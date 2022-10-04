ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Kylie Jenner-Approved Label Sia Arnika Debuts SS23 Collection at PFW

Berlin-based label Sia Arnika has launched its Spring/Summer 2023 collection through an in-person experience at Paris Fashion Week. For those unfamiliar, Danish designer Sia Arnika launched her eponymous brand after graduating from Esmod Berlin and has since been loved for her disruptive designs. The creative is known for her denim garments featuring repeated holes and rips, and has been approved by the likes of Kylie Jenner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
APPAREL
Footwear News

A Pair of A-Cold-Wall x Converse Chuck 70 Styles Are Releasing Soon

Converse has tapped A-Cold-Wall* for its latest collab. This time, the fashion-forward label has reimagined one of the sneaker company’s most iconic silhouettes. After delivering the Aeon Active CX collab in April, Nike, the parent company of Converse, announced via its SNKRS release calendar that a new A-Cold-Wall* x Converse collection will be released next week. The highlight of the pairing are the two collaborative Converse Chuck 70 styles. The shoes feature technical details including a reflective 3M panel on the lateral side, with A-Cold-Wall branding by the translucent midsole. Like past Chuck 70 releases, The classic Converse All Star patch appears...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Timberland Steps Into Sustainability with New Sky Boots

Timberland is giving its signature work boots a height boost for fall. The 70-year-old VF Corp-owned brand has revamped its women’s signature boot silhouette with a brand new style. Deemed Sky, the $160 style features a lace-up silhouette modeled after Timberland’s staple 6-inch boot, featuring leather uppers with its signature gold hardware eyelets, woven laces and quad-row stitching. The shoe is notably sustainable, featuring leather in hues of black, gray, and white with a Silver rating by the Leather Working Group. It also features the brand’s staple “wheat unbuckle” tan, as well as ReBOTL fabric linings made from 50% recycled plastic. Giving...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
hypebeast.com

Moose Knuckles x Post Malone Invokes Nature’s Winter Spirit

Moose Knuckles has tapped Post Malone for a nature-inspired collaboration. With a focus on element-ready performance outerwear, the partnership channels the Syracuse-born rapper’s unique style. Coming into the fold is a lineup of 10 gender-neutral garments including 3Q jackets, a fuzzy sherpa hooded jacket with matching joggers, a hoodless zip-up jacket and a sherpa cap. Appearing across the collection pieces is Realtree’s camouflage print in black and a custom golden yellow shade.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 37 Returns To The PE Collection Of CBA Champion Guo Ailun

Since its 32nd iteration released in 2017, Jordan Brand has continued to provide global inclusion when it comes to their staple signature silhouette, dawning each offering since with a colorway paying homage to the brand’s first Chinese signee, Guo Ailun. Continuing their annual collaboration with the two-time CBA champion, Jumpman is introducing the PE’s synonymous light jade and white combination to the Air Jordan 37.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reprise#Business Industry#Linus Business#Canadian#Banff Parka#Next
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus

Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details

The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid GS Receives A Cool Wave of “Ice Blue”

Alongside a slew of propositions throughout the summer months, grade school exclusives of the Air Jordan 1 Mid have subsequently employed playful collections of the color palette. With fall officially just a few days away, Jordan Brand is matching the seasonal tone, outfitting their latest kids proposition in a cool “Ice Blue” aesthetic.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work

The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
thezoereport.com

Katie Holmes Gave This “Boring” Shoe A Cool Twist For Fall

Katie Holmes has been a style icon for decades as she has a keen eye for spotting fashion trends before they become mainstream. First, she deemed clogs an essential for summer 2022 and then fellow fashion enthusiasts quickly followed suit in wearing the shoes. Next, she sparked the resurgence of the ballet flat by styling the “boring” footwear with her laid-back looks while running errands around New York City. Now, the actor is doubling down on this ballerina-inspired shoe for fall 2022, as Holmes wore black flats to a Chanel event on Sept. 20. The star opted for the square-toed shoes while making an appearance at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

A “Gold Velvet” Textile Cascades Across The Latest Jordan Series

The plush fabrication of velvet textiles are all the range as we venture further into Autumn. Jordan Brand’s fashion forward silhouette in the Jordan Series continues to explore with the sleek velour, this time around in a Golden Yellow hue. Sitting atop a thick light cream-colored rubber midsole, the...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Garment Project and Ebbets Field Reconnect for Second Cap Installment

Earlier this year, Copenhagen-based label Garment Project unveiled a collaboration with Ebbets Field Flannels and the duo reworked Ebbet’s signature canvas ballcaps by adding American sports influences that were reminiscent of traditional baseball caps seen throughout the world of the Major Baseball League. Now, Garment Projects and Ebbets Field have presented the second installment from their link-up and it looks to integrate the hard-working culture of Seattle.
APPAREL
WWD

Golden Goose Acquires Its Main Sneaker Supplier

MILAN — As a sign of the times, yet another Italian company is investing in verticalizing its own structure and manufacturing pipeline. On Wednesday, Golden Goose, best known for its Superstar sneaker, said it was acquiring its main supplier, Italian Fashion Team, in a strategic step for the company.
BUSINESS
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”

First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Vault by Vans Collaborates With Ukranian Brand TTSWTRS

Vault by Vans has teamed up with Ukranian brand TTSWTRS, presenting a nostalgic four-piece footwear collection. The OG Sk8-Hi LX sneaker is reminiscent of rebellious “Teenage Dirtbag” days, offering a peach-hued puffy silhouette with a gritty skull on the exterior. The OG Style 24 NTC LX calls to mind the excitement of getting your first tattoo, delivering a heavily illustrated light pink style.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy