as ReBOTL fabric linings made from 50% recycled plastic. Giving...
hypebeast.com
Moose Knuckles x Post Malone Invokes Nature’s Winter Spirit
Moose Knuckles has tapped Post Malone for a nature-inspired collaboration. With a focus on element-ready performance outerwear, the partnership channels the Syracuse-born rapper’s unique style. Coming into the fold is a lineup of 10 gender-neutral garments including 3Q jackets, a fuzzy sherpa hooded jacket with matching joggers, a hoodless zip-up jacket and a sherpa cap. Appearing across the collection pieces is Realtree’s camouflage print in black and a custom golden yellow shade.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun
Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS Receives A Cool Wave of “Ice Blue”
Alongside a slew of propositions throughout the summer months, grade school exclusives of the Air Jordan 1 Mid have subsequently employed playful collections of the color palette. With fall officially just a few days away, Jordan Brand is matching the seasonal tone, outfitting their latest kids proposition in a cool “Ice Blue” aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
thezoereport.com
Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall
Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
sneakernews.com
A “Gold Velvet” Textile Cascades Across The Latest Jordan Series
The plush fabrication of velvet textiles are all the range as we venture further into Autumn. Jordan Brand’s fashion forward silhouette in the Jordan Series continues to explore with the sleek velour, this time around in a Golden Yellow hue. Sitting atop a thick light cream-colored rubber midsole, the...
hypebeast.com
Garment Project and Ebbets Field Reconnect for Second Cap Installment
Earlier this year, Copenhagen-based label Garment Project unveiled a collaboration with Ebbets Field Flannels and the duo reworked Ebbet’s signature canvas ballcaps by adding American sports influences that were reminiscent of traditional baseball caps seen throughout the world of the Major Baseball League. Now, Garment Projects and Ebbets Field have presented the second installment from their link-up and it looks to integrate the hard-working culture of Seattle.
Golden Goose Acquires Its Main Sneaker Supplier
MILAN — As a sign of the times, yet another Italian company is investing in verticalizing its own structure and manufacturing pipeline. On Wednesday, Golden Goose, best known for its Superstar sneaker, said it was acquiring its main supplier, Italian Fashion Team, in a strategic step for the company.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
Complex
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Hypebae
Vault by Vans Collaborates With Ukranian Brand TTSWTRS
Vault by Vans has teamed up with Ukranian brand TTSWTRS, presenting a nostalgic four-piece footwear collection. The OG Sk8-Hi LX sneaker is reminiscent of rebellious “Teenage Dirtbag” days, offering a peach-hued puffy silhouette with a gritty skull on the exterior. The OG Style 24 NTC LX calls to mind the excitement of getting your first tattoo, delivering a heavily illustrated light pink style.
