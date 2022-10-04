ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

TheStreet

Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)

Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022

Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
BUSINESS
teslarati.com

Rivian produced 7,363 EVs in Q3 2022

Rivian produced 7,363 EVs at its facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter of 2022, the company announced. Rivian also delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same quarter. Rivian said that these numbers are in line with its expectations and that it’s on track for its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year.
NORMAL, IL
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
Jalopnik

New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035

California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers

It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
CARS
Carscoops

More Than Half New Cars In U.S. Will Be Electric By 2030, Report Claims

Electric vehicles will account for more than half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2030, experts predict. Though President Joe Biden has yet to make any moves to force states to outlaw the sale of combustion vehicles, analysts say incentives such as the new tax credits for EV buyers will help the market explode in the next few years.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla

Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock

Magna produces auto parts and systems to the 50 largest automobile brands worldwide. Magna will begin production of its Fisker’s EVs in November. Russia and a strong US dollar took a large bite out of Q2 2022 earnings. The Company sees a second-half 2022 rebound from semiconductor supply and...
BUSINESS
The Hill

A global revamp of waste management could significantly reduce emissions: report

Story at a glance A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found transitioning countries to zero-waste pathways can significantly reduce emissions. Better waste management strategies include increased composting and greater investment in recycling. According to authors, past initiatives aimed at combating climate change have largely ignored waste industry reforms.  Broad adoption of…
ENVIRONMENT
insideevs.com

US: In Q3 General Motors Sold More Plug-Ins Than Ever

General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022. After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Lyft COO is joining this ‘transformative’ automaker

Lyft CEO Johnathan McNeil has announced that he will join General Motors’ Board of Directors. Johnathan McNeil has had an incredibly successful career in the auto industry. According to Reuters, Mr. McNeil joined Tesla back in 2015 as the brand’s President of Global Sales, Deliveries, and Service and then moved to Lyft in 2018, where he has been leading the ride-hailing company. Now he will be guiding General Motors as they electrify their enormous market share of vehicles.
BUSINESS

