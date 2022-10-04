Read full article on original website
The Supreme Court can’t escape the 2020 presidential race and is already involved in 2024 politics
CNN — An obscure legal theory promoted by allies of former President Donald Trump during the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election will soon have its day before the Supreme Court. With the midterm elections – and 2024 presidential rumors – serving as a backdrop, the Supreme Court...
How this year's Supreme Court cases could shape the 2024 election and beyond
Judge orders new Democratic primary in disputed Bridgeport race
After weeks of recounts and court hearings, a judge ordered Bridgeport to redo a razor-close Democratic primary on Tuesday. But it’s not clear when – or even if – a new vote will actually happen. The primary has been in limbo since Aug. 9. After 18 years...
Supreme Court Leaves Georgia's Onerous Ballot Access Law in Place
This morning, the Supreme Court released its order list indicating which cases it will and will not be taking up in the new term. Notably, the Court declined to address Georgia laws that have kept third-party candidates off election ballots in the state for decades. Candidates for federal elected office...
US Supreme Court won’t hear Connecticut troopers’ appeal in records case
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge to a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports. At issue were documents in internal probes that end with no finding […]
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Sunny Hostin accuses Republicans of 'packing the Supreme Court' to overturn Roe v. Wade
Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that Republicans miscalculated their thinking that "packing the Supreme Court" to overturn Roe v. Wade would be a "winning issue."
Montana judge knocks down Republicans’ tighter voting laws
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud that the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws ostensibly were targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students...
Madison's absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal but they're staying put — as permanent artworks criticizing Supreme Court ruling
MADISON - Madison city officials have wrapped more than a dozen dormant absentee ballot drop boxes in art and criticism of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling barring voters from returning their ballots anywhere but a clerk's office or polling station. The drop boxes, once painted to resemble the capital city's bright blue flag,...
Retired federal judge eviscerates the ‘independent state legislature’ theory of the U.S. electoral system
Bluntly summarized, the hilariously lame “independent state legislature” theory of presidential elections, goes like this:. Having held an election for president in which Candidate A (let’s call him Joe Biden) carried State Z, the legislature of State Z has the power to appoint electors who are pledged to cast the state’s electoral votes for Candidate B (let’s call him Donald Trump) for any reason or no reason at all, other than that the legislators are Republicans, and the voters chose the Democratic candidate.
Democrats hold 3-point advantage on generic congressional ballot ahead of midterms
Forty-six percent of registered voters said they will vote for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, a 3-point lead over Republicans, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday. The pollster has asked the question weekly as the elections approach, with Democrats holding a slight lead in each iteration for more than a month. […]
Delaware Voters Await State Supreme Court Ruling on Vote-By-Mail
The State Supreme Court heard arguments this morning regarding the recent Chancery Court ruling that vote-by-mail is unconstitutional. With the general election less than five weeks away, Delaware voters are hoping for a final ruling sooner rather than later.
Poll shows tie in North Carolina U.S. Senate race with six weeks left before Election Day
(The Center Square) — A new Civitas Poll shows the U.S. Senate race between Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley as a statistical tie with six weeks to go before Election Day. "This race to replace Senator Richard Burr continues to be a...
Judge cuts former Bridgeport personnel director's pension over police chief scandal
BRIDGEPORT — A judge has ordered former city personnel director David Dunn’s pension cut in half for helping Armando “A.J” Perez cheat his way into becoming the city’s police chief. “A reduction of the defendant’s pension by 50 percent is appropriate,” Superior Court Judge Charles...
In visit to Connecticut, Kamala Harris stumps for congresswoman, abortion rights
NEW BRITAIN — Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday, where she attacked the Republican-led effort to limit abortion access in over a dozen states, following this summer's Supreme Court decision allowing states to ban the procedure. Beyond the push to pass new laws...
Rep. Young Kim Receives Prominent Endorsements One Month Before Election Day
Support for incumbent Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA) continued to solidify on Wednesday in the Orange County-centric 40th Congressional District race against Democratic challenger and Medical Board of California Board member Asif Mahmood following a series of prominent endorsements. Earlier this year, for Congresswoman Kim, winning another term in office was...
Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Selected As Chairperson
HARTFORD, CT—Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
