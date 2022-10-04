ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Myakka City: Free Donations available to those in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from Myakka City joined together to provide a helping Hand. Residents are encouraged to stop by the Myakka City community center to pick up donated items free of charge. According to organizers, the drive-thru style giveaway line is open through Friday, the 7th from 9...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Duette food distribution site opens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center is open Thursday afternoon in Duette. Hot meals, toiletries, and bottled water will be given to residents displaced by Hurricane Ian from 3-7 p.m. at the Duette Fire Rescue Station, 35800 State Road 62. The distribution is being organized by several local...
DUETTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Damage cleanup on Boca Grande and humanitarian efforts nearby

BOCA GRANDE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is extensive damage to several parts of Boca Grande, from a tower crashing down on a building to homes destroyed. This barrier island was close to the eye of Hurricane Ian. The South Beach Bar and Grill on the Gulf is a complete loss. The restaurant and other spots on the island were important places for one woman and her disabled son. Nicole Ronick is very saddened at what she’s seeing.
BOCA GRANDE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Society
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Society
North Port, FL
Government
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Society
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Storm-related debris collection starts Friday in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government has announced that it will begin collection of storm-related debris collection Friday. Please place on your curb but make sure your vegetative (e.g. leaves, tree branches) debris and any construction/demolition are in separate piles. Contractors cannot—and will not—pick up mixed waste....
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotafl.gov

Suspension of Recycling Collection in the City of Sarasota

Media Contact: Jan Thornburg, Sr. Communications Manager, 941-263-6369, jan.thornburg@sarasotafl.gov. Muffy Lavens, Public Relations Supervisor, muffy.lavens@sarasotafl.gov. Sarasota, FL: Due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City of Sarasota will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice. The City of Sarasota will continue to collect garbage on the regularly scheduled days.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#The Community Foundation#Venice High School#Hurricane Ian#Florida Power Light
venicegov.com

Tarps available for Venice residents

Operation Blue Roof provides no-cost temporary repairs for roofs damaged by Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, including Venice. A temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting will be installed to help reduce further damage to property until permanent repairs can be made. The free service for homeowners is being offered to those who live in Sarasota County.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Thursday evening. 1. Sarasota County collecting vegetative debris. Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools permanently

After COVID, more education interruptions for some children. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood hospital reopens after repairs

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The will also host a Food Truck Event on the property from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 12. Food trucks...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror

Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Florida death toll reaches 121 statewide, Sarasota County reporting 5 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 121 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. Lee County has the most deaths at 59, reporting four new deaths since the last report, and recovery efforts are still underway particularly in areas around Fort Myers where the 7-foot storm surge caused devastation to homes and businesses. With five deaths reported in North Carolina, the nationwide death toll from the storm is 126 nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Previewing the Hurricane Ian relief benefit concert at the Van Wezel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Van Wezel performing arts center & Sarasota Orchestra are teaming together for a benefit concert that will help those in need of assistance following Hurricane Ian on the Florida gulf coast. The concert is Friday, Oct. 7th at 7:00 P.M. Tickets are $10-$25 and all...
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy