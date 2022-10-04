Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Orleans Levee District detective arrested on accusations of payroll fraud, unworked details
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A special investigator with the Orleans Levee District police was arrested Tuesday (Oct. 4) on accusations of payroll fraud and theft, after a monthlong surveillance allegedly proved he was claiming pay for off-duty details he was not working. Court documents show Jerald Holmes, 41, was booked...
fox8live.com
Deputy constable, landlord shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy constable and a property manager were shot Wednesday morning (Oct. 5) in New Orleans East, according to law enforcement sources. The shooting happened around10:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of S. Coronet Court. New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says the 53-year-old retired NOPD...
What does a constable do?
NEW ORLEANS — A deputy constable and a property manager were shot while serving an eviction warrant, NOPD said Wednesday. The role of a deputy constable is not often well understood, so we looked into their responsibilities. In New Orleans, Constable Lambert Boissiere Jr. is the chief law enforcement...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
Mayor Cantrell says DA’s Office is partially to blame for city’s crime problem in GMA3 interview
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared on ABC's GMA3 Tuesday morning to talk about the city's skyrocketing crime rates and the recently-appointed title of Murder Capital of the World. However, her comments about the DA's involvement, or lack thereof, in bringing offenders to justice have stirred up controversy.
WDSU
New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering enters a plea
A New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering was in court Wednesday afternoon. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, was charged with one count of money laundering. Southall pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Wednesday. According to court documents, the charge...
Deputy shortage at New Orleans Sheriff's office is only getting worse
NEW ORLEANS — In June, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson brought the criminal justice system to a screeching halt when she pulled all of her deputies from courthouse security duty, forcing the building to close, wiping out that day’s docket. After immediate protests from other justice officials, Hutson...
Constable, property manager shot issuing eviction notice; Suspect in custody after manhunt
NEW ORLEANS — Early Wednesday morning a suspect was arrested in Mid-City after opening fire on a constable and a property manager who were issuing an eviction notice. The shooting itself happened at the 7800 block of the South Cornet Court in New Orleans East, about 10 miles away from where he was arrested on Iberville Street later that day.
NOLA.com
Rev. Charles Southall III makes first court appearance on federal money laundering charge
New Orleans pastor and businessman the Rev. Charles Southall III made his first court appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court after he was charged by federal prosecutors on a single count of money laundering last month. During a brief appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Janis van Meerveld, Southall pleaded not...
Orleans Parish Jail: More guests than ever
One lodging facility that’s really on a roll is the Orleans Parish Jail. The jail reached its highest occupancy rate in September since the start of the pandemic.
NOLA.com
Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager
New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
WWL-TV
1st City Court Deputy Constable shot in New Orleans East
Warren Smith is a current Deputy Constable and former NOPD officer. He was shot in the back in New Orleans East while serving an eviction notice.
2022 homicide rate in New Orleans surpasses 2021 and 2020, reports the Metropolitan Crime Commission
In the first nine months of the year, the city has already surpassed the total number of homicides from each of the last two years according to the statistics from the Metropolitan Crime Commission.
bogalusadailynews.com
6 indicted in connection with murder case
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that on Tuesday a Washington Parish grand jury indicted six Bogalusa residents in connection with a murder case. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder committed against Travis Edward Davis in a homicide that occurred on June 15. Carter-Johnson, Christopher Ramsey, McGowan, James and Errica Ramsey were also indicted on conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Errica Ramsey and McGowan were indicted on possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail
Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week.
Constable shot in New Orleans East
A shooting in New Orleans East has sent multiple people to the hospital, including a law enforcement officer. There is a crime scene on the on the I-10 between Read and Crowder.
WDSU
3 Washington Parish Jail inmates accused of assaulting another inmate
WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that three inmates were arrested for assaulting another inmate. According to deputies, Elisha Brown, 20, Travon D. Washington, 21, and Aaron Little Jr., 18, were arrested for physical assault on a fourth inmate. Brown has been in jail...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
WDSU
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
