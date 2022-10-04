ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Retirement Daily

Social Security Raise May Set a Record

Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
TheStreet

Tips for Paying Estimated Taxes

Many people experience career changes and significant income swings. Often, this meant facing unfamiliar federal income tax requirements, like estimated taxes, which can confuse the newly self-employed. Here are a few tips to help taxpayers avoid mistakes that result in penalties and interest. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited...
bloomberglaw.com

Corporate Jet Owners Face Big Tax Surprises Unless They Act Now

No one wants to get a significantly larger tax bill than they were expecting, but that could be the reality for many corporate jet owners if they don’t act smartly and quickly. Whether it’s changes to the US tax code or a simple misunderstanding of how tax benefits apply, there are various ways in which businesses might be on the receiving end of a surprisingly large bill over the coming years.
GOBankingRates

Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?

Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
