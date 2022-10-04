ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 3

Related
WWL

What does a constable do?

NEW ORLEANS — A deputy constable and a property manager were shot while serving an eviction warrant, NOPD said Wednesday. The role of a deputy constable is not often well understood, so we looked into their responsibilities. In New Orleans, Constable Lambert Boissiere Jr. is the chief law enforcement...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering enters a plea

A New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering was in court Wednesday afternoon. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, was charged with one count of money laundering. Southall pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Wednesday. According to court documents, the charge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime#Delaying
NOLA.com

Police identify man booked in Mid-City manhunt after shooting of deputy, property manager

New Orleans police have identified a man who was arrested in Mid-City on Wednesday following a manhunt that began after a law officer was shot serving an eviction notice. Jason Tillman, 24, was captured in the 3200 block of Iberville Street after a SWAT roll shut down the surrounding area. Police confirmed the search was connected to a shooting earlier that morning in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans East. During that incident, a deputy constable and a property manager were shot serving an eviction notice at an apartment complex.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bogalusadailynews.com

6 indicted in connection with murder case

District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that on Tuesday a Washington Parish grand jury indicted six Bogalusa residents in connection with a murder case. Teretha Carter-Johnson, 43; Christopher L. Ramsey, 30; Freddie McGowan, 46; Michael L. James, 18; and Errica Nicole Shreve Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder committed against Travis Edward Davis in a homicide that occurred on June 15. Carter-Johnson, Christopher Ramsey, McGowan, James and Errica Ramsey were also indicted on conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Errica Ramsey and McGowan were indicted on possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy