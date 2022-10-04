ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Southbound lanes open on Abercorn St. after pedestrian crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- Savannah Police says the victim is an adult male. He sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim was in the westbound lanes of Abercorn when he was struck by a vehicle. A crash has closed all southbound lanes of Abercorn Street at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department released a new tips number regarding Quinton Simon, the toddler last seen at his home on Wednesday. In a post on their social media page Sunday afternoon, Chatham County Police said the new tips number for this case is 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective and is only for tips regarding information that might help find the missing toddler.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA

Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Single vehicle accident causes power outage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A single vehicle crash has caused a power outage in the area of Anderson Street and Montgomery Street Saturday evening. Savannah Police say the vehicle struck power poles and damaged a building, but there are no serious injuries. According to a Georgia Power outage map, 263...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police respond to Beaufort High again; one person in custody

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police responded to Beaufort High School for the second day in a row on Thursday. According to the Beaufort Police Department, officers responded following a report of a weapon on campus. Police say one person has been detained, but no weapon has been found. Multiple agencies...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
BURTON, SC
allongeorgia.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation

Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
STATESBORO, GA

