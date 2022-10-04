your not dealing with kids in there but grown men that can be worse then kids the old heads in there are more laid back then the new criminals the younger they are the more they think they have to prove and will do anything for attention! you gotta give respect to get it! again the officer's in there would love to have a extra body behind them when stuff like this happens and it happens a lot more then anyone knows because all the put out there is if an officer assaults an inmate but don't know the whole story of why and how it happened! respect to all those who do work in a prison be safe it's not a job for everyone and it shows by how short staffed they are!
it's funny how it's always the CO'S fault not the criminals who put themselves there! until you either work there or on the otherside of the bars don't speak on the situation you have no clue what goes on in there if not! inmate's live better in there then some people on the streets! it's way way under staffed and for the pay and the risk of the job noone wants to work there! it's a whole other world when them gates close behind you and there's not much an officer can do to protect him or her self with just a small can of pepper spray. the officer's are so out numbered it isn't even funny! so before anyone blames anyone put a uniform on and suit up and come to work in a place where some have NOTHING to lose then speak freely!
