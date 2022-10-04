Read full article on original website
Related
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
Motley Fool
Think Biden's Social Security Tax Hike Sounds Bad? Some Lawmakers Are Calling for Even More Extreme Measures
President Biden wants to impose added Social Security taxes on higher earners to shore up the program's finances. Other lawmakers are targeting a lower earnings threshold to reintroduce those taxes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Social Security increase: Direct benefit payments could increase to 9.5% in 2023 for retirees
Those planning to retire in 2023 may see a 9.5% increase in direct benefit payments if inflation continues to rise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motley Fool
Great News for Retirees: 3 Big Changes Are Coming to Social Security in 2023
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) applied to Social Security benefits in 2023 will likely be the largest COLA in the last four decades. The standard Medicare Part B premium will drop 3% to $164.90 next year. The earnings limit for Social Security beneficiaries under full retirement age (FRA) will increase in...
Can Millionaires and Billionaires Collect Social Security?
Although to some degree it might seem as if billionaires and millionaires in the U.S. shouldn't be collecting Social Security, the truth is there is no law against it, and mathematically it makes...
The Biggest Social Security COLA in 40 Years Means a Bigger Tax Bill for Some Retirees
Social Security checks could rise 8.7% in 2023, pushing more beneficiaries over the tax threshold.
RELATED PEOPLE
Social Security Raise May Set a Record
Oddsmakers have been busy predicting the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for Social Security recipients for 2023. With inflation continuing to whip up prices of food, fuel, clothing, rent, and other daily expenses, many predict that the COLA could set a 40-year record. For people receiving Social Security benefits, any COLA adjustment...
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
Tips for Paying Estimated Taxes
Many people experience career changes and significant income swings. Often, this meant facing unfamiliar federal income tax requirements, like estimated taxes, which can confuse the newly self-employed. Here are a few tips to help taxpayers avoid mistakes that result in penalties and interest. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited...
bloomberglaw.com
Corporate Jet Owners Face Big Tax Surprises Unless They Act Now
No one wants to get a significantly larger tax bill than they were expecting, but that could be the reality for many corporate jet owners if they don’t act smartly and quickly. Whether it’s changes to the US tax code or a simple misunderstanding of how tax benefits apply, there are various ways in which businesses might be on the receiving end of a surprisingly large bill over the coming years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Your Retirement Income Be Enough?
Many Americans fear they will outlive their retirement savings. A new GOBankingRates survey found that 66% of Americans are afraid of running out of money in retirement, making it their No. 1 fear related to entering this stage of life. The best way to assuage this fear is to be...
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
Investing for Retirement Income Is Different – Rethink 60/40 Rule
A lot of retirement guidance I have read lately continues to treat baby boomers the same as the rest of the investor public. Even after the first six months of 2022, when the traditional 60/40 stock/bond portfolio sank more than 20%. I may not dispute the traditional approach for investors...
CNBC
'Billions of dollars get left behind': The 401(k) industry now has a 'lost and found' for your old retirement accounts
Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group and Alight Solutions — three of the largest administrators of 401(k) plans — are teaming up to reconnect workers with savings left behind at old employers. Current rules allow employers to move accounts of less than $5,000 out of their 401(k) plan. The firms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mass. Tax Refund Could Yield Wealthy Families $20,000, Low-Income Households $9
The long-awaited $3 billion Massachusetts tax refund is now being debated again, as it has emerged that wealthy families could receive as much as $20,000, while low-income households could get only $9.
Augusta Free Press
Biden to pardon federal simple marijuana possession convictions; urges states to follow lead
President Joe Biden announced today he will pardon all federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana. He is also urging governors to follow his lead when it comes to state offenses. “Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no one...
Capital Gains Tax When Selling A Home: What You Need To Know
If you have ever sold a home, you know that there are taxes that need to be paid. One of the potential taxes that you might be paying is the capital gains tax. This tax is levied on the increase in the value of your home over the course of your ownership.
Comments / 0