West Haven, CT

Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
West Haven, CT
West Haven, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
West Haven, CT
Elections
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Madison's absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal but they're staying put — as permanent artworks criticizing Supreme Court ruling

MADISON - Madison city officials have wrapped more than a dozen dormant absentee ballot drop boxes in art and criticism of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling barring voters from returning their ballots anywhere but a clerk's office or polling station. The drop boxes, once painted to resemble the capital city's bright blue flag,...
MADISON, WI
MinnPost

Retired federal judge eviscerates the ‘independent state legislature’ theory of the U.S. electoral system

Bluntly summarized, the hilariously lame “independent state legislature” theory of presidential elections, goes like this:. Having held an election for president in which Candidate A (let’s call him Joe Biden) carried State Z, the legislature of State Z has the power to appoint electors who are pledged to cast the state’s electoral votes for Candidate B (let’s call him Donald Trump) for any reason or no reason at all, other than that the legislators are Republicans, and the voters chose the Democratic candidate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
californiaglobe.com

Rep. Young Kim Receives Prominent Endorsements One Month Before Election Day

Support for incumbent Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA) continued to solidify on Wednesday in the Orange County-centric 40th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger and Medical Board of California Board member Asif Mahmood following a series of prominent endorsements. Earlier this year, for Congresswoman Kim, winning another term in office was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Selected As Chairperson

HARTFORD, CT—Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
CONNECTICUT STATE

