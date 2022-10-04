Read full article on original website
Related
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Ford Has Good EV News for Investors (but Tesla Is Laughing)
Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. Tesla in February recalled 817,000 vehicles because a seatbelt warning might not work properly, and on Sept. 19, Tesla recalled 1.1 million EVs because the power windows may close too fast and could pinch a driver or passengers. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Rivian Maintains Production Target For 2022
Rivian has certainly faced its fair share of challenges in recent years, ranging from supply chain problems like all automakers to skyrocketing materials prices, all of which caused the company’s stock to take a major hit after it started out incredibly hot. Rivian later cut its workforce by six percent, while one of its major financial backers – Ford – sold millions of the company’s shares, though The Blue Oval still has a multi-billion dollar stake in the company. Things have been looking up recently following the announcement of a new partnership with Mercedes-Benz, however, and Rivian remains on track to hit its production goal for 2022, according to CNBC.
teslarati.com
Rivian produced 7,363 EVs in Q3 2022
Rivian produced 7,363 EVs at its facility in Normal, Illinois in the third quarter of 2022, the company announced. Rivian also delivered 6,584 vehicles during the same quarter. Rivian said that these numbers are in line with its expectations and that it’s on track for its production goal of 25,000 EVs this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rivian jumps after the EV maker says 3rd-quarter deliveries surged 47% and that it's on track to produce 25,000 cars in 2022
Rivian stock surged 12% on Tuesday after the EV maker reiterated its full-year production guidance of 25,000 vehicles. Rivian said it delivered 6,584 vehicles to customers in the third quarter, representing a 47% increase from the prior quarter. Shares of Rivian are still in recovery mode after shedding more than...
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The New Scout SUV Won’t Use VW’s EV Platform: Report
A unique platform would make sense given the brand's intended focus on off-road capability, but it's all rumor at this point.
CNBC
Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda talks about why he isn't all-in on EVs — and what made him do a 'happy dance'
Despite criticism, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda last week doubled down on his strategy to continue investing in a range of electrified vehicles instead of going all-in on all-electric cars and trucks. Toyoda believes adoption of EVs will be slower than many think and that gas-banning regulations will be "difficult" to...
Jalopnik
New York Will Require All New Vehicles Sold to Be Hybrids or EVs by 2035
California shook a lot of people both in and outside the automotive industry with its 2035 gas vehicle ban. Now it looks as though that ban has officially begun rubbing off on other states. Automotive News reports that New York is planning to adopt the rules California will implement regarding the banning of gas vehicles by 2035.
Musk Reveals New Cybertruck Features That Will Amaze EV Buyers
It is the most anticipated vehicle of recent years. It could be a game-changer in the electric-vehicle market. And it's Tesla. For its manufacturer (TSLA) the Cybertruck could become a cash cow like the F-150 pickup/truck has been for Ford (F) for several decades. The Cybertruck has aroused enormous curiosity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carscoops
More Than Half New Cars In U.S. Will Be Electric By 2030, Report Claims
Electric vehicles will account for more than half of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2030, experts predict. Though President Joe Biden has yet to make any moves to force states to outlaw the sale of combustion vehicles, analysts say incentives such as the new tax credits for EV buyers will help the market explode in the next few years.
Elon Musk Casts Uncertainty Around Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla (TSLA) . It is difficult to separate the entrepreneur and visionary from the company he runs. The technology group -- Tesla develops humanoid robots and software using artificial intelligence -- and the overall corporate energy owe their place in one of the world's most valuable companies to Musk's ambitions and vision.
Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Magna produces auto parts and systems to the 50 largest automobile brands worldwide. Magna will begin production of its Fisker’s EVs in November. Russia and a strong US dollar took a large bite out of Q2 2022 earnings. The Company sees a second-half 2022 rebound from semiconductor supply and...
A global revamp of waste management could significantly reduce emissions: report
Story at a glance A new report from the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives found transitioning countries to zero-waste pathways can significantly reduce emissions. Better waste management strategies include increased composting and greater investment in recycling. According to authors, past initiatives aimed at combating climate change have largely ignored waste industry reforms. Broad adoption of…
insideevs.com
US: In Q3 General Motors Sold More Plug-Ins Than Ever
General Motors is returning to the fast lane of electrification with a new record plug-in electric vehicle sales results in the US during the third quarter of 2022. After the history of EV1, a fresh start with the Chevrolet Volt in December 2010, multiple years of struggling and hitting the rock bottom in Q4 2021 (only 26 BEV deliveries), GM is finally back in the game.
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
electrek.co
GM taps former Tesla, Lyft executive to join board as automaker prepares to scale EV production
General Motors announced Tuesday it’s appointing Jonathon McNeill, a former Tesla and Lyft executive, to join its board of directors. The new addition is significant as GM looks to become an all-electric brand and take on the current EV market leader Tesla. Jonathon McNeill, former Tesla executive, appointed to...
teslarati.com
Lyft COO is joining this ‘transformative’ automaker
Lyft CEO Johnathan McNeil has announced that he will join General Motors’ Board of Directors. Johnathan McNeil has had an incredibly successful career in the auto industry. According to Reuters, Mr. McNeil joined Tesla back in 2015 as the brand’s President of Global Sales, Deliveries, and Service and then moved to Lyft in 2018, where he has been leading the ride-hailing company. Now he will be guiding General Motors as they electrify their enormous market share of vehicles.
Comments / 0